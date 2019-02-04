Rudy Gobert on Draymond Green’s tweet: ‘As long as he doesn’t post anything on Snapchat, we’re good’

Rudy Gobert cried about not being an All-Star, and Draymond Green mocked the Jazz center on Twitter:
Gobert has better jokes.
Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:
Fewer than three months ago, Nets wing Caris LeVert suffered an injury so horrific-looking, teammates cried and opponents prayed.
Now, he’s on the verge of returning.
Thankfully, LeVert “only” dislocated his foot. Brooklyn quickly said he’d return this season, and now a clearer timeline is emerging.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Nets have surged since LeVert went down, going 22-18 and climbing to sixth in the East. I don’t think that’s about missing LeVert, though. This is a young team improving on the fly.
Though there should be concern about disrupting chemistry, that’s lessened by Spencer Dinwiddie being sidelined. Brooklyn could use another playmaker. Plus, LeVert’s balanced offensive game should help him fit into most situations.
This is a nice addition for the Nets in what has surprisingly become their playoff push.
DETROIT – Giannis Antetokounmpo said the Bucks presented him with two choices for his rookie-scale contract extension in 2016:
Antetokounmpo took the shorter deal.
“I was 21 years old,” Antetokounmpo said. “My agent told me that was the best deal we could get and eventually you’re going to make more on the back end, but right now, that’s the best choice for you. And I trusted him.”
With that decision, Antetokounmpo set the timer.
In the likely event he makes an All-NBA team this season or next, Antetokounmpo will be eligible for a super-max extension during the 2020 offseason. If he doesn’t sign an extension, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.
As superstars approach their first unrestricted free agency, those inflections points test their commitment to their current team. And everyone knows it. Other teams position themselves to poach the player. Reporters dig up details about the player’s and teams’ plans. Fans and media speculate. Every development feeds the every-expanding news cycle.
Anthony Davis is in the midst of it right now. Before him, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard had their turns.
Antetokounmpo is next in line.
Right now, his existence in Milwaukee appears happy. The Bucks’ record (38-13) and net rating (+9.6) lead the league. Antetokounmpo is an MVP candidate.
But how will he feel in a year or two?
In 2015, Antetokounmpo wrote, “Right now I feel like I want to play for the Milwaukee Bucks forever.” That quote has drawn plenty of attention since. Often forgotten is the perspective Antetokounmpo showed in that same 2015 blog post: “You never know how life turns out. … I don’t know how I’ll be feeling and thinking in 2, 3 or more years.”
So, a few years later, how does Antetokounmpo feel about playing for the Bucks forever?
“I still feel the same,” Antetokounmpo said. “As long as me and the Bucks are on the same page and we build an organization that’s all about winning and nothing more than that, I want to be here.”
Milwaukee obviously wants him there, too. Which warrants revisiting his 2016 contract extension.
At the time, it seemed the Bucks did well to secure Antetokounmpo for less than the max. C.J. McCollum had just signed a four-year, $106,633,450 extension with the Trail Blazers. Getting Antetokounmpo for only $100 million looked like a coup.
There was some consideration Milwaukee should’ve pushed him onto a five-year extension. Though such extensions required a max starting salary with max raises, locking up Antetokounmpo for an extra year held value, too. But he hadn’t even made an All-Star team at that point. The consensus was the savings during the four-year extension made it the right call for the Bucks.
In hindsight, it was a mistake. A five-year extension would have meant paying Antetokounmpo about an extra $4 million total* over the first four years in exchange for paying him about $30 million in the fifth year (2021-22). Now, Antetokounmpo projects to have a max salary of about $44 million in 2021-22.**
*That’s based on the max raises (7.5%) and max-salary calculation required by the previous Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was in effect when Antetokounmpo signed the extension. Had he signed a five-year extension, it’s possible the owners and players would have negotiated special rules for Antetokounmpo’s extension, which went into effect under the current CBA. The current CBA mandates a higher raise (8%) and uses a different max-salary calculation (resulting in a higher amount) for such extensions. Russell Westbrook and James Harden had special rules written for them due to the CBA change. When the previous CBA took effect between him signing an extension and it taking effect, Kevin Durant had his contract terms altered to reflect new CBA terms. Without special dispensation, Antetokounmpo could have wound up earning less during the first four years of his “max” extension than McCollum did on his extension.
If every ruling had gone in his favor, Antetokounmpo would have earned an extra $10,984,160 during the first for seasons of a five-year extension and had a $32,700,690 salary in the fifth year. It still would have behooved Milwaukee to have him on that contract.
**Based on the salary cap rising the same amount in 2021-22 as projected between 2019-20 and 2020-21 and if he makes an All-NBA team this season or next. Without either honor, his projected max in 2021-22 drops to $38 million – still far more than what his final-year salary would have been in a five-year extension.
Escaping that rabbit hole and returning to reality, Antetokounmpo is on the four-year extension. That is Milwaukee’s timeline to please him.
Right now, it looks great. But the future is filled with potential pitfalls.
Four Bucks starters – Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez and Malcolm Brogdon – can become free agents after the season. Re-signing all four could be difficult, especially if Milwaukee is unwilling to pay the luxury tax. The Bucks have paid the tax only once, the first year it was assessed, 2003.
Even if they re-sign all four, will that be enough? Middleton is 27. Bledsoe is 29. Lopez is 30. How much better will they get?
Milwaukee is also out two future first-round picks. One got sent to the Suns for Bledsoe. The other got traded to the Cavaliers to unload salary and acquire George Hill.
That’s one lingering cost of recent bad signings. The Bucks overpaid John Henson and Matthew Dellavedova then had to surrender that first-rounder to dump them. Larry Sanders’ stretched salary remains on the books through 2022. Milwaukee somehow turned Miles Plumlee‘s toxic contract into smaller pieces, but one of those pieces – Spencer Hawes – still has stretched salary counting through next season. At least the Bucks dodged a bullet with Greg Monroe taking a three-year max contract in 2015, when he could’ve gotten a four-year max deal that ran through this season.
Still, Milwaukee also squandered the value of the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft, as Jabari Parker provided little on the court then left in free agency. No. 17 pick Rashad Vaughn was a bust the next year. The No. 10 pick the following year, Thon Maker, barely plays and wants to be traded.
But, in the NBA landscape, these are first-world problems. Milwaukee is an elite team trying to take the next step. So many teams struggle to reach this level.
The Bucks already look championship-caliber. They might be unfortunate to exist at the same time as the super-charged Warriors. But if Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins leave Golden State, Milwaukee could have a better title chance next year.
Yet, it’s impossible to overlook how high the stakes are with Antetokounmpo on the roster. All this success is possible only because of him. Any misstep that threatens his commitment to the franchise could undermine the operation.
But the Bucks keep getting everything right. Even a move some thought would sow unease with Antetokounmpo has done the opposite.
When Milwaukee’s mangled process for hiring a general manager in 2017 sparked talk about Antetokounmpo eventually leaving, he tweeted:
It helps that Bucks general manager Jon Horst, a compromise choice among ownership, has performed so well in his new job. Though he was supposed to signal Milwaukee’s discord, he has fostered stability. Horst helped attract Coach of the Year-favorite Mike Budenholzer and signed players, like Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova, who fit Budenholzer’s system. The Bucks look especially aligned.
It also helps that Antetokounmpo makes so few waves. He even said he could never see himself playing for Los Angeles – music to everyone’s ears in Milwaukee.
Yet, Antetokounmpo also expressed more-nuanced views on loyalty while explaining Durant’s move from the Thunder to the Warriors. A plugged-in former general manager reportedly said, “There’s no way in hell Giannis is going to stay in Milwaukee. I would bet everything that he leaves the Bucks.”
It’s simply impossible for Antetokounmpo to end speculation about his future. As he elevates into superstardom and heads closer to free agency, chatter will only increase.
“He has been incredibly loyal,” Budenholzer said. “I think that’s something that’s important to him. So, he’s a gift, for sure.”
Of course, Budenholzer isn’t taking anything for granted. He obviously always wants to win, but he knows that’s particularly important for the franchise right now.
“Most teams feel that pressure,” Budenholzer said. “Having Giannis does maybe heighten it, but it’s a great part. It’s great to be in Milwaukee with Giannis.”
More importantly, Antetokounmpo thinks it’s great to be in Milwaukee, too.
“It’s not about small market, big market,” Antetokounmpo said. “I don’t think about that. I don’t think about lifestyle. I just think about organization that has treated me well, my family well. And it’s all about winning.
“If the organization main goal is winning, I don’t care about the rest. I feel like my family is getting used to Milwaukee. I’m used to Milwaukee. So, it’s a great place to be.”
LeBron James is doing everything he can to lobby for certain star players to come to the Los Angeles Lakers with him. One of those players appears to be former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving, who notoriously had a bit of bad blood with The King.
Irving is now a member of the Boston Celtics, but it’s not clear whether he’ll be staying in New England past July. Irving has said that he feels that he doesn’t owe anyone anything from this juncture out.
Meanwhile, it appears that James is continuing to push for Irving to join him LA via the media. In a feature published on Sunday, James told The Athletic that he and Irving have already made up and that he’s proud of Irving. Additionally, James said that he approved of Irving saying he’s going to do what’s best for him.
Via The Athletic:
“Yeah, we’re in a good place right now,” James told The Athletic Saturday night. “Me and Kyrie are in a good place right now. I love the man that he’s becoming, I love the challenges he’s accepted and I always wish the best for him.”
…
“He handled it great,” James said. “His post interview was great as well. Just a lot of things that’s going on in our league right now, and the one thing you want to focus on is getting that team to place where he wanted it to be, and that’s competing for a championship.”
James isn’t subtle, but he’s at least smart. It would be too far to say this is some kind of expert-level mastery of the media: it’s more signaling than anything. Fans will see this as implied lobbying by LeBron, and perhaps it’s true that he and Irving could have buried the hatched well enough to get along in LA. We’ll still need to wait until July when Irving is a free agent, but if James is going this hard in February I can’t wait to see what happens over the spring.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) NBA players were as bored with Super Bowl as you were. Well, that was a dud. Tom Brady added to his legacy and the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3, but the game itself was just a dull puntfest.
NBA players took to Twitter to say all the things you were saying to your friends during the slog of a game.
2) Portland tries to add depth, bolster its second unit with a trade for Rodney Hood. We know exactly how Portland is going to be defended in the playoffs: Opposing teams are going to trap Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, force the ball out of their hands as much as possible, and dare any other Blazer to beat them. It works because who is that third Blazer that scares you? Jusuf Nurkic has played well of late but isn’t a shot creator. Evan Turner was that guy running the second unit for the first month of the season, but he’s faded. It might have been LaMarcus Aldridge but he bolted for San Antonio years ago, and since then nobody has been consistent as the third option.
Rodney Hood is going to get his shot at the role the rest of this season and into the playoffs. Portland agreed to a trade for Hood on Sunday, sending Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV, and second-round picks in 2021 and 2023 to the Cavaliers.
It’s a decent gamble by the Blazers, one probably will not pay off like fans hope but also not one that risked a lot. Hood has been itching to prove he is a quality scorer, a bucket-getter, ever since he saw his role squeezed by Donovan Mitchell in Utah. In Portland, he’s at least going to get his chance. This season coach Terry Stotts has tried to play Lillard and McCollum together as much as possible (mitigating the trapping idea somewhat) and hoping someone could be a force with the second unit. Evan Turner was that guy for the first six weeks or so of the season but has faded since. Now Hood will get his chance.
We will see how that goes. Hood doesn’t get to the free throw line and that has always hurt his efficiency, but Hood is playing for a new contract and will be out there trying to get buckets. If it works for Portland they become a bigger threat in a West that, after Golden State, is relatively close and could see a number of teams make a run to the conference Finals. If it doesn’t work, not a huge loss.
For Cleveland, this is really about the picks. Hood wasn’t part of the long-term plans (neither are Stauskas and Baldwin), so to get a couple of picks for him is a decent play as they continue to stockpile for future drafts as part of the rebuild in Cleveland. This isn’t a haul, but for a guy in the last year of his deal, it’s not bad.
3) Clutch Kyrie Irving gives Boston a shootout win over Oklahoma City. Well, at least one game on Sunday put up a lot of points and was entertaining.
Boston moved into a tie for third in the East with a 134-129 win at home on Sunday and Kyrie Irving was the key. He scored 30 points with 11 assists in the game, and as it does the Celtics leaned heavily on him to make plays late in the game. With less than 30 seconds to go he got the ball in isolation, blew past Terrance Ferguson and hit the floater over Steven Adams that eventually proved to seal the win. Russell Westbrook still had a chance to tie or take the lead when he drove the length of the court with 13 seconds left, but Irving got in his way and forced Westbrook to fumble the ball and turn it over (something Westbrook rarely does in the clutch). It was just an entire night of Irving making plays.
Boston is playing as well or better than any team in the East right now. In their last 15 games, the Celtics are 11-4 with a +8.9 net rating, third best in the league in that stretch (Golden State and Milwaukee have been better). Boston looks like the team we all thought was the one to beat in the East going into the season.
The Thunder got big games from their stars, Paul George dropped 37 points and Westbrook racked up another triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists. The challenge is that, against the league’s best, they need more from their depth and it just isn’t there often enough. The Thunder are never an easy out with how hard they play, but their usually-stout defense was a step slow against the Celtics and it cost them.