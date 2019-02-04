Report: Pelicans made aware of ‘handful’ of teams Anthony Davis would re-sign with

Anthony Davis reportedly put out word he’d re-sign with only the Lakers.
But maybe his list is growing.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Pelicans are incentivized to leak this. They want everyone to believe they have numerous suitors for Davis. Teams that would get Davis to re-sign would obviously be more interested in trading for him. And competition breeds better offer for New Orleans.
Whether Davis would actually pledge to re-sign with several different teams is another matter.
The Pelicans’ biggest threat to teams trying to trade for Davis now was the possibility of a huge Celtics offer next summer. But Davis is reportedly concerned about Kyrie Irving bolting Boston, and Irving sure didn’t squelch rumors about leaving. Davis’ father also said he didn’t want his son to join the Celtics after how they treated Isaiah Thomas.
Simply, there is less concern Boston will push all its top assets into a trade for Davis next offseason. Which hurts the Pelicans’ negotiating position. So, maybe they’re trying to improve their leverage through this leak.
Davis could pour cold water on this by communicating his intent to interested teams. But it’s not viable for him to sign a contract extension. Whichever team has him after the 2020 trade deadline will no choice but to enter free agency that year with his Bird Rights and hope for the best. So, there will inevitably be some uncertainty.
Maybe New Orleans is trying to exploit that to get better offers.
The Lakers reportedly improved their offer for Anthony Davis.
How much?
Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times:
The deal could include Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and Moritz Wagner. It could include additional picks and pick swaps.
But that’s nearly everything Los Angeles could send the Pelicans.
Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram are young players with positive value. The first-rounders obviously hold positive value. Solomon Hill (guaranteed $12,758,781 next season) carries negative value, and New Orleans would like to unload him. Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley have neutral-value expiring contracts to facilitate the trade.
Still, this offer doesn’t make Davis-to-Los Angeles a forgone conclusion. A few questions remain: Do the the Pelicans hold interest in those young Lakers? What years are the picks, and how are they protected? What offers have other teams made?
But this offer could easily put the Lakers in the driver’s seat for Davis.
Anthony Davis put out word he’d re-sign with only the Lakers. But the Pelicans were reportedly unimpressed with the Lakers’ offer.
So, everything seemed stalled.
Not anymore, though.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Momentum is clearly building toward Davis getting moved before Thursday’s trade deadline.
Davis is increasing the number of viable suitors now and diminishing the threat of a huge Celtics offer next summer. He clearly doesn’t want to spend the rest of this season in New Orleans.
The Lakers are also pushing in. Though no team will have certainty of Davis staying beyond 2020 free agency, Los Angeles can be most confident in his future there. The Davis-Rich Paul-LeBron James connection provides that security and incentivizes the Lakers to surrender more in a Davis trade.
The Knicks likely lack the assets to get Davis now. Maybe if they land the No. 1 pick in the draft lottery this spring, but that’d require Davis remaining available after the trade deadline. So, New York seems like a long shot.
The Clippers are clearly interested in chasing stars, but they’ve shown most interest in Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant. It might be difficult to land both forwards, and there’s obviously more uncertainty in waiting for free agency. If they can get reasonable assurances of Davis re-signing, the Clippers should try to trade for him now. L.A. has assets in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tobias Harris, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and future first-round picks.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bucks made Davis’ list simply as a way to put him in a favorable light. Including Milwaukee shows Davis cares about winning and not market size – and probably won’t lead to Davis actually joining the Bucks. Milwaukee’s assets just don’t match up well for a Davis trade.
Fewer than three months ago, Nets wing Caris LeVert suffered an injury so horrific-looking, teammates cried and opponents prayed.
Now, he’s on the verge of returning.
Thankfully, LeVert “only” dislocated his foot. Brooklyn quickly said he’d return this season, and now a clearer timeline is emerging.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Nets have surged since LeVert went down, going 22-18 and climbing to sixth in the East. I don’t think that’s about missing LeVert, though. This is a young team improving on the fly.
Though there should be concern about disrupting chemistry, that’s lessened by Spencer Dinwiddie being sidelined. Brooklyn could use another playmaker. Plus, LeVert’s balanced offensive game should help him fit into most situations.
This is a nice addition for the Nets in what has surprisingly become their playoff push.
Rudy Gobert cried about not being an All-Star, and Draymond Green mocked the Jazz center on Twitter:
Gobert has better jokes.
Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:
In case you forgot…