LaVar Ball says he wants Lonzo Ball in Phoenix if not L.A.; NBA shrugs

LaVar Ball may be realizing that he has next to zero control over what will happen to his son Lonzo Ball either at the deadline or into this summer. Put simply, Lonzo has been pretty good but not control-his-own-destiny good.

Lonzo Ball’s name has come up in Anthony Davis trade talks, but reports have surfaced that he doesn’t want to be in New Orleans. LaVar Ball confirmed that talking to ESPN.

LaVar Ball tells ESPN that if Lonzo Ball is traded, he wants his son to go to Phoenix: “We want to be in LA. But if he’s traded, I don’t want Lonzo in New Orleans. Phoenix is the best fit for him. And I am going to speak it into existence.” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 4, 2019

He can speak all he wants, NBA front offices aren’t going to listen. If anything, LaVar is a strike against his son for a lot of franchises (although most are used to dealing with pushy parents).

That said, Ball would be a good fit with the Suns, who need a point guard to push the tempo and run the show. Then again, Ball would be a good fit with the Pelicans under coach Alvin Gentry, who wants to play fast and puts the rock in the hands of players good of transition.

How much the Pelicans value Ball — and Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma — will determine if a trade gets done before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. Just don’t bet that New Orleans values Ball as much as the Lakers. Or their fans.