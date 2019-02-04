Report: Lakers offering 8 (!) players for Anthony Davis

The Lakers reportedly improved their offer for Anthony Davis.
How much?
Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times:
The deal could include Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and Moritz Wagner. It could include additional picks and pick swaps.
But that’s nearly everything Los Angeles could send the Pelicans.
Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram are young players with positive value. The first-rounders obviously hold positive value. Solomon Hill (guaranteed $12,758,781 next season) carries negative value, and New Orleans would like to unload him. Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley have neutral-value expiring contracts to facilitate the trade.
Still, this offer doesn’t make Davis-to-Los Angeles a forgone conclusion. A few questions remain: Do the the Pelicans hold interest in those young Lakers? What years are the picks, and how are they protected? What offers have other teams made?
But this offer could easily put the Lakers in the driver’s seat for Davis.
Within minutes of it leaking that Kristaps Porzingis was being traded to Dallas, it was reported that Porzingis would sign the qualifying offer, play one season in Dallas and become a free agent. That was met with eye-rolls around the NBA — the Knicks can offer five-years, $158 million guaranteed (although they likely will try to get some Joel Embiid style protections in there), if he signs the qualifying offer he gets $4.5 million. For a guy with a long injury history (he has missed 37 percent of his potential games as a Knick) that’s a lot of guaranteed money to leave on the table.
At his introductory press conference, Porzingis was asked about his plans, but Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban cut him off and answered for him.
Does Porzingins plan to sign long term in Dallas? Cuban: “I can answer that for you. Yeah, he does.”
Well done by Cuban giving Porzingis an out and taking him off the hook.
Dallas has bet big that Porzingis can return to form and be an All-NBA level big man who plays 70+ games a season. Pair that with Luka Doncic and the Mavs think they have their core for the future. The Steve Nash/Dirk Nowitzki of a new generation.
Porzingis talked about playing with Doncic.
How this all going to play out? Good question. But Cuban has made his bet and it’s going to be fascinating to watch it unfold.
Within hours of a report emerging Kristaps Porzingis was unhappy with the Knicks, they traded him to the Mavericks. Obviously, the deal had been brewing longer than that.
But maybe not long enough.
Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:
New York got a good return for Porzingis – unloading Tim Hardaway Jr.‘s and Courtney Lee‘s onerous contracts and getting two future first-round picks, Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews.
Was it the best return New York could have gotten for Porzingis, though? If the Knicks didn’t fully explore his value around the league, they erred.
But so did other teams by not contacting the Knicks. Those bewildered teams didn’t have to wait to hear from New York. They could have proactively made offers for Porzingis.
Maybe their assets just weren’t appealing enough to New York.
And maybe they’re exaggerating or downright fabricating the Knicks’ approach.
With a projected $73 million in cap space next summer, New York is more dangerous than it has been in years. The Knicks look like a major threat to land star free agents. Several teams are incentivized to make New York look bad.
The Warriors don’t want to lose Kevin Durant to the Knicks. The Celtics don’t want to lose Kyrie Irving to the Knicks. The Pelicans don’t want Boston to fear losing Irving to the Knicks and then downgrade its offer for Anthony Davis.
Any of those teams – or others with players New York could poach – might have leaked this to make the Knicks look bad, to fuel a perception New York is still mismanaged and not worth joining. The Knicks are an easy in target.
Because reports like this are believable – which isn’t necessarily fair but speaks to years of disarray in New York.
Anthony Davis put out word he’d re-sign with only the Lakers. But the Pelicans were reportedly unimpressed with the Lakers’ offer.
So, everything seemed stalled.
Not anymore, though.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Momentum is clearly building toward Davis getting moved before Thursday’s trade deadline.
Davis is increasing the number of viable suitors now and diminishing the threat of a huge Celtics offer next summer. He clearly doesn’t want to spend the rest of this season in New Orleans.
The Lakers are also pushing in. Though no team will have certainty of Davis staying beyond 2020 free agency, Los Angeles can be most confident in his future there. The Davis-Rich Paul-LeBron James connection provides that security and incentivizes the Lakers to surrender more in a Davis trade.
The Knicks likely lack the assets to get Davis now. Maybe if they land the No. 1 pick in the draft lottery this spring, but that’d require Davis remaining available after the trade deadline. So, New York seems like a long shot.
The Clippers are clearly interested in chasing stars, but they’ve shown most interest in Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant. It might be difficult to land both forwards, and there’s obviously more uncertainty in waiting for free agency. If they can get reasonable assurances of Davis re-signing, the Clippers should try to trade for him now. L.A. has assets in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tobias Harris, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and future first-round picks.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bucks made Davis’ list simply as a way to put him in a favorable light. Including Milwaukee shows Davis cares about winning and not market size – and probably won’t lead to Davis actually joining the Bucks. Milwaukee’s assets just don’t match up well for a Davis trade.
Anthony Davis reportedly put out word he’d re-sign with only the Lakers.
But maybe his list is growing.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Pelicans are incentivized to leak this. They want everyone to believe they have numerous suitors for Davis. Teams that would get Davis to re-sign would obviously be more interested in trading for him. And competition breeds better offer for New Orleans.
Whether Davis would actually pledge to re-sign with several different teams is another matter.
The Pelicans’ biggest threat to teams trying to trade for Davis now was the possibility of a huge Celtics offer next summer. But Davis is reportedly concerned about Kyrie Irving bolting Boston, and Irving sure didn’t squelch rumors about leaving. Davis’ father also said he didn’t want his son to join the Celtics after how they treated Isaiah Thomas.
Simply, there is less concern Boston will push all its top assets into a trade for Davis next offseason. Which hurts the Pelicans’ negotiating position. So, maybe they’re trying to improve their leverage through this leak.
Davis could pour cold water on this by communicating his intent to interested teams. But it’s not viable for him to sign a contract extension. Whichever team has him after the 2020 trade deadline will no choice but to enter free agency that year with his Bird Rights and hope for the best. So, there will inevitably be some uncertainty.
Maybe New Orleans is trying to exploit that to get better offers.