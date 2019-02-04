Kobe Bryant says Rockets, James Harden’s style of play can’t win title

Irony: a literary technique, originally used in Greek tragedy, by which the full significance of a character’s words or actions are clear to the audience or reader although unknown to the character.
Kobe Bryant thinks the Houston Rockets can’t win because James Harden is dominating the ball too much. That’s what he told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on The Jump.
It comes off as ironic, but:
1) Kobe is right. Good defenses can make life difficult for a one-dimensional team in the playoffs, and even with Chris Paul and Clint Capela back in the fold, it is Harden that is Mr. Everything to Houston. He has had rough playoff series in the past — because of the defenses attention to him, because he can’t get all the calls he gets in the regular season — and he needs help. Are CP3, Capela, and the rest of the current Rockets enough? Probably not. Especially the way they defend so poorly.
2) Kobe, for all of his ball-hogging tendencies, did get other players involved and trusted guys in critical moments. Maybe not as much as he should have, but Shaq/Derek Fisher/Pau Gasol and others garnered his trust.
The Rockets are very active at the trade deadline looking for help for Harden. Whether it will be enough is another question entirely.
MIAMI (AP) — Chris Bosh, who had arguably the biggest rebound and assist in Miami Heat history, will have his No. 1 jersey retired by the franchise on March 26.
The Heat made the announcement Monday.
Bosh played parts of six seasons in Miami, before his career was cut short by recurring issues with blood clots. He last played for the Heat in 2016.
Bosh helped Miami reach the NBA Finals four times and win championships in 2012 and 2013. He grabbed a rebound and tossed the ball out to Ray Allen for a game-tying 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left in regulation of Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against San Antonio, a game that the Heat would win in overtime to force Game 7.
Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal are the other Heat players to have jerseys retired. Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem and LeBron James will likely receive the same tribute in the coming years.
Within minutes of it leaking that Kristaps Porzingis was being traded to Dallas, it was reported that Porzingis would sign the qualifying offer, play one season in Dallas and become a free agent. That was met with eye-rolls around the NBA — the Knicks can offer five-years, $158 million guaranteed (although they likely will try to get some Joel Embiid style protections in there), if he signs the qualifying offer he gets $4.5 million. For a guy with a long injury history (he has missed 37 percent of his potential games as a Knick) that’s a lot of guaranteed money to leave on the table.
At his introductory press conference, Porzingis was asked about his plans, but Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban cut him off and answered for him.
Does Porzingins plan to sign long term in Dallas? Cuban: “I can answer that for you. Yeah, he does.”
Well done by Cuban giving Porzingis an out and taking him off the hook.
Dallas has bet big that Porzingis can return to form and be an All-NBA level big man who plays 70+ games a season. Pair that with Luka Doncic and the Mavs think they have their core for the future. The Steve Nash/Dirk Nowitzki of a new generation.
Porzingis talked about playing with Doncic.
How this all going to play out? Good question. But Cuban has made his bet and it’s going to be fascinating to watch it unfold.
Within hours of a report emerging Kristaps Porzingis was unhappy with the Knicks, they traded him to the Mavericks. Obviously, the deal had been brewing longer than that.
But maybe not long enough.
Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:
New York got a good return for Porzingis – unloading Tim Hardaway Jr.‘s and Courtney Lee‘s onerous contracts and getting two future first-round picks, Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews.
Was it the best return New York could have gotten for Porzingis, though? If the Knicks didn’t fully explore his value around the league, they erred.
But so did other teams by not contacting the Knicks. Those bewildered teams didn’t have to wait to hear from New York. They could have proactively made offers for Porzingis.
Maybe their assets just weren’t appealing enough to New York.
And maybe they’re exaggerating or downright fabricating the Knicks’ approach.
With a projected $73 million in cap space next summer, New York is more dangerous than it has been in years. The Knicks look like a major threat to land star free agents. Several teams are incentivized to make New York look bad.
The Warriors don’t want to lose Kevin Durant to the Knicks. The Celtics don’t want to lose Kyrie Irving to the Knicks. The Pelicans don’t want Boston to fear losing Irving to the Knicks and then downgrade its offer for Anthony Davis.
Any of those teams – or others with players New York could poach – might have leaked this to make the Knicks look bad, to fuel a perception New York is still mismanaged and not worth joining. The Knicks are an easy in target.
Because reports like this are believable – which isn’t necessarily fair but speaks to years of disarray in New York.
The Lakers reportedly improved their offer for Anthony Davis.
How much?
Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times:
The deal could include Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and Moritz Wagner. It could include additional picks and pick swaps.
But that’s nearly everything Los Angeles could send the Pelicans.
Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram are young players with positive value. The first-rounders obviously hold positive value. Solomon Hill (guaranteed $12,758,781 next season) carries negative value, and New Orleans would like to unload him. Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley have neutral-value expiring contracts to facilitate the trade.
Still, this offer doesn’t make Davis-to-Los Angeles a forgone conclusion. A few questions remain: Do the the Pelicans hold interest in those young Lakers? What years are the picks, and how are they protected? What offers have other teams made?
But this offer could easily put the Lakers in the driver’s seat for Davis.