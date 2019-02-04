Kobe Bryant says Rockets, James Harden’s style of play can’t win title

Irony: a literary technique, originally used in Greek tragedy, by which the full significance of a character’s words or actions are clear to the audience or reader although unknown to the character.

Kobe Bryant thinks the Houston Rockets can’t win because James Harden is dominating the ball too much. That’s what he told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on The Jump.

It comes off as ironic, but:

1) Kobe is right. Good defenses can make life difficult for a one-dimensional team in the playoffs, and even with Chris Paul and Clint Capela back in the fold, it is Harden that is Mr. Everything to Houston. He has had rough playoff series in the past — because of the defenses attention to him, because he can’t get all the calls he gets in the regular season — and he needs help. Are CP3, Capela, and the rest of the current Rockets enough? Probably not. Especially the way they defend so poorly.

2) Kobe, for all of his ball-hogging tendencies, did get other players involved and trusted guys in critical moments. Maybe not as much as he should have, but Shaq/Derek Fisher/Pau Gasol and others garnered his trust.

The Rockets are very active at the trade deadline looking for help for Harden. Whether it will be enough is another question entirely.