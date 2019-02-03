Associated Press

Watch James Harden score 43 points for 26th game in a row with 30 or more

Associated PressFeb 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — James Harden had 43 points for his 26th straight game with at least 30 points in the Houston Rockets’ 125-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Harden’s 30-point streak is the third-longest in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s runs of 65 and 31 games. Harden also had 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists, and four blocks. He was 12 of 22 from the field, making 4 of 12 3-pointers, and made all 15 of his free throws.

Gerald Green added 25 points, and Kenneth Faried had 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 5:07 remaining. Houston snapped a two-game losing streak, holding the Jazz to 36 percent shooting and forcing 23 turnovers.

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points and nine assists for Utah. Rudy Gobert added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Harden fueled the bulk of a 17-4 run that put Houston up 60-48 with 30.1 seconds left in the first half, making three baskets and four free throws. He punctuated it by scoring on three consecutive possessions.

 

Locker room dust-up between Laker veterans, Luke Walton after loss no big surprise

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2019, 7:52 AM EST
Teams that are losing a lot often have tense locker rooms.

Veteran players on one-year contracts who see their roles shrink don’t like it.

Teams that bring in a bunch of players with big personalities often have locker-room issues.

Players don’t like hearing their names in trade rumors.

Meet your 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James. He sat out Saturday against the Warriors feeling “pretty sore” after playing 40 minutes into overtime Thursday night against the Clippers. The Lakers promptly lost to the Warriors 115-101.

After the game, Laker coach Luke Walton called out some of the Lakers for their selfish play and a couple of them — JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley in particular — pushed back on Walton, leading to a locker room dust-up where others stepped between the two sides to make sure things didn’t escalate, according to reports. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin had a great description of what went down.

Sources told ESPN that Walton criticized veterans for contributing to the Lakers’ downfall by not playing a team game and making poor decisions in crunch time. Michael Beasley and JaVale McGee, in particular, took exception with the feedback.

The veterans — both signed to the Lakers on one-year contracts this past offseason — countered Walton’s criticism by expressing frustration with Walton’s inconsistent rotations this season, sources told ESPN.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story.

If you had said the Lakers would have a mid-season locker room issue back in July — when “the Meme Team” of McGee, Beasley, Lance Stephenson, and Rajon Rondo was put together — the reaction would have been “well, what did you expect?” Add in the 6-12 record without LeBron in the last few weeks, shrinking roles for McGee and Beasley as younger Lakers get their minutes and, well, this seems more inevitable than a surprise.

The anti-Luke Walton forces in Los Angeles — which may include the Laker front office of Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka — will want to pin this on the coach they think has lost the locker room.  As with a lot of issues surrounding these Lakers, if Magic wants to blame someone he needs to start by looking in the mirror.  — he put this roster together.

Teams have tensions and issues — the team the Lakers lost to on Saturday had a very public flare-up between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green that became a national discussion. The Warriors moved on and are back to being the best team in the NBA. Most teams have issues during the season — if they don’t, it’s often a sign of a team that doesn’t care. If a team is full of competitive guys there will be tensions.

Next season LeBron will be back with the Lakers. Jeanie Buss will still own and run the team, Magic and Pelinka will still be in the front office. After that, nothing is set in stone. Every other player could be gone and Walton’s job is certainly not safe. Insecurity breeds tension. Especially on a team two games out of the playoffs in the West.

What happened with the Lakers on Saturday night should not come as a surprise, and should not be blown out of proportion. LeBron will return for the next game — Tuesday against a Pacers team without Victor Oladipo — and the ship will right itself. But while the incident itself may have been predictable, the fallout from it long-term is not. Right now, on these Lakers heading into the trade deadline (where they are pushing hard to land Anthony Davis), just about anything is possible.

Klay Thompson out, Nets’ Joe Harris in for All-Star Three Point Contest

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
The All-Star Saturday Three-Point Contest in Charlotte is STACKED. Brothers Stephen Curry and Seth Curry will face off, plus Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki, Portland’s Damian Lillard, and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield.

But no longer Klay Thompson, the Warriors’ sharpshooter is out. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the news.

Instead, a guy who absolutely deserves to be there is in — the Nets’ Joe Harris.

Harris is shooting 46.2 percent from three this season on 5.1 attempts per game for Brooklyn. He is the kind of shooter who needs to be in this contest — plus he had the best promo video of anyone.

Harris could well win this thing, Brooklyn has a way of stealing the spotlight from the big names this season.

Report: Bulls will listen to trade offers for anyone except Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr.,

Getty Imates
By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
The Chicago Bulls need a floor general, a ball handler who can be the conductor on offense and get players — particularly big men  Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. — the rock in positions they can do damage. This season they learned that guy is not currently on the roster, but Zach LaVine can go get buckets.

Heading into the trade deadline, the Bulls are sellers — but cautious ones. They are listening to offers for everyone but their good young bigs, but if you want one of the good guards it’s going to cost you, reports Zach Lowe at ESPN.

The Bulls will listen to offers for anyone other than Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr., sources say — and that includes Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine. The biggest question about Chicago going into the season was whether any of their main ball handlers — Dunn, LaVine, and Jabari Parker when the Bulls were pretending he was a wing — would emerge as someone who could orchestrate an above-average NBA offense. The answer has been an emphatic no. I would not bet on Dunn or LaVine getting dealt; they are still young, the Bulls would ask for a ton, and they need, like, some guards on next season’s team. But any rival enamored with them should call.

In a tight trade market, the Bulls may not find a deal that works for them at the deadline. It feels like the Bulls could stand pat on Feb. 7, or if moves are made they are minor. Summer could see more player movement.

The Bulls have already started the buyout and waive process for Carmelo Anthony, after the trade deadline they are expected to do the same for Robin Lopez.

‘Pretty sore’ LeBron James out vs. Warriors Saturday night

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
“I’m not feeling particularly great right now…” LeBron James said of his condition Thursday night after playing 40 minutes going into overtime against the Clippers, his first NBA action since Christmas Day. “After being out five weeks, I’m feeling it right now. I wish I could click my shoes together right now and be home in my bed.”

Forty-eight hours later, LeBron was still feeling it, so the Lakers are going to rest him Saturday night against the Warriors in a nationally televised game.

The Lakers have gone 6-11 without LeBron. The Warriors had their 11-game win streak snapped by the Sixers on Thursday night and are motivated to get back on track.

The game in Golden State is the second of 7-of-8 on the road for Los Angeles, its toughest stretch of the season as the team attempts to climb back up into the playoff picture in the West. That’s harder without LeBron.