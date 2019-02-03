Spurs mascot catches bat during game (VIDEO)

It’s not the Anthony Davis news some were hoping for on Super Bowl Sunday, but the NBA’s trade deadline is heating up. On Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly made a move to grab Rodney Hood from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Portland is sending Cleveland Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV, a second round pick in 2021 and another second rounder in 2023.

The trade comes as the Cavaliers continue to try and gather assets, and as Portland looks to solidify their wing rotation heading into the second half of the season.

Via ESPN:

Hood had to agree to the trade because his signing of a one-year, $3.4 million qualifying offer last summer with Cleveland granted him veto rights. He’ll lose his Bird rights in summer free agency, but his enthusiasm for joining the Blazers on a playoff push allowed for his approval of the deal, league sources said. Portland can still re-sign Hood using one of its exceptions. The Blazers are 32-20 and fourth in the Western Conference.

The Blazers have needed wing depth all season long, and Hood brings more to the table than they’ve had there. Portland has always been weak in the Damian Lillard / CJ McCollum era at that spot, particularly after LaMarcus Aldridge exited for San Antonio in the summer of 2015.

Terry Stotts has adapted admirably this year in the face of Maurice Harkless continuing to struggle with knee soreness following surgery in March of 2018. Stotts — who has favored veterans and a shorter rotation during his time in Portland — has gone deeper into his bench this season. It’s also helped that Jake Layman, whose contract was only guaranteed by the Blazers in July, has had a breakout season both as a shooter and as a cutter on offense.

Fans in Portland have been clamoring for a trade to bring a wing to Rip City. Their preference was for a bonafide starter, but GM Neil Olshey doing what he does and swapping parts for an “upside” guy like Hood is perhaps what’s more reasonably available to him.

Hood is averaging 12.2 points per game and shooting 36 percent from 3-point range. His offensive rating is up, but his defense has taken a step back this season in Cleveland. Hood’s on/off numbers suggest he’s actually hurt the Cavs with his play, but that could change given new scenery, the chance to prove himself for a new contract, and a locker room in Portland that is perhaps the franchise’s second or third-best asset behind Lillard.

For Cleveland, trading away Hood is yet another move in a series of decisions to ditch salary and acquire draft picks. The Cavaliers have now swapped Hood, Kyle Korver, George Hill and Sam Dekker, most importantly netting seven draft picks in the process. The team is still looking to move JR Smith and Alec Burks, providing them some cap relief now while the team ramps up for the summer of 2020 when they’ll move some $70+ million off their roster.

The Blazers don’t appear to be headed down the path of adding a major star at the trade deadline, especially with how McCollum has played this season. The shifty shooting guard has played below his standard, and as Portland’s best trade chip, has sort of tanked his own value for the time being. Olshey has made a move that’s in line with their biggest weakness, which shows the team is still trying to improve themselves as they make a push for the playoffs.

Hood isn’t a guarantee by any stretch. He disappointed Utah Jazz fans after years of sputtered development on good teams that won plenty of games. He also played significant minutes in Utah before heading to Cleveland, so it’s not as though he wasn’t given a fair shake. Portland didn’t give up much to get him — Stauskas has been in and out of the lineup the past couple of months and Baldwin has seen time in the G League.

This trade isn’t much to write home about, but it could bear short term benefits for the Blazers and long term flexibility for Cleveland.