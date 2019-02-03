Getty Images

Report: Pelicans considering asking Lakers for two first-round picks

By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2019, 12:20 PM EST
From the start, sources with an understanding of New Orleans’ thinking on an Anthony Davis trade have told me the Pelicans were in no rush to make a move. They were willing to let that play out. That has not changed despite the Kristaps Porzingis trade taking the Knicks out of the running for Davis, or rumors that Kyrie Irving could bolt Boston for New York, altering the Celtics’ plans.

Earlier this week the Pelicans leaked that they were unhappy with the Lakers’ “lowball” offers, which could have been a signal to the Lakers to step up their game. The Lakers reportedly offered two of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart, plus either Rajon Rondo and/or Michael Beasley.

Now Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner report the Pelicans are looking at a counteroffer.

The Pelicans are considering making a counter offer that would ask for two first-round picks and add a Pelicans player to the deal, according to people with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

I know Ganguli and Turner, both are well-connected pros, but here’s my concern: When two reporters based in Los Angeles who cover the Lakers come out with a report about what New Orleans is going to do, I’m skeptical.

That the Pelicans would ask for multiple first-round picks in the trade certainly is logical, but remember if the Lakers have Davis those picks are going to be low first rounders. Even this year, if Davis is traded before the deadline it is expected the Lakers would make up the two games they are back now and this would not be a lottery pick (in what is generally considered a down draft after the top pick anyway).

The Pelicans ideally will want their trading partner to take on Solomon Hill‘s contract, which would likely mean Kentavious Caldwell-Pope coming back to New Orleans in a hypothetical deal.

On top of that, the Pels would want three or four of those young Lakers.

And even with all that, why are the Pelicans in a rush to do the deal now? The Lakers’ interest in Davis isn’t going away. They will be there around the draft and in July (when Boston can get into the mix).

Whether a deal gets done by 3 ET next Thursday or not, expect a lot of rumors to be flying between now and then.

 

Spurs mascot catches bat during game (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoFeb 3, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
A few nights ago staff were called to the floor at the AT&T Center with some big nets. Bats — wildlife not usually seen at an NBA game — were flying around the San Antonio Spurs arena, stopping play during a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Manu Ginobili wasn’t around to catch one out of mid-air like he did back on Halloween night 2009, so the team left it to the trained professionals.

On Saturday night, the bats returned.

As the Spurs took on the New Orleans Pelicans, the winged animals flew around the AT&T Center yet again. This time, the Spurs Coyote mascot decided to take things into his own paws.

That’s … impressive. Mascots really are underrated. It’s hard enough to see or grip things when you’re in that suit, much less run around at full sprint with a net in some kind of hybrid Bruce Wayne/Ace Ventura, Pet Detective cosplay.

Way to go, Coyote.

Report: Blazers trade for Rodney Hood

By Dane DelgadoFeb 3, 2019, 4:28 PM EST
It’s not the Anthony Davis news some were hoping for on Super Bowl Sunday, but the NBA’s trade deadline is heating up. On Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly made a move to grab Rodney Hood from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Portland is sending Cleveland Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV, a second round pick in 2021 and another second rounder in 2023.

The trade comes as the Cavaliers continue to try and gather assets, and as Portland looks to solidify their wing rotation heading into the second half of the season.

Via ESPN:

Hood had to agree to the trade because his signing of a one-year, $3.4 million qualifying offer last summer with Cleveland granted him veto rights. He’ll lose his Bird rights in summer free agency, but his enthusiasm for joining the Blazers on a playoff push allowed for his approval of the deal, league sources said. Portland can still re-sign Hood using one of its exceptions. The Blazers are 32-20 and fourth in the Western Conference.

The Blazers have needed wing depth all season long, and Hood brings more to the table than they’ve had there. Portland has always been weak in the Damian Lillard / CJ McCollum era at that spot, particularly after LaMarcus Aldridge exited for San Antonio in the summer of 2015.

Terry Stotts has adapted admirably this year in the face of Maurice Harkless continuing to struggle with knee soreness following surgery in March of 2018. Stotts — who has favored veterans and a shorter rotation during his time in Portland — has gone deeper into his bench this season. It’s also helped that Jake Layman, whose contract was only guaranteed by the Blazers in July, has had a breakout season both as a shooter and as a cutter on offense.

Fans in Portland have been clamoring for a trade to bring a wing to Rip City. Their preference was for a bonafide starter, but GM Neil Olshey doing what he does and swapping parts for an “upside” guy like Hood is perhaps what’s more reasonably available to him.

Hood is averaging 12.2 points per game and shooting 36 percent from 3-point range. His offensive rating is up, but his defense has taken a step back this season in Cleveland. Hood’s on/off numbers suggest he’s actually hurt the Cavs with his play, but that could change given new scenery, the chance to prove himself for a new contract, and a locker room in Portland that is perhaps the franchise’s second or third-best asset behind Lillard.

For Cleveland, trading away Hood is yet another move in a series of decisions to ditch salary and acquire draft picks. The Cavaliers have now swapped Hood, Kyle Korver, George Hill and Sam Dekker, most importantly netting seven draft picks in the process. The team is still looking to move JR Smith and Alec Burks, providing them some cap relief now while the team ramps up for the summer of 2020 when they’ll move some $70+ million off their roster.

The Blazers don’t appear to be headed down the path of adding a major star at the trade deadline, especially with how McCollum has played this season. The shifty shooting guard has played below his standard, and as Portland’s best trade chip, has sort of tanked his own value for the time being. Olshey has made a move that’s in line with their biggest weakness, which shows the team is still trying to improve themselves as they make a push for the playoffs.

Hood isn’t a guarantee by any stretch. He disappointed Utah Jazz fans after years of sputtered development on good teams that won plenty of games. He also played significant minutes in Utah before heading to Cleveland, so it’s not as though he wasn’t given a fair shake. Portland didn’t give up much to get him — Stauskas has been in and out of the lineup the past couple of months and Baldwin has seen time in the G League.

This trade isn’t much to write home about, but it could bear short term benefits for the Blazers and long term flexibility for Cleveland.

Nuggets win Saturday means Michael Malone headed to All-Star Game as coach

Associated PressFeb 3, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone is headed to the All-Star Game, where he will coach the team that will be picked by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Malone clinched his first All-Star coaching nod Saturday night when the Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-106. The All-Star coaching gigs were determined by which teams have the best records in each conference through Sunday, although Denver and Golden State will be tied at 37-15. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head record, but the Nuggets and Warriors split their two meetings. Malone and Denver won on the second tiebreaker with a better record against Western Conference opponents.

Denver star Nikola Jokic is also going to the game, as one of the reserves. The All-Star Game is Feb. 17 in Charlotte.

“Obviously any time you can be a part of the All-Star weekend, that’s an honor not only for yourself but for your entire coaching staff and for your organization,” Malone said. “And that’s why we feel tremendous pride that Nikola was voted an All-Star reserve this year. His first time and our first All-Star since Carmelo Anthony. So we take great pride in that.”

His players were especially proud after the game, dousing him with water in the locker room in Minnesota to celebrate.

“There was a very small part of me that wanted just to relax with my family and be a husband, be a father for a few days,” Malone said. “But any time you can represent, your team, your city, your fans at the All-Star game is an honor. … Our staff deserves a ton of credit. They work their butts off. Very thankful for everything they do for me every single day.”

Malone will become the third Denver coach to work an All-Star Game: Larry Brown did in 1977, and George Karl did in 2010.

If Denver had lost to Minnesota, Golden State’s Steve Kerr would have been the All-Star coach for the third time in five years. He and his staff will get a few days off instead of going to Charlotte for the festivities – although Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson will be heading there to play in the game.

A beaming, laughing and fist-pumping Kerr said, “Take care, guys, have fun in Charlotte,”ï¿½as he left the postgame interview room after hearing the Denver score.

Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer already wrapped up the other spot, with the Bucks atop the Eastern Conference. He’ll coach the team that will be selected by the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

James and Antetokounmpo will choose their teams on Thursday night.

James will pick first in the opening round, where the pool of eight other starters will be divided. Antetokounmpo gets the first pick of the second round, where he and James will choose from the 14 reserves. And James then gets the first pick of the third round, where he’ll decide between either Dwyane Wade or Dirk Nowitzki – the two special additions to the game by order of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

 

Watch James Harden score 43; 26th game in a row with 30 or more

Associated PressFeb 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — James Harden had 43 points for his 26th straight game with at least 30 points in the Houston Rockets’ 125-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Harden’s 30-point streak is the third-longest in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s runs of 65 and 31 games. Harden also had 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists, and four blocks. He was 12 of 22 from the field, making 4 of 12 3-pointers, and made all 15 of his free throws.

Gerald Green added 25 points, and Kenneth Faried had 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 5:07 remaining. Houston snapped a two-game losing streak, holding the Jazz to 36 percent shooting and forcing 23 turnovers.

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points and nine assists for Utah. Rudy Gobert added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Harden fueled the bulk of a 17-4 run that put Houston up 60-48 with 30.1 seconds left in the first half, making three baskets and four free throws. He punctuated it by scoring on three consecutive possessions.

 