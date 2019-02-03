Getty Images

Nuggets win Saturday means Michael Malone headed to All-Star Game as coach

Associated PressFeb 3, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone is headed to the All-Star Game, where he will coach the team that will be picked by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Malone clinched his first All-Star coaching nod Saturday night when the Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-106. The All-Star coaching gigs were determined by which teams have the best records in each conference through Sunday, although Denver and Golden State will be tied at 37-15. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head record, but the Nuggets and Warriors split their two meetings. Malone and Denver won on the second tiebreaker with a better record against Western Conference opponents.

Denver star Nikola Jokic is also going to the game, as one of the reserves. The All-Star Game is Feb. 17 in Charlotte.

“Obviously any time you can be a part of the All-Star weekend, that’s an honor not only for yourself but for your entire coaching staff and for your organization,” Malone said. “And that’s why we feel tremendous pride that Nikola was voted an All-Star reserve this year. His first time and our first All-Star since Carmelo Anthony. So we take great pride in that.”

His players were especially proud after the game, dousing him with water in the locker room in Minnesota to celebrate.

“There was a very small part of me that wanted just to relax with my family and be a husband, be a father for a few days,” Malone said. “But any time you can represent, your team, your city, your fans at the All-Star game is an honor. … Our staff deserves a ton of credit. They work their butts off. Very thankful for everything they do for me every single day.”

Malone will become the third Denver coach to work an All-Star Game: Larry Brown did in 1977, and George Karl did in 2010.

If Denver had lost to Minnesota, Golden State’s Steve Kerr would have been the All-Star coach for the third time in five years. He and his staff will get a few days off instead of going to Charlotte for the festivities – although Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson will be heading there to play in the game.

A beaming, laughing and fist-pumping Kerr said, “Take care, guys, have fun in Charlotte,”ï¿½as he left the postgame interview room after hearing the Denver score.

Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer already wrapped up the other spot, with the Bucks atop the Eastern Conference. He’ll coach the team that will be selected by the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

James and Antetokounmpo will choose their teams on Thursday night.

James will pick first in the opening round, where the pool of eight other starters will be divided. Antetokounmpo gets the first pick of the second round, where he and James will choose from the 14 reserves. And James then gets the first pick of the third round, where he’ll decide between either Dwyane Wade or Dirk Nowitzki – the two special additions to the game by order of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

 

Rumor: Pelicans to counter Lakers’ Anthony Davis offer with two picks, Pels player added

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2019, 12:20 PM EST
1 Comment

From the start, sources with an understanding of New Orleans’ thinking on an Anthony Davis trade have told me the Pelicans were in no rush to make a move. They were willing to let that play out. That has not changed despite the Kristaps Porzingis trade taking the Knicks out of the running for Davis, or rumors that Kyrie Irving could bolt Boston for New York, altering the Celtics’ plans.

Earlier this week the Pelicans leaked that they were unhappy with the Lakers’ “lowball” offers, which could have been a signal to the Lakers to step up their game. The Lakers reportedly offered two of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart, plus either Rajon Rondo and/or Michael Beasley.

Now Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner report the Pelicans are looking at a counteroffer.

The Pelicans are considering making a counter offer that would ask for two first-round picks and add a Pelicans player to the deal, according to people with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

I know Ganguli and Turner, both are well-connected pros, but here’s my concern: When two reporters based in Los Angeles who cover the Lakers come out with a report about what New Orleans is going to do, I’m skeptical.

That the Pelicans would ask for multiple first-round picks in the trade certainly is logical, but remember if the Lakers have Davis those picks are going to be low first rounders. Even this year, if Davis is traded before the deadline it is expected the Lakers would make up the two games they are back now and this would not be a lottery pick (in what is generally considered a down draft after the top pick anyway).

The Pelicans ideally will want their trading partner to take on Solomon Hill‘s contract, which would likely mean Kentavious Caldwell-Pope coming back to New Orleans in a hypothetical deal.

On top of that, the Pels would want three or four of those young Lakers.

And even with all that, why are the Pelicans in a rush to do the deal now? The Lakers’ interest in Davis isn’t going away. They will be there around the draft and in July (when Boston can get into the mix).

Whether a deal gets done by 3 ET next Thursday or not, expect a lot of rumors to be flying between now and then.

 

Watch James Harden score 43; 26th game in a row with 30 or more

Associated Press
Associated PressFeb 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — James Harden had 43 points for his 26th straight game with at least 30 points in the Houston Rockets’ 125-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Harden’s 30-point streak is the third-longest in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s runs of 65 and 31 games. Harden also had 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists, and four blocks. He was 12 of 22 from the field, making 4 of 12 3-pointers, and made all 15 of his free throws.

Gerald Green added 25 points, and Kenneth Faried had 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 5:07 remaining. Houston snapped a two-game losing streak, holding the Jazz to 36 percent shooting and forcing 23 turnovers.

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points and nine assists for Utah. Rudy Gobert added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Harden fueled the bulk of a 17-4 run that put Houston up 60-48 with 30.1 seconds left in the first half, making three baskets and four free throws. He punctuated it by scoring on three consecutive possessions.

 

Locker room dust-up between Laker veterans, Luke Walton after loss no big surprise

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 3, 2019, 7:52 AM EST
11 Comments

Teams that are losing a lot often have tense locker rooms.

Veteran players on one-year contracts who see their roles shrink don’t like it.

Teams that bring in a bunch of players with big personalities often have locker-room issues.

Players don’t like hearing their names in trade rumors.

Meet your 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James. He sat out Saturday against the Warriors feeling “pretty sore” after playing 40 minutes into overtime Thursday night against the Clippers. The Lakers promptly lost to the Warriors 115-101.

After the game, Laker coach Luke Walton called out some of the Lakers for their selfish play and a couple of them — JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley in particular — pushed back on Walton, leading to a locker room dust-up where others stepped between the two sides to make sure things didn’t escalate, according to reports. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin had a great description of what went down.

Sources told ESPN that Walton criticized veterans for contributing to the Lakers’ downfall by not playing a team game and making poor decisions in crunch time. Michael Beasley and JaVale McGee, in particular, took exception with the feedback.

The veterans — both signed to the Lakers on one-year contracts this past offseason — countered Walton’s criticism by expressing frustration with Walton’s inconsistent rotations this season, sources told ESPN.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the story.

If you had said the Lakers would have a mid-season locker room issue back in July — when “the Meme Team” of McGee, Beasley, Lance Stephenson, and Rajon Rondo was put together — the reaction would have been “well, what did you expect?” Add in the 6-12 record without LeBron in the last few weeks, shrinking roles for McGee and Beasley as younger Lakers get their minutes and, well, this seems more inevitable than a surprise.

The anti-Luke Walton forces in Los Angeles — which may include the Laker front office of Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka — will want to pin this on the coach they think has lost the locker room.  As with a lot of issues surrounding these Lakers, if Magic wants to blame someone he needs to start by looking in the mirror.  — he put this roster together.

Teams have tensions and issues — the team the Lakers lost to on Saturday had a very public flare-up between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green that became a national discussion. The Warriors moved on and are back to being the best team in the NBA. Most teams have issues during the season — if they don’t, it’s often a sign of a team that doesn’t care. If a team is full of competitive guys there will be tensions.

Next season LeBron will be back with the Lakers. Jeanie Buss will still own and run the team, Magic and Pelinka will still be in the front office. After that, nothing is set in stone. Every other player could be gone and Walton’s job is certainly not safe. Insecurity breeds tension. Especially on a team two games out of the playoffs in the West.

What happened with the Lakers on Saturday night should not come as a surprise, and should not be blown out of proportion. LeBron will return for the next game — Tuesday against a Pacers team without Victor Oladipo — and the ship will right itself. But while the incident itself may have been predictable, the fallout from it long-term is not. Right now, on these Lakers heading into the trade deadline (where they are pushing hard to land Anthony Davis), just about anything is possible.

Klay Thompson out, Nets’ Joe Harris in for All-Star Three Point Contest

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
1 Comment

The All-Star Saturday Three-Point Contest in Charlotte is STACKED. Brothers Stephen Curry and Seth Curry will face off, plus Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki, Portland’s Damian Lillard, and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield.

But no longer Klay Thompson, the Warriors’ sharpshooter is out. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the news.

Instead, a guy who absolutely deserves to be there is in — the Nets’ Joe Harris.

Harris is shooting 46.2 percent from three this season on 5.1 attempts per game for Brooklyn. He is the kind of shooter who needs to be in this contest — plus he had the best promo video of anyone.

Harris could well win this thing, Brooklyn has a way of stealing the spotlight from the big names this season.