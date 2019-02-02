Sixers’ Wilson Chandler out 2-3 weeks with quad strain, testing Philly’s depth

When Wilson Chandler is on the court with Philadelphia’s core four — Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, and J.J. Redick — the Sixers outscore opponents by 13 points per 100 possessions. Chandler is a veteran wing who scores 6.7 points a game, understands how to play the game and hit threes (39 percent), and that’s all the shallow Sixers need as a fifth starter.
Philly is going to have to get that from somewhere else for a few weeks, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Chandler has battled health issues since he came to Philly and has already missed 16 games this season before this quad strain. If he returns after the All-Star break this will be another six games out.
Brett Brown will be forced to use some combination of Mike Muscala, Jonah Bolden, T.J. McConnell, and Landry Shamet to fill Chandler’s minutes. That’s a drop-off, no matter what you think of Chandler.
Sixers GM Elton Brand is incredibly active heading into the trade deadline looking for wing depth, which would help in this case. Whether he has the assets to get a deal done — or can find a wing at a reasonable price — remains to be seen, it will not be easy. This is a tight trade market. Wing players such as Atlanta’s Kent Bazemore and Orlando’s Terrence Ross are available, but the prices for them reportedly are pretty steep.