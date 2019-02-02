Getty Images

Sixers’ Wilson Chandler out 2-3 weeks with quad strain, testing Philly’s depth

By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
When Wilson Chandler is on the court with Philadelphia’s core four — Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, and J.J. Redick — the Sixers outscore opponents by 13 points per 100 possessions. Chandler is a veteran wing who scores 6.7 points a game, understands how to play the game and hit threes (39 percent), and that’s all the shallow Sixers need as a fifth starter.

Philly is going to have to get that from somewhere else for a few weeks, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Chandler has battled health issues since he came to Philly and has already missed 16 games this season before this quad strain. If he returns after the All-Star break this will be another six games out.

Brett Brown will be forced to use some combination of Mike Muscala, Jonah Bolden, T.J. McConnell, and Landry Shamet to fill Chandler’s minutes. That’s a drop-off, no matter what you think of Chandler.

Sixers GM Elton Brand is incredibly active heading into the trade deadline looking for wing depth, which would help in this case. Whether he has the assets to get a deal done — or can find a wing at a reasonable price — remains to be seen, it will not be easy. This is a tight trade market. Wing players such as Atlanta’s Kent Bazemore and Orlando’s Terrence Ross are available, but the prices for them reportedly are pretty steep.

Report: Portland buyer at trade deadline, first-round pick “in play”

By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
The Portland Trail Blazers are good: Damian Lillard is having another All-NBA level season, C.J. McCollum is a high-quality scorer, and Jusuf Nurkic has stepped up his game of late. At 32-20, Portland would have home court in the first round of the playoffs if they started today.

But are the Blazers a real playoff threat? When teams start trapping Lillard and McCollum, can Portland counter and make teams pay?

The questions about them in the playoffs has the Blazers as potential buyers at the trade deadline, reports Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Portland stands a potential buyer — an under-the-radar really good team with questions about its postseason viability. The Trail Blazers have put their first-round pick in play, per sources around the league. They have investigated Porter’s availability. Taurean Prince makes some sense; he’s up for an extension this summer, and the Hawks have made him available, sources say. As a free agent non-destination, the Blazers value players whose rights they can control.

But the Hawks are asking a lot so far — a young player and a pick — and haven’t gotten much traction on Prince trades, sources say.

Another off-the-beaten path name from Orlando: Evan Fournier — a wing who could give Portland or some other team some shooting and playmaking. He has two years and $34 million left on his contract; if the Magic aren’t thrilled with that deal, they could suss out his value.

The problem is Portland is already $7.9 million into the luxury tax this season and are poised to be a tax payer again next season — they also want to move off salary. To improve a team and lower the tax bill (by sending out bad contracts) comes at a high cost, and a first-round pick alone is not enough.

The challenge at the trade deadline this season is there are a lot more buyers than sellers, which dampens the market. While the buzz focuses around possible Anthony Davis and Mike Conley trades, there will be smaller deals that get done, maybe just not that many of them this year. But the Trail Blazers are one team that could pull a trade off, keep an eye on them.

Watch Paul George score 43, lead Thunder to seventh straight win

Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
MIAMI (AP) — Paul George has endured some rough nights in Miami.

Friday was not one of them.

George scored 43 points and had a career-high 10 3-pointers, Dennis Schroder scored 24 of his 28 points in the second quarter and the Oklahoma City Thunder extended the NBA’s longest current winning streak to seven games by beating the Miami Heat 118-102.

“Paul George, tonight, was tremendous,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We basically tried every coverage we had in our playbook: regular man, trapping him, zone. … One of the more impressive shooting displays I’ve seen this season.”

George once lost 11 consecutive appearances in Miami, going through some brutal defeats when he was with Indiana and the Pacers couldn’t break through the Heat in what seemed like their annual battle for the Eastern Conference title. But he was never better on the Heat home floor than he was Friday, connecting on 14 of 23 shots and 10 of 16 from 3-point land.

At the end, he got to exchange jerseys with Heat guard Dwyane Wade.

“D-Wade is a guy I look up to and we’ve shared a bond through competition and now through a mentorship as a guy I look at and honestly want to model my brand and off-the-court stuff like,” George said. “It’s great for him. He’s had an amazing run. I couldn’t say enough really about D-Wade and what he’s been to this league and honestly for my development. He played a huge role in my development and who I am now as a player.”

Russell Westbrook got his fifth straight triple-double and 18th of the season, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. Steven Adams added 13 for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City beat Miami for the sixth straight time, and became the second team to have two separate winning streaks of at least seven games this season. Golden State is the other, with streaks of 11 and eight games.

“There were some real good positive things to take from the game all the way around,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.

Kelly Olynyk scored 21 for Miami, which fell to the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference. Josh Richardson scored 18 and Hassan Whiteside finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Heat.

Wade was announced as an All-Star earlier in the day for the 13th time, after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver decided Wade and Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki merited becoming special additions to the player pool for the Feb. 17 game in Charlotte. Fans roared when Wade entered the game for the first time and was introduced as an All-Star.

They didn’t have much else to yell about, at least in a positive light.

George, who set a franchise record for 3s in a game, had 16 points in the first quarter to get the Thunder going and 12 more in the fourth to finish things off.

“He’s in a groove, man,” Wade said. “He’s been playing phenomenal basketball. I’ve said it plenty of times: That’s my favorite player. I love watching PG play.”

 

James Harden scores 30 to keep steak alive; Nikola Jokic scores 31, Nuggets beat Rockets handily

Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
DENVER (AP) — Denver couldn’t stop James Harden‘s scoring streak, but the Nuggets were able to end three years of frustration against the Houston Rockets.

Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, Malik Beasley had a career-high 35 points and the Nuggets beat Houston 136-122 on Friday night to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Rockets.

Harden scored 30 points to extend his streak to 25 games of scoring 30 or more points. He needed a late 3-pointer to keep it going, and it came well after the game was in hand for Denver.

“He’s a great player, obviously one of the best scorers in the league, so to hold him to 30 after the way he’s playing, and we get the win, I’m not too disappointed,” Torrey Craig said.

Denver has won seven of its last eight overall and heads on a four-game trip at 36-15, the best start in the team’s NBA history.

“I think everybody thinks we were going to stop (winning),” Jokic said. “Twenty games ago they thought, `Oh they’re going to lose,’ but we’re still winning.”

The Nuggets’ last win against Houston came Dec. 14, 2015, in Denver. The Rockets swept the season series twice and won the first two games this season.

“We knew we lost nine in a row to them and we knew we wanted to come out and beat them,” Beasley said.

Harden’s streak started with a 50-point night against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 13, and nearly ended on a tough shooting night for the reigning league MVP. He hit five of his first six shots and scored 15 points in the first quarter but then went cold. He missed 10 of his next 11 shots and also missed four free throws.

He was 9 of 21 from the field and 7 for 14 from 3-point range in his lowest point output since scoring 29 against Portland on Dec. 11.

“Some of them went in, some of them didn’t,” Harden said of his shots. “That’s basketball.”

His late flurry gave Houston some late life. He hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to pull Houston within nine points, but Jokic scored six straight points to put it away. Harden’s step-back 3-pointer with 1:05 left gave him 30.

“I was trying real hard to stop him from getting 30,” said Craig, who had a career-high 22 points.

The Rockets scored 43 points in the first quarter and the Nuggets responded in the second with a 48-point outburst. They had 35 of those in the final 7:31, when they transformed a five-point deficit into an 83-71 lead at halftime.

Denver led by 20 in the third quarter, but the Rockets got within 11 late before the Nuggets pulled away.

 

Reports: Pelicans unimpressed with Lakers’ “lowball” offers for Anthony Davis

By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2019, 7:00 AM EST
Remember: Every leak to the media is about spin, about getting to control the story on some level.

Sources have told me all along that the Pelicans would not be rushed to make a decision on where and when to trade Anthony Davis. They were going to do things at their own pace. That was always, in part, the Pelicans trying to gain leverage. The reports of Boston’s Kyrie Irving potentially joining Kevin Durant with the Knicks — messing up plans to pair Irving and Davis — hurt that leverage.

Then late on Friday night Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic both come out with an interesting new storyline, that the Lakers are lowballing the Pelicans.

The Magic Johnson/Rob Pelinka Lakers have done this before, making lowball offers to Indiana for Paul George and Toronto for Kawhi Leonard because they believed they would come to Los Angeles as a free agent in a year anyway. It adds a layer of believability to this latest report. Would the Lakers do the same thing with Davis after what happened with George, who is having his best season ever as a member of the Thunder?

Here’s my question: Why leak this now?

To show the world why the Pelicans are not taking the Laker offer? Why they are waiting past the trade deadline for an offer from Boston or others? To show the Lakers are overvaluing their own prospects? To show they aren’t passing up the offer most thought would be on the table, which would be any and all of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart?

Or, is the goal embarrass the Lakers and put public pressure on them to up their offer? In that case, the Pelicans might be willing to do a deal. Other reports said the Lakers have yet to put multiple first-round picks or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in an offer (he’s an expiring contract), nor have they been willing to take on a bad Pelican salary (Solomon Hill). Are the Pelicans signaling what they are looking for in a trade? From the Lakers or anyone?

There’s a lot of gamesmanship going on here. The big question remains: Do the Pelicans have any intention of trading Davis to the Lakers, and would they do it before the Feb. 7 trade deadline? I have my doubts, but the Pelicans are playing the game now.