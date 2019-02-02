Reports: Pelicans unimpressed with Lakers’ “lowball” offers for Anthony Davis

Remember: Every leak to the media is about spin, about getting to control the story on some level.
Sources have told me all along that the Pelicans would not be rushed to make a decision on where and when to trade Anthony Davis. They were going to do things at their own pace. That was always, in part, the Pelicans trying to gain leverage. The reports of Boston’s Kyrie Irving potentially joining Kevin Durant with the Knicks — messing up plans to pair Irving and Davis — hurt that leverage.
Then late on Friday night Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic both come out with an interesting new storyline, that the Lakers are lowballing the Pelicans.
The Magic Johnson/Rob Pelinka Lakers have done this before, making lowball offers to Indiana for Paul George and Toronto for Kawhi Leonard because they believed they would come to Los Angeles as a free agent in a year anyway. It adds a layer of believability to this latest report. Would the Lakers do the same thing with Davis after what happened with George, who is having his best season ever as a member of the Thunder?
Here’s my question: Why leak this now?
To show the world why the Pelicans are not taking the Laker offer? Why they are waiting past the trade deadline for an offer from Boston or others? To show the Lakers are overvaluing their own prospects? To show they aren’t passing up the offer most thought would be on the table, which would be any and all of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart?
Or, is the goal embarrass the Lakers and put public pressure on them to up their offer? In that case, the Pelicans might be willing to do a deal. Other reports said the Lakers have yet to put multiple first-round picks or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in an offer (he’s an expiring contract), nor have they been willing to take on a bad Pelican salary (Solomon Hill). Are the Pelicans signaling what they are looking for in a trade? From the Lakers or anyone?
There’s a lot of gamesmanship going on here. The big question remains: Do the Pelicans have any intention of trading Davis to the Lakers, and would they do it before the Feb. 7 trade deadline? I have my doubts, but the Pelicans are playing the game now.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Anthony Davis says he feels like it’s his time now, that he’s given all he can to the Pelicans and that he is ready to move on.
The All-Star has informed New Orleans he would like to be traded but said Friday that his intention is to play as long as he is a member of the Pelicans organization.
Davis, who has been sidelined with a sprained left index finger, says “obviously it’s a tough situation but my intention is to still play and when I’m able to play I’m going to suit up.”
The Pelicans are mulling over what to do with six-time All-Star and several other prominent players as the NBA’s trade deadline approaches.
Davis, forward Julius Randle, forward Nikola Mirotic, guard E'Twaun Moore and guard Elfrid Payton have not played since Davis’s agent made public on Monday his client’s desire to be traded.
Kyrie Irving is going to push back against the media storm about him going to the Knicks with Kevin Durant, but Irving threw gasoline on that fire with his “ask me July 1” comments at shootaround. And Irving is a smart guy, he knows what he did, even if he didn’t like the result.
Knicks fans picked up on it and let Irving know they want him in Madison Square Garden next season.
Boston has planned to re-sign Irving this summer and trade for Davis, pairing them to be a contender in the East for years. If Irving bolts to New York that plan gets blown up.
That said, none of this — Irving’s comments, the comments of Anthony Davis’ father, the chants of Knicks fans, and any of the other pressure people around Davis are trying to ramp up — is moving the needle for the Pelicans. Sources told me they will continue to be patient. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said during the Celtics/Knicks broadcast the Celtics are not worried nor changing plans due to Anthony Davis’ father’s comments.
The Davis and Irving situations both likely drag out to July, and Boston still believes it can get both of them in Celtic green next season.
When Kristaps Porzingis was still a Knick, it made some sense to try to bring him back from his ACL injury for the final 10 games or so of the season (providing he was healthy and ready) to show potential free agents that the Knicks’ big man would be ready.
Now that Porzingis is a Dallas Maverick, on a team not headed to the playoffs this season and not making any big free agent pitches this July (they are capped out now), should he push to return?
No. He probably will not suit up, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
That’s the smart move, the Mavericks have bet big on KP both getting healthy and being able to stay that way. They should take as much time as needed to be sure he is both fully recovered and built up his leg strength to prevent further injuries.
This summer, expect a lot of Instagram videos of Porzingis and Doncic working out together. This is going to be a fascinating pairing.
Ricky Rubio has been a solid point guard for the Jazz, a guy who knows how to run an offense, is a gifted passer, and is a strong defender, but he has limitations. Rubio does not space the floor with his shot, which allows teams to help off him and clog the lane for Donovan Mitchell drives.
Mike Conley would be a healthy upgrade over Rubio and he is available via trade. The Grizzlies’ point guard is a borderline All-Star player (he missed out again this season because of the depth in the West) who also is a quality perimeter defender. Conley also makes $30.5 million this season with $67 million on the books for the two seasons after that.
That’s a lot of money for the Utah Jazz to commit to, but they are talking with the Grizzlies about a possible trade, reports Andy Larson of the Salt Lake Tribune.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Utah Jazz have made an offer to the Memphis Grizzlies involving Ricky Rubio and a 2019 first round pick for point guard Mike Conley, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned.
The Grizzlies didn’t immediately accept the offer, though considered it in the context of other offers that they’ve been getting for Conley from other teams around the league. Memphis says they’ve received offers including better first round picks than the Jazz’s — currently slated to be the No. 19 pick — from teams around the league. One team reportedly also interested in Conley is the Detroit Pistons, sources said.
As a result, the Jazz may have to weigh whether or not to include additional picks or assets if they choose to acquire Conley before Thursday’s trade deadline.
To make the deal work financially the Jazz would need to throw in either Derrick Favors or Dante Exum, and there would need to be other pieces in that deal. Still, that the Jazz are even willing to have this discussion and take on this financial commitment is a big step for a smaller market team. It shows how much they want to win.
The Jazz believe they have two cornerstone pieces in Rudy Gobert and Mitchell, although Mitchell is still developing and exactly what his ceiling is remains to be seen. Even with them and some quality role players around the duo, the Jazz need more elite talent. Conley is that. He would be a great fit, just an expensive one.
There seems to be more interest in Conley than Marc Gasol of the Grizzlies, but salaries that large tend to get moved over the summer rather than at the deadline. Still, this is something that bears watching.