Report: Bulls will listen to trade offers for anyone except Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr.,

The Chicago Bulls need a floor general, a ball handler who can be the conductor on offense and get players — particularly big men Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. — the rock in positions they can do damage. This season they learned that guy is not currently on the roster, but Zach LaVine can go get buckets.

Heading into the trade deadline, the Bulls are sellers — but cautious ones. They are listening to offers for everyone but their good young bigs, but if you want one of the good guards it’s going to cost you, reports Zach Lowe at ESPN.

The Bulls will listen to offers for anyone other than Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr., sources say — and that includes Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine. The biggest question about Chicago going into the season was whether any of their main ball handlers — Dunn, LaVine, and Jabari Parker when the Bulls were pretending he was a wing — would emerge as someone who could orchestrate an above-average NBA offense. The answer has been an emphatic no. I would not bet on Dunn or LaVine getting dealt; they are still young, the Bulls would ask for a ton, and they need, like, some guards on next season’s team. But any rival enamored with them should call.

In a tight trade market, the Bulls may not find a deal that works for them at the deadline. It feels like the Bulls could stand pat on Feb. 7, or if moves are made they are minor. Summer could see more player movement.

The Bulls have already started the buyout and waive process for Carmelo Anthony, after the trade deadline they are expected to do the same for Robin Lopez.