“Pretty sore” LeBron James out vs. Warriors Saturday night

By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
“I’m not feeling particularly great right now…” LeBron James said of his condition Thursday night after playing 40 minutes going into overtime against the Clippers, his first NBA action since Christmas Day. “After being out five weeks, I’m feeling it right now. I wish I could click my shoes together right now and be home in my bed.”

Forty-eight hours later, LeBron was still feeling it, so the Lakers are going to rest him Saturday night against the Warriors in a nationally televised game.

The Lakers have gone 6-11 without LeBron. The Warriors had their 11-game win streak snapped by the Sixers on Thursday night and are motivated to get back on track.

The game in Golden State is the second of 7-of-8 on the road for Los Angeles, its toughest stretch of the season as the team attempts to climb back up into the playoff picture in the West. That’s harder without LeBron.

Report: Pelicans not interested in trading Jrue Holiday right now

By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
This sounds more like posturing than reality, but it’s interesting either way.

With the Pelicans exploring Anthony Davis trade options (a process that likely will drag out past the trade deadline and into the summer), there has come a second wave of trade talks with New Orleans: Nikola Mirotic, Julius Randle, and Jrue Holiday, in particular.

Saturday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski threw some cold water on the Holiday trade ideas.

No interest in getting out from under all that future money? Right. It’s not like they are going to stay competitive and make a playoff push.

No interest with what likely has been lowball offers from teams so far? That sounds more likely.

Mirotic is an expiring contract, Randle has a player option for $9.1 million next season he is not expected to pick up. It’s going to be easier to find a team willing to rent those players for a playoff run than to take on the future years and money of Holiday. That is more the kind of trade that happens in July.

This report strikes me more as a signal to potential trading partners that they need to do better.

Zion Williamson: “It would be dope” to play with Durant, Irving in New York

By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2019, 5:25 PM EST
It is the dream scenario of Knicks fans. It’s also a “win the Mega Millions Lottery” kind of longshot, but you can’t keep people from dreaming.

Here’s the dream: The Knicks win the NBA Draft Lottery and the rights to pick Duke star Zion Williamson first, then get both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to come to New York as free agents.

Williamson is down with the idea, reports Adam Zagoria of the New York Times and SNYtv.

Williamson consistently has said he will be happy anywhere he is drafted in the NBA, he just wants to play. His Duke coach, Mike Krzyzewski, was asked about the Knicks’ moves and tanking for Zion.

As of this writing, the 10-41 Knicks have the worst record in the NBA, but under the new lottery odds the three teams with the worst records each have a 14 percent chance at the top pick. If the tanking Knicks finish with the worst record they would have that 14 percent chance at Williamson, 13.4 percent chance picking second, 12.7 percent chance of picking third, 12 percent chance of picking fourth, and a 47.9 percent chance of picking fifth. Forget how difficult landing Durant and Irving will be, it is the new lottery odds that make the Knicks’ Zion dreams such a longshot.

The lottery new system flattens out the lottery odds in what the league sees as an attempt to discourage a “Hinkie process” level tanking again. But as long as there are Zion Williamsons coming into the NBA — and there always will be players seen as franchise changers entering the league — tanking will happen, regardless of the odds.

Sixers’ Wilson Chandler out 2-3 weeks with quad strain, testing Philly’s depth

By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
When Wilson Chandler is on the court with Philadelphia’s core four — Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, and J.J. Redick — the Sixers outscore opponents by 13 points per 100 possessions. Chandler is a veteran wing who scores 6.7 points a game, understands how to play the game and hit threes (39 percent), and that’s all the shallow Sixers need as a fifth starter.

Philly is going to have to get that from somewhere else for a few weeks, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Chandler has battled health issues since he came to Philly and has already missed 16 games this season before this quad strain. If he returns after the All-Star break this will be another six games out.

Brett Brown will be forced to use some combination of Mike Muscala, Jonah Bolden, T.J. McConnell, and Landry Shamet to fill Chandler’s minutes. That’s a drop-off, no matter what you think of Chandler.

Sixers GM Elton Brand is incredibly active heading into the trade deadline looking for wing depth, which would help in this case. Whether he has the assets to get a deal done — or can find a wing at a reasonable price — remains to be seen, it will not be easy. This is a tight trade market. Wing players such as Atlanta’s Kent Bazemore and Orlando’s Terrence Ross are available, but the prices for them reportedly are pretty steep.

Report: Portland buyer at trade deadline, first-round pick “in play”

By Kurt HelinFeb 2, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
The Portland Trail Blazers are good: Damian Lillard is having another All-NBA level season, C.J. McCollum is a high-quality scorer, and Jusuf Nurkic has stepped up his game of late. At 32-20, Portland would have home court in the first round of the playoffs if they started today.

But are the Blazers a real playoff threat? When teams start trapping Lillard and McCollum, can Portland counter and make teams pay?

The questions about them in the playoffs have the Blazers as potential buyers at the trade deadline, reports Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Portland stands a potential buyer — an under-the-radar really good team with questions about its postseason viability. The Trail Blazers have put their first-round pick in play, per sources around the league. They have investigated Otto Porter‘s availability. Taurean Prince makes some sense; he’s up for an extension this summer, and the Hawks have made him available, sources say. As a free agent non-destination, the Blazers value players whose rights they can control.

But the Hawks are asking a lot so far — a young player and a pick — and haven’t gotten much traction on Prince trades, sources say.

Another off-the-beaten path name from Orlando: Evan Fournier — a wing who could give Portland or some other team some shooting and playmaking. He has two years and $34 million left on his contract; if the Magic aren’t thrilled with that deal, they could suss out his value.

Porter would be a great fit with Portland, but there is a sense the Wizards are not going to be sellers at the deadline (Washington is the 10 seed in the East, 2.5 games out of the playoffs, and they want to make a postseason push).

The problem is Portland is already $7.9 million into the luxury tax this season and are poised to be a tax payer again next season — they also want to move off salary. To improve a team and lower the tax bill (by sending out bad contracts) comes at a high cost, and a first-round pick alone is not enough.

The challenge at the trade deadline this season is there are a lot more buyers than sellers, which dampens the market. While the buzz focuses around possible Anthony Davis and Mike Conley trades, there will be smaller deals that get done, maybe just not that many of them this year. But the Trail Blazers are one team that could pull a trade off, keep an eye on them.