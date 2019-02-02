Klay Thompson out, Nets’ Joe Harris in for All-Star Three Point Contest

The All-Star Saturday Three-Point Contest in Charlotte is STACKED. Brothers Stephen Curry and Seth Curry will face off, plus Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki, Portland’s Damian Lillard, and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield.
But no longer Klay Thompson, the Warriors’ sharpshooter is out. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the news.
Instead, a guy who absolutely deserves to be there is in — the Nets’ Joe Harris.
Harris is shooting 46.2 percent from three this season on 5.1 attempts per game for Brooklyn. He is the kind of shooter who needs to be in this contest — plus he had the best promo video of anyone.
Harris could well win this thing, Brooklyn has a way of stealing the spotlight from the big names this season.
The Chicago Bulls need a floor general, a ball handler who can be the conductor on offense and get players — particularly big men Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. — the rock in positions they can do damage. This season they learned that guy is not currently on the roster, but Zach LaVine can go get buckets.
Heading into the trade deadline, the Bulls are sellers — but cautious ones. They are listening to offers for everyone but their good young bigs, but if you want one of the good guards it’s going to cost you, reports Zach Lowe at ESPN.
The Bulls will listen to offers for anyone other than Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr., sources say — and that includes Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine. The biggest question about Chicago going into the season was whether any of their main ball handlers — Dunn, LaVine, and Jabari Parker when the Bulls were pretending he was a wing — would emerge as someone who could orchestrate an above-average NBA offense. The answer has been an emphatic no. I would not bet on Dunn or LaVine getting dealt; they are still young, the Bulls would ask for a ton, and they need, like, some guards on next season’s team. But any rival enamored with them should call.
In a tight trade market, the Bulls may not find a deal that works for them at the deadline. It feels like the Bulls could stand pat on Feb. 7, or if moves are made they are minor. Summer could see more player movement.
The Bulls have already started the buyout and waive process for Carmelo Anthony, after the trade deadline they are expected to do the same for Robin Lopez.
“I’m not feeling particularly great right now…” LeBron James said of his condition Thursday night after playing 40 minutes going into overtime against the Clippers, his first NBA action since Christmas Day. “After being out five weeks, I’m feeling it right now. I wish I could click my shoes together right now and be home in my bed.”
Forty-eight hours later, LeBron was still feeling it, so the Lakers are going to rest him Saturday night against the Warriors in a nationally televised game.
The Lakers have gone 6-11 without LeBron. The Warriors had their 11-game win streak snapped by the Sixers on Thursday night and are motivated to get back on track.
The game in Golden State is the second of 7-of-8 on the road for Los Angeles, its toughest stretch of the season as the team attempts to climb back up into the playoff picture in the West. That’s harder without LeBron.
This sounds more like posturing than reality, but it’s interesting either way.
With the Pelicans exploring Anthony Davis trade options (a process that likely will drag out past the trade deadline and into the summer), there has come a second wave of trade talks with New Orleans: Nikola Mirotic, Julius Randle, and Jrue Holiday, in particular.
Saturday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski threw some cold water on the Holiday trade ideas.
No interest in getting out from under all that future money? Right. It’s not like they are going to stay competitive and make a playoff push.
No interest with what likely has been lowball offers from teams so far? That sounds more likely.
Mirotic is an expiring contract, Randle has a player option for $9.1 million next season he is not expected to pick up. It’s going to be easier to find a team willing to rent those players for a playoff run than to take on the future years and money of Holiday. That is more the kind of trade that happens in July.
This report strikes me more as a signal to potential trading partners that they need to do better.
It is the dream scenario of Knicks fans. It’s also a “win the Mega Millions Lottery” kind of longshot, but you can’t keep people from dreaming.
Here’s the dream: The Knicks win the NBA Draft Lottery and the rights to pick Duke star Zion Williamson first, then get both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to come to New York as free agents.
Williamson is down with the idea, reports Adam Zagoria of the New York Times and SNYtv.
Williamson consistently has said he will be happy anywhere he is drafted in the NBA, he just wants to play. His Duke coach, Mike Krzyzewski, was asked about the Knicks’ moves and tanking for Zion.
As of this writing, the 10-41 Knicks have the worst record in the NBA, but under the new lottery odds the three teams with the worst records each have a 14 percent chance at the top pick. If the tanking Knicks finish with the worst record they would have that 14 percent chance at Williamson, 13.4 percent chance picking second, 12.7 percent chance of picking third, 12 percent chance of picking fourth, and a 47.9 percent chance of picking fifth. Forget how difficult landing Durant and Irving will be, it is the new lottery odds that make the Knicks’ Zion dreams such a longshot.
The lottery new system flattens out the lottery odds in what the league sees as an attempt to discourage a “Hinkie process” level tanking again. But as long as there are Zion Williamsons coming into the NBA — and there always will be players seen as franchise changers entering the league — tanking will happen, regardless of the odds.