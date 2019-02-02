Klay Thompson out, Nets’ Joe Harris in for All-Star Three Point Contest

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The All-Star Saturday Three-Point Contest in Charlotte is STACKED. Brothers Stephen Curry and Seth Curry will face off, plus Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki, Portland’s Damian Lillard, and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield.

But no longer Klay Thompson, the Warriors’ sharpshooter is out. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports broke the news.

Golden State star Klay Thompson tells Yahoo Sports he will not participate in the 3-Point Contest in Charlotte at All-Star Weekend. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 3, 2019

Instead, a guy who absolutely deserves to be there is in — the Nets’ Joe Harris.

Joe Harris will make the #NbaAllstars 3-point contest, according to a league source. #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 2, 2019

Harris is shooting 46.2 percent from three this season on 5.1 attempts per game for Brooklyn. He is the kind of shooter who needs to be in this contest — plus he had the best promo video of anyone.

Hey @NBA, Joe Harris lives to shoot. So give the people what they want and put Joey Buckets in the Three-Point Contest 🧔👌 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/oKvyHpYEXQ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 10, 2019

Harris could well win this thing, Brooklyn has a way of stealing the spotlight from the big names this season.