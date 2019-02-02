Associated Press

James Harden scores 30 to keep steak alive; Nikola Jokic scores 31, Nuggets beat Rockets handily

DENVER (AP) — Denver couldn’t stop James Harden‘s scoring streak, but the Nuggets were able to end three years of frustration against the Houston Rockets.

Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists, Malik Beasley had a career-high 35 points and the Nuggets beat Houston 136-122 on Friday night to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Rockets.

Harden scored 30 points to extend his streak to 25 games of scoring 30 or more points. He needed a late 3-pointer to keep it going, and it came well after the game was in hand for Denver.

“He’s a great player, obviously one of the best scorers in the league, so to hold him to 30 after the way he’s playing, and we get the win, I’m not too disappointed,” Torrey Craig said.

Denver has won seven of its last eight overall and heads on a four-game trip at 36-15, the best start in the team’s NBA history.

“I think everybody thinks we were going to stop (winning),” Jokic said. “Twenty games ago they thought, `Oh they’re going to lose,’ but we’re still winning.”

The Nuggets’ last win against Houston came Dec. 14, 2015, in Denver. The Rockets swept the season series twice and won the first two games this season.

“We knew we lost nine in a row to them and we knew we wanted to come out and beat them,” Beasley said.

Harden’s streak started with a 50-point night against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 13, and nearly ended on a tough shooting night for the reigning league MVP. He hit five of his first six shots and scored 15 points in the first quarter but then went cold. He missed 10 of his next 11 shots and also missed four free throws.

He was 9 of 21 from the field and 7 for 14 from 3-point range in his lowest point output since scoring 29 against Portland on Dec. 11.

“Some of them went in, some of them didn’t,” Harden said of his shots. “That’s basketball.”

His late flurry gave Houston some late life. He hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to pull Houston within nine points, but Jokic scored six straight points to put it away. Harden’s step-back 3-pointer with 1:05 left gave him 30.

“I was trying real hard to stop him from getting 30,” said Craig, who had a career-high 22 points.

The Rockets scored 43 points in the first quarter and the Nuggets responded in the second with a 48-point outburst. They had 35 of those in the final 7:31, when they transformed a five-point deficit into an 83-71 lead at halftime.

Denver led by 20 in the third quarter, but the Rockets got within 11 late before the Nuggets pulled away.

 

Remember: Every leak to the media is about spin, about getting to control the story on some level.

Sources have told me all along that the Pelicans would not be rushed to make a decision on where and when to trade Anthony Davis. They were going to do things at their own pace. That was always, in part, the Pelicans trying to gain leverage. The reports of Boston’s Kyrie Irving potentially joining Kevin Durant with the Knicks — messing up plans to pair Irving and Davis — hurt that leverage.

Then late on Friday night Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic both come out with an interesting new storyline, that the Lakers are lowballing the Pelicans.

The Magic Johnson/Rob Pelinka Lakers have done this before, making lowball offers to Indiana for Paul George and Toronto for Kawhi Leonard because they believed they would come to Los Angeles as a free agent in a year anyway. It adds a layer of believability to this latest report. Would the Lakers do the same thing with Davis after what happened with George, who is having his best season ever as a member of the Thunder?

Here’s my question: Why leak this now?

To show the world why the Pelicans are not taking the Laker offer? Why they are waiting past the trade deadline for an offer from Boston or others? To show the Lakers are overvaluing their own prospects? To show they aren’t passing up the offer most thought would be on the table, which would be any and all of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart?

Or, is the goal embarrass the Lakers and put public pressure on them to up their offer? In that case, the Pelicans might be willing to do a deal. Other reports said the Lakers have yet to put multiple first-round picks or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in an offer (he’s an expiring contract), nor have they been willing to take on a bad Pelican salary (Solomon Hill). Are the Pelicans signaling what they are looking for in a trade? From the Lakers or anyone?

There’s a lot of gamesmanship going on here. The big question remains: Do the Pelicans have any intention of trading Davis to the Lakers, and would they do it before the Feb. 7 trade deadline? I have my doubts, but the Pelicans are playing the game now.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Anthony Davis says he feels like it’s his time now, that he’s given all he can to the Pelicans and that he is ready to move on.

The All-Star has informed New Orleans he would like to be traded but said Friday that his intention is to play as long as he is a member of the Pelicans organization.

Davis, who has been sidelined with a sprained left index finger, says “obviously it’s a tough situation but my intention is to still play and when I’m able to play I’m going to suit up.”

The Pelicans are mulling over what to do with six-time All-Star and several other prominent players as the NBA’s trade deadline approaches.

Davis, forward Julius Randle, forward Nikola Mirotic, guard E'Twaun Moore and guard Elfrid Payton have not played since Davis’s agent made public on Monday his client’s desire to be traded.

Kyrie Irving is going to push back against the media storm about him going to the Knicks with Kevin Durant, but Irving threw gasoline on that fire with his “ask me July 1” comments at shootaround. And Irving is a smart guy, he knows what he did, even if he didn’t like the result.

Knicks fans picked up on it and let Irving know they want him in Madison Square Garden next season.

Boston has planned to re-sign Irving this summer and trade for Davis, pairing them to be a contender in the East for years. If Irving bolts to New York that plan gets blown up.

That said, none of this — Irving’s commentsthe comments of Anthony Davis’ father, the chants of Knicks fans, and any of the other pressure people around Davis are trying to ramp up — is moving the needle for the Pelicans. Sources told me they will continue to be patient. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said during the Celtics/Knicks broadcast the Celtics are not worried nor changing plans due to Anthony Davis’ father’s comments.

The Davis and Irving situations both likely drag out to July, and Boston still believes it can get both of them in Celtic green next season.

When Kristaps Porzingis was still a Knick, it made some sense to try to bring him back from his ACL injury for the final 10 games or so of the season (providing he was healthy and ready) to show potential free agents that the Knicks’ big man would be ready.

Now that Porzingis is a Dallas Maverick, on a team not headed to the playoffs this season and not making any big free agent pitches this July (they are capped out now), should he push to return?

No. He probably will not suit up, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

That’s the smart move, the Mavericks have bet big on KP both getting healthy and being able to stay that way. They should take as much time as needed to be sure he is both fully recovered and built up his leg strength to prevent further injuries.

This summer, expect a lot of Instagram videos of Porzingis and Doncic working out together. This is going to be a fascinating pairing.