Winners/Losers from the Kristaps Porzingis trade

By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2019
NBA trades don’t happen overnight, they percolate under the radar, starting as a seed of an idea and taking a lot of time and watering to flower into a full-on deal.

Not this one. The Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks trade seemed to come out of nowhere. It came together fast, according to all accounts. It caught the NBA off guard when it became public Thursday afternoon.

The trade sends Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke to Dallas, while New York gets Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and two lightly protected first-round picks.

Who won and lost in this trade? Let’s break it down.

Winner: Kristaps Porzingis. Having not stepped on an NBA court this season as he continues to recover from to a torn ACL, combined with the feeling David Fizdale has not been able to improve a relationship first damaged by Phil Jackson, had led to a lot of “should we really pay this guy a max?” rumblings around New York. Porzingis doesn’t exactly have the cleanest injury history in the first place, and there is a lot of uncertainty about how a mobile 7’3” guy will bounce back from this injury. Hopefully he comes back and goes full Joel Embiid, but that’s a big unknown.

At the top of the list of things Porzingis will get out of this trade is money. And lots of it.

Dallas traded for Porzingis with plans to pay the man and keep him in town. Yes, Porzingis’ camp made threats of signing the qualifying offer and getting out of Dallas, but nobody pushing near a max deal (five years, $158 million) does that and leaves almost all of that money — his first “set your family up for generations” contract — on the table. He will stay in Dallas and partner up with…

Winner: Luka Doncic. He’s got his partner for his buddy cop film, the Cagney to his Lacey, the Charles Boyle to his Jake Peralta. A partner who should fit like a puzzle piece with Doncic’s game: A big who will pop out after setting the pick and force defenders to track with him. A big he can feed in transition, either deep in the post or as the trailer at the top of the arc. A long big man in the paint who can block shots. A guy with a similar sensibility about the game.

Dallas found one star in the draft (thanks again, Atlanta), and now it has a second. Probably. Maybe.

Too early to call: Dallas Mavericks. Dallas has pushed all-in on the idea that Porzingis can return to full health, stay that way, and be everything Knicks fans had projected him to be. Dallas needs that to happen. With this trade, the Mavericks have capped themselves out this summer and will struggle to add quality around their stars. The Mavs gave up a couple of first-round picks with minimal protections.

If Dallas has gotten itself the full Unicorn back for that price, if Porzingis can play 72 games a season and be the All-NBA player he projected to be — and he re-signs long-term — then Dallas is a winner. But if Porzingis is not quite the same, and is a guy who plays 60 games a season at a borderline All-Star level, they will have lost. It’s a gamble worth making, but it is a gamble.

Too early to call: New York Knicks. The Knicks front office had to get a back-channel nod from Kevin Durant’s camp saying he was coming, right? They wouldn’t trade the potential of Porzingis, the fan favorite, and everything else thinking they “could” land a superstar or two, right?

Well, this is James Dolan’s Knicks, so….

The buzz that Durant and Kyrie Irving are coming to New York is all over the league now, and while there are some reasons to doubt that entire story (Irving’s decision is more in flux than that, he is not leaving Boston for sure, I’ve heard) clearly the Knicks know something and are confident. They think they are getting at least one household name player. Also on the bright side for New York, moving the nearly dead money contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee plus getting two first-round picks in the deal makes this a lot more palatable, whatever happens in July.

Loser: Boston Celtics…. maybe. If this trade gives Kyrie Irving serious thoughts about taking his talents to Madison Square Garden to partner with Durant, then Boston should be worried they will end up losers in this deal. There’s a lot of moving parts to that last sentence, but Boston’s pitch to keep Anthony Davis after a possible July trade (another moving part) was always pairing AD and Irving with good role players on a team that can contend right away. If Irving is wearing blue and orange — or any team’s colors other than green — then Boston loses.

Winner: Los Angeles Lakers.…. maybe. If Kyrie Irving leaves Boston, maybe Danny Ainge scales back is potential trade offer, and the Laker offer looks better to the Pelicans. Again, a lot of “ifs” between now and that outcome, but it seems more likely than it did 24 hours ago.

Winners: DeAndre Jordan and Wes Matthews. Two veterans on a non-playoff team led by a rookie will spend a couple of weeks in New York then be bought out and become free agents. Houston, Golden State, Philadelphia are just a few of the teams that will come calling. By the third week of February, these guys likely are playing meaningful minutes for a team headed to the playoffs.

Winner: Dennis Smith Jr. He simply did not fit next to Luka Doncic and was getting squeezed out in Dallas. In New York is the best guard they have now, the ball will be in his hands and it will be an all he can eat buffet. Smith showed flashes last season in Dallas, in New York he will get to flash his athleticism again and make his case to be part of whatever the Knicks future is.

Loser: Frank Ntilikina. Phil Jackson loved him, picked him one spot in front of Smith, but now Phil has his feet up on the ottoman out in his ranch in Montana, and Ntilikina is about to lose his job to the guy picked after him. This feels like the end of the Ntilikina era in New York, such as it was.

By Dane DelgadoJan 31, 2019
The AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas is known for its wildlife. Sometimes the building plays host to championship basketball, but the AT&T Center is perhaps most well-known for housing wild animals such as rattlesnakes, and on rare occasion, live bats. In fact, former Spurs forward Manu Ginobili once hit a bat out of the air during a game in 2009 on Halloween night.

Well, it looks like the bats are back.

As San Antonio got set to take on the Brooklyn Nets in Texas on Thursday night, crews were called to the game floor to try and catch several bats that were seen flying around the arena.

Via Twitter:

Workers were eventually able to corral the animals and the game resumed play.

By Dane DelgadoJan 31, 2019
Should Anthony Davis be allowed to move to the Los Angeles Lakers, seemingly of his own free will, despite his current contract with the New Orleans Pelicans? This is subject of some discussion, and of course plays in ways outside the NBA. The existence of a contract (and a handsome one at that) and no particular ill-will outside of boneheaded management has created conflict for those siding on the rights of — something that sticks home in 2019 for many as they consider their own personal politics.

All that aside, Davis and the talk surrounding the Pelicans big man has irked commentator Charles Barkley. Speaking on Inside the NBA on TNT on Thursday, Barkley said that he felt Davis should not be allowed to head to the Lakers.

Via Twitter:

There’s no official trade for Davis and the Lakers just yet, but it does feel like some kind of inevitability lest things get headed off at the pass. The last time an NBA commissioner vetoed a trade with the Lakers he was acting as the owner of the New Orleans team (George Shinn had sold the team back to the league) and it kept Chris Paul in New Orleans and send Pau Gasol from Memphis to the City of Angels.

Silver is not the acting owner of the Pelicans, he cannot veto this trade. Even if he were to try it could come with some serious blowback. However, as we’ve seen with Kawhi Leonard and before that, Paul George, it can put teams in a precarious position trying to obtain value for a player who has made his intentions publicly known. That’s bad business for everyone, even if those examples have come at the expense of smaller-market teams.

Where Davis ends up, I’m not sure. Whether Siver and the league take a close look at the trade — due to tampering or some other kind of violation — is another thing altogether.

By Kurt HelinJan 31, 2019
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James is back.

After missing 17 games with a strained groin — during which time the Lakers went 6-11 and slid out of a playoff position in the West — LeBron will return to the starting lineup for the Lakers Thursday night against the Clippers.

“He’s going to give it a go tonight,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said pregame, confirming reports in the media.

Walton added there is not a minutes limit but, “I’m sure his conditioning isn’t up to par where it normally is, so we’ll keep a close eye on him.”

The Lakers need him back — they are 7.2 point points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season, which would translate to about 19 wins better (stats via Cleaning The Glass). The 26-25 Lakers are the current nine-seed in the West, trailing the Clippers by two games (making Thursday’s game a big swing game). After this game the Lakers have 7-of-8 on the road, maybe their toughest stretch of the schedule all season and a few weeks that could determine their playoff chances.

“The added relief is just having him back on the court,” Walton said of the timing of LeBron’s return. “We just got to get through tonight and make sure we’re good, we’re just excited to have him back.

LeBron was a full participant in the last two Lakers’ practices, Walton said. While the Lakers officially listed LeBron as “out” yesterday, Clipper coach Doc Rivers said he never bought it.

“This was the worst-kept secret ever… Maybe I’m just not a trusting soul,” Rivers said.

When Rivers was asked about Avery Bradley‘s status, Rivers took a little dig at the Lakers saying he didn’t expect Bradley to go but “just being honest, we didn’t list him as out.”

By Dane DelgadoJan 31, 2019
NBA All-Stars have been released for 2019. We got the starters last week, and now the reserves have come in.

The teams will be selected by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Feb. 7 on a live broadcast on TNT. Meanwhile, fans are ecstatic about the players from their favorite teams that made the All-Star game, while at the same time are angry about potential snubs.

As it happens every year — largely because of the continued requirement of a certain number of players from each conference — there appear to be several significant All-Star “snubs” and this season is no different.

The biggest is probably Rudy Gobert, who has been the defensive anchor or a Utah Jazz team that has turned their season around and is currently seventh in the West. Gobert could have easily replaced LaMarcus Aldridge or perhaps Klay Thompson, who is having a down year (at least for his standards) in Golden State.

A quick list of potential 2019 NBA All-Star snubs yields a considerable pool of considerables, including but not limited to:

Who do you think should have made the All-Star Game out of this list? And if you are going to supplant one of the guys that did make it, who would they replace?

The NBA has more good players than they can fit on to two All-Star teams, and that will probably always be the case. That gives fans and players something to consider, and acts as fuel for the fire for the rest of the season.