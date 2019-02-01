Trading young star like Kristaps Porzingis such a Knicks move

By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 12:27 PM EST
As Knicks president, Phil Jackson built teams that went 17-65, 32-50 and 31-51. Jackson gave Joakim Noah a huge contract. Jackson offended the NBA’s best player, LeBron James, shortly before LeBron changed teams in free agency. Jackson reportedly floored multiple free agents with his unpreparedness in meetings, couldn’t get his computer to work during pitches, became unreachable to rival general managers even shortly before the trade deadline and fell asleep during a pre-draft workout.

But Jackson also drafted Kristaps Porzingis.

Whatever deserved criticism Jackson faced for his calamitous New York tenure was always weighed against that single wonderful transaction. That’s how good Porzingis was.

The 7-foot-3 big man wowed early with his putback dunks. With an excellent shooting stroke and mobility, he blossomed even further. His rim protecting made him a true two-way player. He even made the All-Star game last season, just his third year in the NBA.

Porzingis was the type of franchise player most teams only dream about. He was a young star in a league that gives teams plenty of contractual control over such players. When teams find a gem like that, they almost always hang on as tightly as they can. Remember, Knicks owner James Dolan fired Jackson, despite just opting into the final two years of Jackson’s contract, only once Jackson made such a big deal about shopping Porzingis.

But in a shocking turn, New York traded Porzingis to the Mavericks yesterday. It was just the fifth time since the NBA-ABA merger someone made an All-Star team then got traded within his first four seasons. The five:

  • Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks to Mavericks in 2019)
  • Jason Kidd (Mavericks to Suns in 1996)
  • Alonzo Mourning (Hornets to Heat in 1995)
  • Mike Mitchell (Cavaliers to Spurs in 1981)
  • Billy Knight (Pacers to Buffalo Braves in 1977)

At 23.5-years-old, Porzingis is the second-youngest established All-Star to change teams. The only one younger: Jrue Holiday, who was 23-years-and-1-month-old when traded from the 76ers to the Pelicans after his fourth season in 2013.

But as shocking as a deal like this is, it’s far less surprising New York was the team to make it.

Charlie Ward, who was drafted in 1994, was the last player to spend his first six seasons with the Knicks. Since, only David Lee (drafted in 2005) made it even his first five full seasons with New York. If not even Porzingis gets a multi-year contract after his rookie-scale deal, which Knick ever will?

New York just hasn’t shown sustained interest/ability in identifying, developing and retaining young talent. Even though that was Knicks president Steve Mills’ explicit plan only a year-and-a-half ago, he has already pivoted in a new direction. That’s how it goes in James Dolan’s franchise. Over and over and over.

It isn’t necessarily a mistake this time, though.

New York got a haul for Porzingis. The Knicks unloaded Tim Hardaway Jr.‘s and Courtney Lee‘s onerous contracts (opening a projected $73 million in cap space next summer) and got two future first-round picks (one guaranteed to be in the first round and one likely to convey), Dennis Smith Jr. (a promising young player) and DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews (productive veterans who could be flipped before the trade deadline).

The big question is what the Knicks do with all that cap space. They’ve chased quick fixes and failed many times under Dolan. But if they land Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving this summer, the trade will have been a home run. If New York misses on star free agents, the trade looks far more ominous. Presumably, the Knicks have a better idea than I do about impending free agents’ interest. Cap room goes further in a market like New York. This risk makes more sense for the Knicks than it would most teams.

Either way, it’s not as if keeping Porzingis was a foolproof plan. He remains out while recovering from a torn ACL, a major injury – especially for someone so big. He has had multiple other injuries in his short career and shown signs of frailty.

Maybe, as he gets older and stronger, he’ll be fine. Maybe he just needs a team that will put less stress on his body.

But the injury risk with Porzingis appears real.

That was particularly concerning with him entering restricted free agency this summer. He could easily draw a max offer sheet projected to be worth $117 million over four years. Or worse, he could sign a qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Teams should trade young stars more often. Sometimes, a player’s value peaks early in his career. That could be the time to sell high.

But it’s difficult to tell when those cases are occurring. Amid uncertainty, NBA teams usually avoid risk.

If they kept Porzingis and his career stagnated due to injury or other reasons, the Knicks would largely get a pass. But if he flourishes in Dallas, New York will get shredded. Teams – unfairly, though understandably due to a lack of public information – are held accountable for the moves they make, not they moves they don’t make.

The Knicks are showing plenty of courage with this trade, but they’ve never been afraid to take big swings before. They’ve just usually struck out.

At least this was a pitch over the plate.

New York had to do something risky with Porzingis. Trading him for this return – as rare as it is to deal a player like him – seems reasonable. At least if the Knicks have an edge on top free agents next summer.

Anthony Davis says it’s his time now, ready to move on

Associated Press
Associated PressFeb 1, 2019, 11:27 PM EST
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Anthony Davis says he feels like it’s his time now, that he’s given all he can to the Pelicans and that he is ready to move on.

The All-Star has informed New Orleans he would like to be traded but said Friday that his intention is to play as long as he is a member of the Pelicans organization.

Davis, who has been sidelined with a sprained left index finger, says “obviously it’s a tough situation but my intention is to still play and when I’m able to play I’m going to suit up.”

The Pelicans are mulling over what to do with six-time All-Star and several other prominent players as the NBA’s trade deadline approaches.

Davis, forward Julius Randle, forward Nikola Mirotic, guard E'Twaun Moore and guard Elfrid Payton have not played since Davis’s agent made public on Monday his client’s desire to be traded.

Knicks fans break out ‘we want Kyrie’ chants at Madison Square Garden

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2019, 10:22 PM EST
Kyrie Irving is going to push back against the media storm about him going to the Knicks with Kevin Durant, but Irving threw gasoline on that fire with his “ask me July 1” comments at shootaround. And Irving is a smart guy, he knows what he did, even if he didn’t like the result.

Knicks fans picked up on it and let Irving know they want him in Madison Square Garden next season.

Boston has planned to re-sign Irving this summer and trade for Davis, pairing them to be a contender in the East for years. If Irving bolts to New York that plan gets blown up.

That said, none of this — Irving’s commentsthe comments of Anthony Davis’ father, the chants of Knicks fans, and any of the other pressure people around Davis are trying to ramp up — is moving the needle for the Pelicans. Sources told me they will continue to be patient. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said during the Celtics/Knicks broadcast the Celtics are not worried nor changing plans due to Anthony Davis’ father’s comments.

The Davis and Irving situations both likely drag out to July, and Boston still believes it can get both of them in Celtic green next season.

Report: Kristaps Porzingis ‘probably’ sits out entire season in Dallas

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2019, 9:21 PM EST
When Kristaps Porzingis was still a Knick, it made some sense to try to bring him back from his ACL injury for the final 10 games or so of the season (providing he was healthy and ready) to show potential free agents that the Knicks’ big man would be ready.

Now that Porzingis is a Dallas Maverick, on a team not headed to the playoffs this season and not making any big free agent pitches this July (they are capped out now), should he push to return?

No. He probably will not suit up, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

That’s the smart move, the Mavericks have bet big on KP both getting healthy and being able to stay that way. They should take as much time as needed to be sure he is both fully recovered and built up his leg strength to prevent further injuries.

This summer, expect a lot of Instagram videos of Porzingis and Doncic working out together. This is going to be a fascinating pairing.

Utah, Memphis reportedly talking Mike Conley trade

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2019, 8:31 PM EST
Ricky Rubio has been a solid point guard for the Jazz, a guy who knows how to run an offense, is a gifted passer, and is a strong defender, but he has limitations. Rubio does not space the floor with his shot, which allows teams to help off him and clog the lane for Donovan Mitchell drives.

Mike Conley would be a healthy upgrade over Rubio and he is available via trade. The Grizzlies’ point guard is a borderline All-Star player (he missed out again this season because of the depth in the West) who also is a quality perimeter defender. Conley also makes $30.5 million this season with $67 million on the books for the two seasons after that.

That’s a lot of money for the Utah Jazz to commit to, but they are talking with the Grizzlies about a possible trade, reports Andy Larson of the Salt Lake Tribune.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Utah Jazz have made an offer to the Memphis Grizzlies involving Ricky Rubio and a 2019 first round pick for point guard Mike Conley, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned.

The Grizzlies didn’t immediately accept the offer, though considered it in the context of other offers that they’ve been getting for Conley from other teams around the league. Memphis says they’ve received offers including better first round picks than the Jazz’s — currently slated to be the No. 19 pick — from teams around the league. One team reportedly also interested in Conley is the Detroit Pistons, sources said.

As a result, the Jazz may have to weigh whether or not to include additional picks or assets if they choose to acquire Conley before Thursday’s trade deadline.

To make the deal work financially the Jazz would need to throw in either Derrick Favors or Dante Exum, and there would need to be other pieces in that deal. Still, that the Jazz are even willing to have this discussion and take on this financial commitment is a big step for a smaller market team. It shows how much they want to win.

The Jazz believe they have two cornerstone pieces in Rudy Gobert and Mitchell, although Mitchell is still developing and exactly what his ceiling is remains to be seen. Even with them and some quality role players around the duo, the Jazz need more elite talent. Conley is that. He would be a great fit, just an expensive one.

There seems to be more interest in Conley than Marc Gasol of the Grizzlies, but salaries that large tend to get moved over the summer rather than at the deadline. Still, this is something that bears watching.