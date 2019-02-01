Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Trading young star like Kristaps Porzingis such a Knicks move

By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 12:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

As Knicks president, Phil Jackson built teams that went 17-65, 32-50 and 31-51. Jackson gave Joakim Noah a huge contract. Jackson offended the NBA’s best player, LeBron James, shortly before LeBron changed teams in free agency. Jackson reportedly floored multiple free agents with his unpreparedness in meetings, couldn’t get his computer to work during pitches, became unreachable to rival general managers even shortly before the trade deadline and fell asleep during a pre-draft workout.

But Jackson also drafted Kristaps Porzingis.

Whatever deserved criticism Jackson faced for his calamitous New York tenure was always weighed against that single wonderful transaction. That’s how good Porzingis was.

The 7-foot-3 big man wowed early with his putback dunks. With an excellent shooting stroke and mobility, he blossomed even further. His rim protecting made him a true two-way player. He even made the All-Star game last season, just his third year in the NBA.

Porzingis was the type of franchise player most teams only dream about. He was a young star in a league that gives teams plenty of contractual control over such players. When teams find a gem like that, they almost always hang on as tightly as they can. Remember, Knicks owner James Dolan fired Jackson, despite just opting into the final two years of Jackson’s contract, only once Jackson made such a big deal about shopping Porzingis.

But in a shocking turn, New York traded Porzingis to the Mavericks yesterday. It was just the fifth time since the NBA-ABA merger someone made an All-Star team then got traded within his first four seasons. The five:

  • Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks to Mavericks in 2019)
  • Jason Kidd (Mavericks to Suns in 1996)
  • Alonzo Mourning (Hornets to Heat in 1995)
  • Mike Mitchell (Cavaliers to Spurs in 1981)
  • Billy Knight (Pacers to Buffalo Braves in 1977)

At 23.5-years-old, Porzingis is the second-youngest established All-Star to change teams. The only one younger: Jrue Holiday, who was 23-years-and-1-month-old when traded from the 76ers to the Pelicans after his fourth season in 2013.

But as shocking as a deal like this is, it’s far less surprising New York was the team to make it.

Charlie Ward, who was drafted in 1994, was the last player to spend his first six seasons with the Knicks. Since, only David Lee (drafted in 2005) made it even his first five full seasons with New York. If not even Porzingis gets a multi-year contract after his rookie-scale deal, which Knick ever will?

New York just hasn’t shown sustained interest/ability in identifying, developing and retaining young talent. Even though that was Knicks president Steve Mills’ explicit plan only a year-and-a-half ago, he has already pivoted in a new direction. That’s how it goes in James Dolan’s franchise. Over and over and over.

It isn’t necessarily a mistake this time, though.

New York got a haul for Porzingis. The Knicks unloaded Tim Hardaway Jr.‘s and Courtney Lee‘s onerous contracts (opening a projected $73 million in cap space next summer) and got two future first-round picks (one guaranteed to be in the first round and one likely to convey), Dennis Smith Jr. (a promising young player) and DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews (productive veterans who could be flipped before the trade deadline).

The big question is what the Knicks do with all that cap space. They’ve chased quick fixes and failed many times under Dolan. But if they land Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving this summer, the trade will have been a home run. If New York misses on star free agents, the trade looks far more ominous. Presumably, the Knicks have a better idea than I do about impending free agents’ interest. Cap room goes further in a market like New York. This risk makes more sense for the Knicks than it would most teams.

Either way, it’s not as if keeping Porzingis was a foolproof plan. He remains out while recovering from a torn ACL, a major injury – especially for someone so big. He has had multiple other injuries in his short career and shown signs of frailty.

Maybe, as he gets older and stronger, he’ll be fine. Maybe he just needs a team that will put less stress on his body.

But the injury risk with Porzingis appears real.

That was particularly concerning with him entering restricted free agency this summer. He could easily draw a max offer sheet projected to be worth $117 million over four years. Or worse, he could sign a qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Teams should trade young stars more often. Sometimes, a player’s value peaks early in his career. That could be the time to sell high.

But it’s difficult to tell when those cases are occurring. Amid uncertainty, NBA teams usually avoid risk.

If they kept Porzingis and his career stagnated due to injury or other reasons, the Knicks would largely get a pass. But if he flourishes in Dallas, New York will get shredded. Teams – unfairly, though understandably due to a lack of public information – are held accountable for the moves they make, not they moves they don’t make.

The Knicks are showing plenty of courage with this trade, but they’ve never been afraid to take big swings before. They’ve just usually struck out.

At least this was a pitch over the plate.

New York had to do something risky with Porzingis. Trading him for this return – as rare as it is to deal a player like him – seems reasonable. At least if the Knicks have an edge on top free agents next summer.

Kyrie Irving on commitment to re-sign with Celtics: ‘Ask me July 1’

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 11:27 AM EST
6 Comments

Before the season, Kyrie Irving said he planned to re-sign with the Celtics next summer. He even made a commercial touting his legacy in Boston.

Since, the Celtics have underwhelmed their way to a tie for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Irving has repeatedly criticized younger teammates. Rumors have emerged about Irving leaving Boston.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

That is not the denial many expected.

It was strange of Irving to publicly declare his intent to re-sign before the season. He didn’t have to do that. But he backed himself into this corner. Now, he must handle the awkwardness.

So must the Celtics. If Irving leaves, trading for Anthony Davis would be far riskier. The odds of Davis leaving in 2020 free agency would be much higher. Based on that, Boston could offer the Pelicans less for Davis.

Which New Orleans obviously knows. If they deem the Celtics are worried about keeping Irving and Davis, the Pelicans might not wait for a Boston offer next summer. New Orleans could trade Davis to the Lakers or elsewhere before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Heck, the Celtics might even consider trading Irving – maybe even for Davis – before then. The only thing preventing Boston from trading for Davis now is having both him and Irving on the roster as designated rookie scale players acquired via trade. The Pelican probably wouldn’t want Irving a half season before he hits unrestricted free agency, but he’d have value elsewhere in a multi-team deal.

Where will Irving sign next summer? I believe the Celtics are the leader. He didn’t pledge to re-sign on a whim. Boston clearly appeals to him.

But that he even acknowledges it’s a race is telling.

The early rumors centered on Irving reconnecting with LeBron James on the Lakers. But the Knicks trading Kristaps Porzingis to clear enough cap room to give max contracts to Irving and Kevin Durant makes New York a strong threat. Remember, in the period Irving returning to the Celtics seemed safe, he talked about his connection to the Knicks. Back when he played with the Cavaliers, he also told teammates of his desire to play for New York.

Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer clinches spot as All-Star Game coach

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 1, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

TORONTO (AP) — Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer and his staff are heading to the All-Star Game.

The Bucks’ 105-92 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night clinched the spot for Budenholzer, who will coach in the All-Star Game for the second time in five years. He also coached in 2015, when he was with the Atlanta Hawks.

Milwaukee improved to an NBA-best 37-13 with the win. Toronto fell to 37-16, and the loss means its first-year coach Nick Nurse now cannot overtake Budenholzer in time for the All-Star job. It goes to the coaches of the teams with the best record in the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference through Sunday’s games.

Budenholzer will coach Team Giannis – the one captained by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton is also heading to the Feb. 17 game in Charlotte as a reserve. Middleton will find out which team he’ll play for on Feb. 7, when Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, the other captain, select their teams.

Budenholzer is only the second Bucks coach to earn the All-Star nod – Larry Costello coached in the 1971 and 1974 All-Star matchups.

The West coach will be either Golden State’s Steve Kerr or Denver’s Michael Malone.

Kerr would be the All-Star coach for the third time in the last five seasons, and he faced off against Budenholzer in the 2015 game. Malone has never been the All-Star coach, and would be the first Denver coach to have that job since George Karl in 2010.

 

Danny Ainge dislikes in-season public trade requests: ‘It’s not what the league is about’

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 8:55 AM EST
5 Comments

Anthony Davis informed the Pelicans and the public he wouldn’t sign a contract extension with New Orleans and wanted to be traded.

Of course without mentioning Davis specifically, Celtics president Danny Ainge addressed players making those requests public during the season.

Ainge on 98.5 The Sports Hub:

I’m not a big fan of that.

I wish those things didn’t happen. It’s not what the league is about. It’s not what I would do in that same situation. But it is what some people do.

Just because you’re a star player doesn’t mean that you’re surrounded by the right people that can put you in a position to win. I understand where players are coming from. It’s a short career. And often times, with 30 teams in the NBA nowadays – I think when, I came into the league, there was 23. And back when the Celtics won lots of championships, there were eight. It’s a different world now. And so the stars are more spread out.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are trying to trade for Davis. Which means they’ll also try to convince Davis to re-sign.

This statement doesn’t strike me as endearing.

If Davis wants to be in Boston, I doubt he’d resent this mild and nuanced criticism. But the timing of Davis’ trade request suggests he doesn’t want to be in Boston. The Celtics can’t trade for Davis with Kyrie Irving on the roster until next summer. If Davis wanted to join Boston, he would have waited until the offseason to ask out. Plus, Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, might also resent Ainge comparing another client, LeBron James, to President Donald Trump.

So, it seems the Celtics were already fighting an uphill battle. And they appear eager to fight it.

It just seems they’re not doing themselves any favors here.

Joel Embiid, 76ers spoil DeMarcus Cousins’ home Warriors debut

Associated Press
Associated PressFeb 1, 2019, 7:46 AM EST
2 Comments

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr figured it would be a tough challenge for DeMarcus Cousins to keep up with Joel Embiid at this stage, given Cousins has just returned from almost a yearlong absence recovering from a serious Achilles tendon injury.

Embiid had 26 points and 20 rebounds to spoil Cousins’ home debut with the Warriors, and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped Golden State’s NBA-best 11-game winning streak with a 113-104 victory Thursday night.

Philadelphia hadn’t won a game in the series in nearly six years. Ben Simmons also scored 26 points and JJ Redick added 15 points for the Sixers, who grabbed 16 offensive rebounds to give them 10 or more in five straight games and 11 of 15.

“It’s a fantastic win. This group – myself included – we have not beaten Golden State,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “To do it on the road, to do it in front of their fans against a team that is this good and had won that many in a row, it is a good night.”

Embiid missed all five of his 3s and committed eight turnovers but also had five assists and two steals.

“I wanted that matchup,” Cousins said.

Stephen Curry scored 41 points with 10 3-pointers to go with six assists, and Cousins contributed seven points, six rebounds and six assists.

Kevin Durant hit a 3-pointer with 4:52 remaining to trim the deficit to 102-96, but Draymond Green fouled moments later and received a technical for arguing.

Durant finished with 25 points on 11-for-24 shooting but missed seven of his eight 3-point tries.

Curry’s baseline 3 with 2:46 remaining cut Philadelphia’s lead to 106-101, and he hit another with just more than a minute left to make it a six-point game.

Curry shot 14 for 27, 10 of 18 on 3s, and knocked down a long 3 midway through the first while doing a scissor-kick in the air before throwing his arm up to celebrate moments later.

“Shots didn’t fall in the second half,” Curry said. “They didn’t get frazzled by any of our runs.”

Golden State’s Alfonzo McKinnie hit all five of his shots for 11 points making his first career start in his 56th game after Klay Thompson was a late scratch because of an illness.

The Warriors will try to get back on track at home Saturday against the Lakers, who left Oracle Arena on Christmas night with a 127-101 win despite losing LeBron James in the third quarter to a left groin strain. James returned from a 17-game absence Thursday night against the Clippers for his first game since the injury.

Cousins went 3 for 10 and played 25 minutes in his sixth game overall since coming back from surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon he hurt last January with New Orleans.

“Obviously I’m still not where I want to be,” Cousins said. “… I’m working my tail off. Just be patient.”

The Sixers went ahead 95-84 late in the third on Embiid’s basket, outscoring Golden State 42-26 in the quarter.

Golden State, which has a double-digit winning streak for the sixth consecutive season and is coming off a 5-0 road trip, shot 46.6 percent and was 11 of 38 from deep.

The Warriors had their 10-game winning streak against the Sixers snapped, along with a six-game unbeaten run in the series at Oracle.

 