Rudy Gobert cries over All-Star snub, gets mocked by Draymond Green

By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
Rudy Gobert should have made the All-Star game. I didn’t think it was a particularly close call, either. The Jazz center is an excellent player having an excellent year.

But Western Conference coaches disagreed, snubbing him for your choice of LaMarcus Aldridge, Klay Thompson or Karl-Anthony Towns.

Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune:

Warriors forward Draymond Green:

Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas:

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala:

I get it. A grown man who exudes toughness on the court crying over not getting picked an All-Star seems funny. It’s an easy first reaction, and it was mine.

But in a league purporting to care more about mental health, we probably shouldn’t rush to criticize for someone showing his emotions. Gobert’s passion is part of who he is. He shouldn’t have to stifle it because it doesn’t fit a traditional definition of masculinity. We also don’t know everything he’s going through, and empathy should be a more-common response.

Gobert missed a $1 million bonus by not making the All-Star game, but I don’t think that’s what this is about. He cares about competing, and in this case, he was competing against other Western Conference players. And he feels he was treated unfairly by voting coaches.

Maybe now by his peers, too.

Iguodala’s tweet is vague enough to provide plausible deniability about what he’s talking about. Green and Thomas are clearly referring to Gobert. And in Green’s case, he’s being somewhat hypocritical.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports in 2016, when Green made his first All-Star game:

Draymond Green thought, for the briefest of moments, he was hearing things, that his mother’s voice was in his head because surely she was not in his presence.

But Mary Babers-Green was indeed on the talkback line, and hers was the voice the Warriors’ power forward heard Thursday afternoon, telling Draymond he had been named to the Western Conference All-Star team.

“I had to keep from crying,” Green said on a post-announcement conference call.

PBT Podcast: Kristaps Porzingis trade breakdown; All-Star Game draft

By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2019, 5:30 PM EST
Kristaps Porzingis is a member of the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster trade that has sent ripples from Boston to Los Angeles.

The Mavericks have gambled that Porzingis can return from his ACL to full Unicorn status and form a contender with Luka Doncic. The Knicks cleared out cap space for two max deals and are betting there are stars that want to fill those slots. Dennis Smith Jr. gets to shoot all he wants now.

There’s a lot for Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports to break down. Then they divide up — Kurt is LeBron James, Dan is Giannis Antetokounmpo — and they do the schoolyard picks for the upcoming All-Star Game in Charlotte. Complete with some surprise additions halfway through the process.

Brooklyn’s D’Angelo Russell named to replace injured Victor Oladipo in All-Star Game

By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2019, 4:36 PM EST
D'Angelo Russell — the former No. 2 pick of the Lakers that Magic Johnson traded away saying “what I needed was a leader” — is going to be an All-Star. Before any of the Lakers’ young core.

Russell was named as an injury replacement for the All-Star Game, taking the place of the Pacers’ Victor Oladipo, who suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon and is unable to play. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gets to make the call on the replacements.

Russell will be drafted next Thursday by either LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo as they select the teams schoolyard style. The All-Star Game takes place Feb. 17 in Charlotte.

This is Russell’s first All-Star selection and it’s well deserved. Russell is averaging  19.6 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds a game, leading the surprising Nets to a 28-25 mark and in the playoffs in the East. The Nets deserved an All-Star and Russell has earned this spot with his play.

Russell was one of the logical replacements for Oladipo, along with the Philadelphia’s Jimmy Butler, who is averaging 19.3 points and 5 rebounds a game. Silver made his selection on the player who got the most votes among the All-Star reserves selected by the coaches. What Butler did in Minnesota to start the season — forcing a trade with his behavior and essentially torpedoing the Timberwolves season — did not sit well with coaches around the league. Not every one of them was going to put him on their ballot.

Report: Pelicans not interested in Lakers’ offer for Anthony Davis

By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 3:50 PM EST
In trying to trade for Anthony Davis, the Lakers’ main assets are: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and all their own future first-round picks.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

From what I know, from sources have told me, the Pelicans are not interested. They’re not interested in any of it. They’re not interested in two first-round picks and all four young players. They don’t like the Lakers’ offer.

Keep in mind, everyone is spinning right now. Word out of Los Angeles was how much New Orleans want Ball. This could be the Pelicans trying to gain leverage.

But it could also genuinely reflect New Orleans’ stance.

Ball, Kuzma, Ingram and Hart are polarizing players throughout the league. Is Ball someone with elite court vision or someone hamstrung by an inability to create his own shot and shoot from distance? Is Kuzma a talented scorer or inefficient gunner? Is Ingram full of tools or someone who doesn’t quite know how to play outside ideal individual circumstances? Is Hart an ideal role player or someone with limited upside?

It wouldn’t be shocking if the Pelicans are relatively down on these players. None of those four are clearly highly valuable building blocks.

Or New Orleans could just be posturing to get all four and the best draft considerations possible.

Did Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic know about trade during Wednesday’s Knicks-Mavericks game? (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Wednesday, the Mavericks beat the Knicks in New York.

Thursday, the Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks.

Did Porzingis and Dallas rookie Luka Doncic know about the deal during the game?

Porzingis:

Doncic denied knowing about the trade in advance. He said he and Porzingis were merely sharing a moment as people who know each other.

But Porzingis’ smirk emoji sure seems to send a different message.

And maybe that’s by design, honest or not. Both Porzingis and the Knicks are trying to sell their narrative. The notion that New York had been cooking up this trade for a while – rather than responding to a trade request – fits Porzingis’.