Rudy Gobert cries over All-Star snub, gets mocked by Draymond Green

Rudy Gobert should have made the All-Star game. I didn’t think it was a particularly close call, either. The Jazz center is an excellent player having an excellent year.
But Western Conference coaches disagreed, snubbing him for your choice of LaMarcus Aldridge, Klay Thompson or Karl-Anthony Towns.
I get it. A grown man who exudes toughness on the court crying over not getting picked an All-Star seems funny. It’s an easy first reaction, and it was mine.
But in a league purporting to care more about mental health, we probably shouldn’t rush to criticize for someone showing his emotions. Gobert’s passion is part of who he is. He shouldn’t have to stifle it because it doesn’t fit a traditional definition of masculinity. We also don’t know everything he’s going through, and empathy should be a more-common response.
Gobert missed a $1 million bonus by not making the All-Star game, but I don’t think that’s what this is about. He cares about competing, and in this case, he was competing against other Western Conference players. And he feels he was treated unfairly by voting coaches.
Maybe now by his peers, too.
Iguodala’s tweet is vague enough to provide plausible deniability about what he’s talking about. Green and Thomas are clearly referring to Gobert. And in Green’s case, he’s being somewhat hypocritical.
Monte Poole of NBC Sports in 2016, when Green made his first All-Star game:
Draymond Green thought, for the briefest of moments, he was hearing things, that his mother’s voice was in his head because surely she was not in his presence.
But Mary Babers-Green was indeed on the talkback line, and hers was the voice the Warriors’ power forward heard Thursday afternoon, telling Draymond he had been named to the Western Conference All-Star team.
“I had to keep from crying,” Green said on a post-announcement conference call.