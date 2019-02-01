Getty Images

Report: Kristaps Porzingis “probably” sits out entire season in Dallas

By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2019, 9:21 PM EST
When Kristaps Porzingis was still a Knick, it made some sense to try to bring him back from his ACL injury for the final 10 games or so of the season (providing he was healthy and ready) to show potential free agents that the Knicks’ big man would be ready.

Now that Porzingis is a Dallas Maverick, on a team not headed to the playoffs this season and not making any big free agent pitches this July (they are capped out now), should he push to return?

No. He probably will not suit up, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

That’s the smart move, the Mavericks have bet big on KP both getting healthy and being able to stay that way. They should take as much time as needed to be sure he is both fully recovered and built up his leg strength to prevent further injuries.

This summer, expect a lot of Instagram videos of Porzingis and Doncic working out together. This is going to be a fascinating pairing.

Utah, Memphis reportedly talking Mike Conley trade

By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2019, 8:31 PM EST
Ricky Rubio has been a solid point guard for the Jazz, a guy who knows how to run an offense, is a gifted passer, and is a strong defender, but he has limitations. Rubio does not space the floor with his shot, which allows teams to help off him and clog the lane for Donovan Mitchell drives.

Mike Conley would be a healthy upgrade over Rubio and he is available via trade. The Grizzlies’ point guard is a borderline All-Star player (he missed out again this season because of the depth in the West) who also is a quality perimeter defender. Conley also makes $30.5 million this season with $67 million on the books for the two seasons after that.

That’s a lot of money for the Utah Jazz to commit to, but they are talking with the Grizzlies about a possible trade, reports Andy Larson of the Salt Lake Tribune.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Utah Jazz have made an offer to the Memphis Grizzlies involving Ricky Rubio and a 2019 first round pick for point guard Mike Conley, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned.

The Grizzlies didn’t immediately accept the offer, though considered it in the context of other offers that they’ve been getting for Conley from other teams around the league. Memphis says they’ve received offers including better first round picks than the Jazz’s — currently slated to be the No. 19 pick — from teams around the league. One team reportedly also interested in Conley is the Detroit Pistons, sources said.

As a result, the Jazz may have to weigh whether or not to include additional picks or assets if they choose to acquire Conley before Thursday’s trade deadline.

To make the deal work financially the Jazz would need to throw in either Derrick Favors or Dante Exum, and there would need to be other pieces in that deal. Still, that the Jazz are even willing to have this discussion and take on this financial commitment is a big step for a smaller market team. It shows how much they want to win.

The Jazz believe they have two cornerstone pieces in Rudy Gobert and Mitchell, although Mitchell is still developing and exactly what his ceiling is remains to be seen. Even with them and some quality role players around the duo, the Jazz need more elite talent. Conley is that. He would be a great fit, just an expensive one.

There seems to be more interest in Conley than Marc Gasol of the Grizzlies, but salaries that large tend to get moved over the summer rather than at the deadline. Still, this is something that bears watching.

Anthony Davis’ father reportedly doesn’t want son in Boston after how team treated Isaiah Thomas

By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2019, 7:38 PM EST
Isaiah Thomas gave the Celtics everything he had — he played through the emotional pain of his sister’s death during the playoffs and the physical pain of his hip issue — leading the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals. Thomas, the undersized and feisty guard, was fifth in the MVP voting that season and was a fan favorite.

The Celtics traded him to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving, and Thomas has never been the same because of that hip issue (he has yet to play this season following surgery). It was a talent upgrade for Boston, but for a lot of players around the league it was seen as a cold, business-first move by the Celtics and Danny Ainge.

That incident is why Anthony Davis‘ father, Anthony Davis Sr. — who has a lot of influence on his son’s career — does not want AD playing in Boston, reports Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

“I would never want my son to play for Boston after what they done to Isaiah Thomas,” Anthony Davis Sr. told ESPN on Friday. “No loyalty. Guy gives his heart and soul and they traded him.”

“This is just my opinion, not Anthony’s,” he said. “I’ve just seen things over the years with Boston and there’s no loyalty.”

That opinion will carry a lot of weight. Davis Sr. is intimately involved in his son’s career and is closely involved in a lot of his off-the-court opportunities.

This should not slow Ainge’s quest to land Davis, he’s one of the five best players in the world (at least) and is just 25 and entering his prime.

However, Ainge’s plan seems on much shakier ground than it did a week ago, with Kyrie Irving saying “ask me July 1” about his pending free agency, and with rumors circulating he will join Kevin Durant in New York next summer. Ainge’s goal has always been to pair Irving and Davis with quality role players around them, and that the pair winning would cement them staying in town. Now it may be hard just to get them to town. A lot could happen between now and when free agency opens July 1 — if the Celtics have a deep playoff run Irving may decide he wants to stay a Celtic, and with him there Ainge would bet Davis would stay if traded for — but right now there are a lot of moving parts that could blow up Ainge’s plan.

Meanwhile, the Lakers’ position just looks stronger by the day. That said, if the Pelicans don’t like the Los Angeles offer they can just wait out the market and see if something better comes along. Sources continue to tell me New Orleans will not be rushed.

Rudy Gobert cries over All-Star snub, gets mocked by Draymond Green

By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
Rudy Gobert should have made the All-Star game. I didn’t think it was a particularly close call, either. The Jazz center is an excellent player having an excellent year.

But Western Conference coaches disagreed, snubbing him for your choice of LaMarcus Aldridge, Klay Thompson or Karl-Anthony Towns.

Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune:

Warriors forward Draymond Green:

Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas:

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala:

I get it. A grown man who exudes toughness on the court crying over not getting picked an All-Star seems funny. It’s an easy first reaction, and it was mine.

But in a league purporting to care more about mental health, we probably shouldn’t rush to criticize for someone showing his emotions. Gobert’s passion is part of who he is. He shouldn’t have to stifle it because it doesn’t fit a traditional definition of masculinity. We also don’t know everything he’s going through, and empathy should be a more-common response.

Gobert missed a $1 million bonus by not making the All-Star game, but I don’t think that’s what this is about. He cares about competing, and in this case, he was competing against other Western Conference players. And he feels he was treated unfairly by voting coaches.

Maybe now by his peers, too.

Iguodala’s tweet is vague enough to provide plausible deniability about what he’s talking about. Green and Thomas are clearly referring to Gobert. And in Green’s case, he’s being somewhat hypocritical.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports in 2016, when Green made his first All-Star game:

Draymond Green thought, for the briefest of moments, he was hearing things, that his mother’s voice was in his head because surely she was not in his presence.

But Mary Babers-Green was indeed on the talkback line, and hers was the voice the Warriors’ power forward heard Thursday afternoon, telling Draymond he had been named to the Western Conference All-Star team.

“I had to keep from crying,” Green said on a post-announcement conference call.

