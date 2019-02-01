PBT Podcast: Kristaps Porzingis trade breakdown; All-Star Game draft

Kristaps Porzingis is a member of the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster trade that has sent ripples from Boston to Los Angeles.
The Mavericks have gambled that Porzingis can return from his ACL to full Unicorn status and form a contender with Luka Doncic. The Knicks cleared out cap space for two max deals and are betting there are stars that want to fill those slots. Dennis Smith Jr. gets to shoot all he wants now.
There’s a lot for Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports to break down. Then they divide up — Kurt is LeBron James, Dan is Giannis Antetokounmpo — and they do the schoolyard picks for the upcoming All-Star Game in Charlotte. Complete with some surprise additions halfway through the process.
