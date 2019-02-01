Associated Press

Joel Embiid, 76ers spoil DeMarcus Cousins’ home Warriors debut

Associated PressFeb 1, 2019, 7:46 AM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr figured it would be a tough challenge for DeMarcus Cousins to keep up with Joel Embiid at this stage, given Cousins has just returned from almost a yearlong absence recovering from a serious Achilles tendon injury.

Embiid had 26 points and 20 rebounds to spoil Cousins’ home debut with the Warriors, and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped Golden State’s NBA-best 11-game winning streak with a 113-104 victory Thursday night.

Philadelphia hadn’t won a game in the series in nearly six years. Ben Simmons also scored 26 points and JJ Redick added 15 points for the Sixers, who grabbed 16 offensive rebounds to give them 10 or more in five straight games and 11 of 15.

“It’s a fantastic win. This group – myself included – we have not beaten Golden State,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “To do it on the road, to do it in front of their fans against a team that is this good and had won that many in a row, it is a good night.”

Embiid missed all five of his 3s and committed eight turnovers but also had five assists and two steals.

“I wanted that matchup,” Cousins said.

Stephen Curry scored 41 points with 10 3-pointers to go with six assists, and Cousins contributed seven points, six rebounds and six assists.

Kevin Durant hit a 3-pointer with 4:52 remaining to trim the deficit to 102-96, but Draymond Green fouled moments later and received a technical for arguing.

Durant finished with 25 points on 11-for-24 shooting but missed seven of his eight 3-point tries.

Curry’s baseline 3 with 2:46 remaining cut Philadelphia’s lead to 106-101, and he hit another with just more than a minute left to make it a six-point game.

Curry shot 14 for 27, 10 of 18 on 3s, and knocked down a long 3 midway through the first while doing a scissor-kick in the air before throwing his arm up to celebrate moments later.

“Shots didn’t fall in the second half,” Curry said. “They didn’t get frazzled by any of our runs.”

Golden State’s Alfonzo McKinnie hit all five of his shots for 11 points making his first career start in his 56th game after Klay Thompson was a late scratch because of an illness.

The Warriors will try to get back on track at home Saturday against the Lakers, who left Oracle Arena on Christmas night with a 127-101 win despite losing LeBron James in the third quarter to a left groin strain. James returned from a 17-game absence Thursday night against the Clippers for his first game since the injury.

Cousins went 3 for 10 and played 25 minutes in his sixth game overall since coming back from surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon he hurt last January with New Orleans.

“Obviously I’m still not where I want to be,” Cousins said. “… I’m working my tail off. Just be patient.”

The Sixers went ahead 95-84 late in the third on Embiid’s basket, outscoring Golden State 42-26 in the quarter.

Golden State, which has a double-digit winning streak for the sixth consecutive season and is coming off a 5-0 road trip, shot 46.6 percent and was 11 of 38 from deep.

The Warriors had their 10-game winning streak against the Sixers snapped, along with a six-game unbeaten run in the series at Oracle.

 

Eighty percent of LeBron James is enough to get Lakers critical win against Clippers

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2019, 3:37 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — There was unquestionably rust.

“The first quarter was just kind of a feel out quarter to see how my groin would react,” LeBron James said of his return to the court after a 17-game absence due to a strained groin, a stretch where the Lakers went 6-11 and fell out of playoff position. “I didn’t really run as hard as I’m accustomed to on breaks. I had a couple of drives, just trying to mentally get into it….

“I’m not there all the way, as far as physically. My timing, like I (said during a postgame television interview) is 80 percent right now, but it felt good to be 80 and be back on the floor and put on a Lakers’ uniform again.”

That 80 percent was enough to have a true LeBron effect — he settled them. In the fourth quarter Thursday night, the Clippers went on a 7-0 run that cut the lead down to six. LeBron stepped up and hit a three. It was like that all night.

More importantly, the Laker halfcourt offense just smoother, with better passing and spacing. When he sat during this game, the looks the Lakers got were more often difficult ones.

That LeBron effect turned into 24 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists leading the Lakers to a 123-120 overtime win against the Clippers.

This was not only a big win because LeBron returned, but also because the Lakers have 7-of-8 on the road coming up (their toughest stretch of the schedule all season). Also because the Clippers are the team the Lakers are chasing for the final playoff spot in the West. With the win, the Lakers are just one game back of the eight seed Clippers.

The Laker halfcourt offense struggled with LeBron out since Christmas, it had a much better flow on Thursday (even with LeBron’s rust).

“He made the right plays, he got guys open, he finished when he had to,” Laker guard Josh Hart said. “He’s just so smart. He’s such a good veteran player. He gets guys in their spots to get easy buckets. His basketball IQ is just through the roof.”

LeBron also got some help — good Lance Stephenson showed up (you never know which one you will get), and he had 20 points off the bench plus hit 5-of-8 from three. Brandon Ingram added 19 on 12 shots.

The Clippers got 24 points from Lou Williams off the bench, and beyond that we saw their usual balanced attack — six other players were in double figures. However, late in games, the Clippers lacked someone beyond Williams they could count on to create and make plays. It led to sloppy offense.

The Lakers had no such questions, they knew who they wanted to run the offense through.

LeBron played 40 minutes — and the Lakers needed every one to get the win. But there’s a price for that.

“I’m not feeling particularly great right now,” LeBron said of his condition after the game….

“It’s a little bit of everything. The groin is a little sore right now, but I already knew that. I hadn’t played an NBA game in over a month, so I knew that was going to be a bit of a problem. My wind wasn’t going to be where I wanted it to be, the timing on my shots (was off)…

“I’m looking forward to see how I feel tomorrow. It’s going to be a tell-tale sign of all the rehab, work, everything I’ve been putting in for the past five weeks.”

LeBron gets a day to rest, the Lakers are off on Friday but fly up to the Bay Area for a nationally televised game against the Warriors on Saturday. LeBron plans to suit up for that one — the playoffs have essentially started for the Lakers, they need to make a push to get in starting now, and he’s not going to sit out any longer.

“I love clothes. I love suits. But I didn’t come here to put on a suit every day, I came to put on a jersey,” LeBron said.

Winners/Losers from the Kristaps Porzingis trade

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2019, 1:11 AM EST
NBA trades don’t happen overnight, they percolate under the radar, starting as a seed of an idea and taking a lot of time and watering to take root and eventually flower into a full-on trade.

Not this one. The Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks trade seemed to come out of nowhere. It came together fast, according to all accounts. So fast it caught the NBA off guard when it became public Thursday afternoon.

The trade sends Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke to Dallas, while New York gets Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and two lightly protected first-round picks.

Who won and lost in this trade? Let’s break it down.

Winner: Kristaps Porzingis. Having not stepped on an NBA court this season as he continues to recover from to a torn ACL — combined with the feeling David Fizdale had not been able to improve a relationship first damaged by Phil Jackson — had led to a lot of “should we really pay this guy a max?” rumblings around New York. Porzingis doesn’t exactly have the cleanest injury history in the first place, and there is a lot of uncertainty about how a mobile 7’3” guy will bounce back from this injury. Everyone is rooting for him to come back and go the full Joel Embiid, but that’s a big unknown. Hence the Knicks wanting to hedge against a max contract.

At the top of the list of things Porzingis will get out of this trade is money. And lots of it.

Dallas traded for Porzingis with plans to pay the man and keep him in town. Yes, Porzingis’ camp made threats of signing the qualifying offer and get out of Dallas, but nobody pushing near a max deal (five years, $158 million) does that and leaves almost all of that money — his first “set your family up for generations” contract — on the table. He will stay in Dallas and partner up with…

Winner: Luka Doncic. He’s got his partner for his buddy cop film, the Cagney to his Lacey, the Charles Boyle to his Jake Peralta. A partner who should fit like a puzzle piece with Doncic’s game: A big who will pop out after setting the pick and force defenders to track with him. A big he can feed in transition, either deep in the post or as the trailer at the top of the arc. A long big man in the paint who can block shots. A guy with a similar sensibility about the game.

Dallas found one star in the draft (thanks again, Atlanta), and now it has a second. Probably. Maybe.

Too early to call: Dallas Mavericks. Dallas has pushed all-in on the idea that Porzingis can return to full health, stay that way, and be everything Knicks fans had projected him to be. Dallas needs that to happen. With this trade, the Mavericks have capped themselves out this summer and will struggle to add quality around their stars. The Mavs gave up a couple of first-round picks with minimal protections, too.

If Dallas has gotten itself the full Unicorn back for that price, if Porzingis can play 72 games a season and be the All-NBA player he projected to be — and he re-signs long-term — then Dallas is a winner. But if Porzingis is not quite the same, and is a guy who plays 60 games a season at a borderline All-Star level, they will have lost. It’s a gamble worth making, but it is a gamble.

Too early to call: New York Knicks. The Knicks front office had to get a back-channel nod from Kevin Durant’s camp saying he was coming, right? They wouldn’t trade the potential of Porzingis, the fan favorite, and everything else thinking they “could” land a superstar or two, right?

Well, this is James Dolan’s Knicks, so….

The buzz that Durant and Kyrie Irving are coming to New York is all over the league now, and while there are some reasons to doubt that entire story (Irving’s decision is more in flux than that, he is not leaving Boston for sure, I’ve heard) clearly the Knicks know something and are confident. They think they are getting at least one household name player. Also on the bright side for New York, moving the nearly dead money contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee plus getting two first-round picks in the deal makes this a lot more palatable, whatever happens in July.

Loser: Boston Celtics…. maybe. If this trade gives Kyrie Irving serious thoughts about taking his talents to Madison Square Garden to partner with Durant, then Boston should be worried they will end up losers in this deal. There’s a lot of moving parts to that last sentence, but Boston’s pitch to keep Anthony Davis after a possible July trade (another moving part) was always pairing AD and Irving with good role players on a team that can contend right away. If Irving is wearing blue and orange — or any team’s colors other than green — then Boston loses.

Winner: Los Angeles Lakers.…. maybe. If Kyrie Irving leaves Boston, maybe Danny Ainge scales back is potential trade offer, and the Laker offer looks better to the Pelicans. Again, a lot of “ifs” between now and that outcome, but it seems more likely than it did 24 hours ago.

Winners: DeAndre Jordan and Wes Matthews. Two veterans on a non-playoff team led by a rookie will spend a couple of weeks in New York then be bought out and become free agents. Houston, Golden State, Philadelphia are just a few of the teams that will come calling. By the third week of February, these guys likely are playing meaningful minutes for a team headed to the playoffs.

Winner: Dennis Smith Jr. He simply did not fit next to Luka Doncic and was getting squeezed out in Dallas. In New York is the best guard they have now, the ball will be in his hands and it will be an all he can eat buffet. Smith showed flashes last season in Dallas, in New York he will get to flash his athleticism again and make his case to be part of whatever the Knicks future is.

Loser: Frank Ntilikina. Phil Jackson loved him, picked him one spot in front of Smith, but now Phil has his feet up on the ottoman out in his ranch in Montana, and Ntilikina is about to lose his job to the guy picked after him. This feels like the end of the Ntilikina era in New York, such as it was.

Call Manu! Spurs game delayed yet again by bats in San Antonio (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoJan 31, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
The AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas is known for its wildlife. Sometimes the building plays host to championship basketball, but the AT&T Center is perhaps most well-known for housing wild animals such as rattlesnakes, and on rare occasion, live bats. In fact, former Spurs forward Manu Ginobili once hit a bat out of the air during a game in 2009 on Halloween night.

Well, it looks like the bats are back.

As San Antonio got set to take on the Brooklyn Nets in Texas on Thursday night, crews were called to the game floor to try and catch several bats that were seen flying around the arena.

Via Twitter:

Workers were eventually able to corral the animals and the game resumed play.

Charles Barkley on Anthony Davis to Lakers: 'Adam Silver needs to block that trade' (VIDEO)

barkley
Twitter
By Dane DelgadoJan 31, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
7 Comments

Should Anthony Davis be allowed to move to the Los Angeles Lakers, seemingly of his own free will, despite his current contract with the New Orleans Pelicans? This is subject of some discussion, and of course plays in ways outside the NBA. The existence of a contract (and a handsome one at that) and no particular ill-will outside of boneheaded management has created conflict for those siding on the rights of — something that sticks home in 2019 for many as they consider their own personal politics.

All that aside, Davis and the talk surrounding the Pelicans big man has irked commentator Charles Barkley. Speaking on Inside the NBA on TNT on Thursday, Barkley said that he felt Davis should not be allowed to head to the Lakers.

Via Twitter:

There’s no official trade for Davis and the Lakers just yet, but it does feel like some kind of inevitability lest things get headed off at the pass. The last time an NBA commissioner vetoed a trade with the Lakers he was acting as the owner of the New Orleans team (George Shinn had sold the team back to the league) and it kept Chris Paul in New Orleans and send Pau Gasol from Memphis to the City of Angels.

Silver is not the acting owner of the Pelicans, he cannot veto this trade. Even if he were to try it could come with some serious blowback. However, as we’ve seen with Kawhi Leonard and before that, Paul George, it can put teams in a precarious position trying to obtain value for a player who has made his intentions publicly known. That’s bad business for everyone, even if those examples have come at the expense of smaller-market teams.

Where Davis ends up, I’m not sure. Whether Siver and the league take a close look at the trade — due to tampering or some other kind of violation — is another thing altogether.