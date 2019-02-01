Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki named All-Stars

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki were once bitter rivals.

Now, they together represent the NBA’s old guard. They’re all-time greats nearing retirement. Wade said he’d retire after the season, and though Nowitzki hasn’t confirmed anything, this seems like his last year.

Before riding off into the sunset, they’ll share a special honor.

NBA release:

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki and Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as special team roster additions for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In honor of their extraordinary contributions as iconic NBA champions and beloved ambassadors and in recognition of their All-Star careers, Nowitzki and Wade will take the court for the 68th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center.

“Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade embody the best of the NBA: remarkable skill, drive and professionalism as well as a deep devotion to strengthening their communities and growing the game around the world,” said Silver.  “As a global celebration of basketball, our All-Star Game is an ideal setting to salute these first-class NBA champions and Finals MVPs.”

Nowitzki and Wade will be selected in a new third round of the 2019 NBA All-Star Draft, adding a 13th player to each active All-Star Game roster.  TNT will air the NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.  TNT and ESPN Radio will air the Feb. 17 All-Star Game matchup between Team LeBron and Team Giannis live in the United States at 8 p.m. ET.  NBA All-Star 2019 will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.

Team captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will select the 10 All-Star Game starters in the first round, the 14 reserves in the second round and Nowitzki and Wade in the third round.  Team LeBron will make the first pick in the first and third rounds and Team Giannis will have the first pick in the second round.

I’ll be the grump. I don’t really like this. Wade and Nowitzki have earned so many honors throughout their career. They don’t need to be handed one they don’t deserve. All-Star appearances are an annual honor used judge legacies, and Wade and Nowitzki are no longer stars. Honoring them in some other way during All-Star Weekend would be great. I just see All-Star appearances as for players who earned them.

And yes, there were already complications with fans voting in starters who weren’t deserving based on play. That was a thorn. The league needn’t create more.

Plus, where does this end? Exactly two all-time greats don’t retire every year. Will there be one addition or even three additions some years? All-Star rosters needn’t be balanced. Will there be no additions some years?

Hopefully, this is a pathway to the NBA permanently expanding All-Star rosters to 13 deserving players per team. That’d match regular-season active rosters and, with an all-time high 30 teams in the league, make All-Star status more in line with its historical value.

To be clear: My only annoyance is with Wade and Nowitzki getting an extra All-Star appearance on their record. It could be fun to see them in the exhibition game (though there’s also a good chance that moment falls short of expectations). I hope their Charlotte experience goes well and creates cool moments.

Spoiler before that: LeBron James will select his friend Wade. Giannis Antetokounmpo would probably prefer to play with Nowitzki, an international trailblazer, anyway. So, that all works out.

Anthony Davis says it’s his time now, ready to move on

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Anthony Davis says he feels like it’s his time now, that he’s given all he can to the Pelicans and that he is ready to move on.

The All-Star has informed New Orleans he would like to be traded but said Friday that his intention is to play as long as he is a member of the Pelicans organization.

Davis, who has been sidelined with a sprained left index finger, says “obviously it’s a tough situation but my intention is to still play and when I’m able to play I’m going to suit up.”

The Pelicans are mulling over what to do with six-time All-Star and several other prominent players as the NBA’s trade deadline approaches.

Davis, forward Julius Randle, forward Nikola Mirotic, guard E'Twaun Moore and guard Elfrid Payton have not played since Davis’s agent made public on Monday his client’s desire to be traded.

Knicks fans break out ‘we want Kyrie’ chants at Madison Square Garden

Kyrie Irving is going to push back against the media storm about him going to the Knicks with Kevin Durant, but Irving threw gasoline on that fire with his “ask me July 1” comments at shootaround. And Irving is a smart guy, he knows what he did, even if he didn’t like the result.

Knicks fans picked up on it and let Irving know they want him in Madison Square Garden next season.

Boston has planned to re-sign Irving this summer and trade for Davis, pairing them to be a contender in the East for years. If Irving bolts to New York that plan gets blown up.

That said, none of this — Irving’s commentsthe comments of Anthony Davis’ father, the chants of Knicks fans, and any of the other pressure people around Davis are trying to ramp up — is moving the needle for the Pelicans. Sources told me they will continue to be patient. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said during the Celtics/Knicks broadcast the Celtics are not worried nor changing plans due to Anthony Davis’ father’s comments.

The Davis and Irving situations both likely drag out to July, and Boston still believes it can get both of them in Celtic green next season.

Report: Kristaps Porzingis ‘probably’ sits out entire season in Dallas

When Kristaps Porzingis was still a Knick, it made some sense to try to bring him back from his ACL injury for the final 10 games or so of the season (providing he was healthy and ready) to show potential free agents that the Knicks’ big man would be ready.

Now that Porzingis is a Dallas Maverick, on a team not headed to the playoffs this season and not making any big free agent pitches this July (they are capped out now), should he push to return?

No. He probably will not suit up, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

That’s the smart move, the Mavericks have bet big on KP both getting healthy and being able to stay that way. They should take as much time as needed to be sure he is both fully recovered and built up his leg strength to prevent further injuries.

This summer, expect a lot of Instagram videos of Porzingis and Doncic working out together. This is going to be a fascinating pairing.

Utah, Memphis reportedly talking Mike Conley trade

Ricky Rubio has been a solid point guard for the Jazz, a guy who knows how to run an offense, is a gifted passer, and is a strong defender, but he has limitations. Rubio does not space the floor with his shot, which allows teams to help off him and clog the lane for Donovan Mitchell drives.

Mike Conley would be a healthy upgrade over Rubio and he is available via trade. The Grizzlies’ point guard is a borderline All-Star player (he missed out again this season because of the depth in the West) who also is a quality perimeter defender. Conley also makes $30.5 million this season with $67 million on the books for the two seasons after that.

That’s a lot of money for the Utah Jazz to commit to, but they are talking with the Grizzlies about a possible trade, reports Andy Larson of the Salt Lake Tribune.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Utah Jazz have made an offer to the Memphis Grizzlies involving Ricky Rubio and a 2019 first round pick for point guard Mike Conley, The Salt Lake Tribune has learned.

The Grizzlies didn’t immediately accept the offer, though considered it in the context of other offers that they’ve been getting for Conley from other teams around the league. Memphis says they’ve received offers including better first round picks than the Jazz’s — currently slated to be the No. 19 pick — from teams around the league. One team reportedly also interested in Conley is the Detroit Pistons, sources said.

As a result, the Jazz may have to weigh whether or not to include additional picks or assets if they choose to acquire Conley before Thursday’s trade deadline.

To make the deal work financially the Jazz would need to throw in either Derrick Favors or Dante Exum, and there would need to be other pieces in that deal. Still, that the Jazz are even willing to have this discussion and take on this financial commitment is a big step for a smaller market team. It shows how much they want to win.

The Jazz believe they have two cornerstone pieces in Rudy Gobert and Mitchell, although Mitchell is still developing and exactly what his ceiling is remains to be seen. Even with them and some quality role players around the duo, the Jazz need more elite talent. Conley is that. He would be a great fit, just an expensive one.

There seems to be more interest in Conley than Marc Gasol of the Grizzlies, but salaries that large tend to get moved over the summer rather than at the deadline. Still, this is something that bears watching.