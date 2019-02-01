Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki named All-Stars

By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki were once bitter rivals.

Now, they together represent the NBA’s old guard. They’re all-time greats nearing retirement. Wade said he’d retire after the season, and though Nowitzki hasn’t confirmed anything, this seems like his last year.

Before riding off into the sunset, they’ll share a special honor.

NBA release:

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki and Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as special team roster additions for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In honor of their extraordinary contributions as iconic NBA champions and beloved ambassadors and in recognition of their All-Star careers, Nowitzki and Wade will take the court for the 68th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center.

“Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade embody the best of the NBA: remarkable skill, drive and professionalism as well as a deep devotion to strengthening their communities and growing the game around the world,” said Silver.  “As a global celebration of basketball, our All-Star Game is an ideal setting to salute these first-class NBA champions and Finals MVPs.”

Nowitzki and Wade will be selected in a new third round of the 2019 NBA All-Star Draft, adding a 13th player to each active All-Star Game roster.  TNT will air the NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.  TNT and ESPN Radio will air the Feb. 17 All-Star Game matchup between Team LeBron and Team Giannis live in the United States at 8 p.m. ET.  NBA All-Star 2019 will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.

Team captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will select the 10 All-Star Game starters in the first round, the 14 reserves in the second round and Nowitzki and Wade in the third round.  Team LeBron will make the first pick in the first and third rounds and Team Giannis will have the first pick in the second round.

I’ll be the grump. I don’t really like this. Wade and Nowitzki have earned so many honors throughout their career. They don’t need to be handed one they don’t deserve. All-Star appearances are an annual honor used judge legacies, and Wade and Nowitzki are no longer stars. Honoring them in some other way during All-Star Weekend would be great. I just see All-Star appearances as for players who earned them.

And yes, there were already complications with fans voting in starters who weren’t deserving based on play. That was a thorn. The league needn’t create more.

Plus, where does this end? Exactly two all-time greats don’t retire every year. Will there be one addition or even three additions some years? All-Star rosters needn’t be balanced. Will there be no additions some years?

Hopefully, this is a pathway to the NBA permanently expanding All-Star rosters to 13 deserving players per team. That’d match regular-season active rosters and, with an all-time high 30 teams in the league, make All-Star status more in line with its historical value.

To be clear: My only annoyance is with Wade and Nowitzki getting an extra All-Star appearance on their record. It could be fun to see them in the exhibition game (though there’s also a good chance that moment falls short of expectations). I hope their Charlotte experience goes well and creates cool moments.

Spoiler before that: LeBron James will select his friend Wade. Giannis Antetokounmpo would probably prefer to play with Nowitzki, an international trailblazer, anyway. So, that all works out.

Report: Bulls waiving Carmelo Anthony, trading for Thunder’s Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot


By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 1:58 PM EST
The Lakers are talking to the Pelicans about an Anthony Davis trade. If it goes through, it could open a roster spot – maybe for Carmelo Anthony, who’ll soon become a free agent.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Any team could claim Anthony and his minimum salary on waivers, but I doubt anyone will. Trying to force Anthony into a situation he doesn’t choose is almost certain to backfire. Heck, getting him into what he deems a desirable situation probably won’t work.

But this puts Anthony one step closer to joining LeBron James in Los Angeles. Or signing somewhere. Anthony might wait until the dust settles after Thursday’s trade deadline.

This trade temporarily lowers Oklahoma City’s impending luxury-tax bill by $7,338,517. But the Thunder won’t save nearly that much. They’ll surely send the Bulls enough cash to cover Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot’s $602,269 remaining salary plus extra money to make it worth Chicago’s while. Oklahoma City must also add another player within two weeks, and that player’s salary will count against the repeater tax.

Someone who might be worth it: Wesley Matthews. Matthews just got sent to New York in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. The veteran on an expensive expiring contract has little use to the rebuilding Knicks, and if they don’t trade him, they could buy him out. He’d be a nice upgrade on the wing for the Thunder.

For the Bulls, this is probably primarily about the money. But they could also see Luwawu-Cabarrot, a 23-year-old former No. 24 pick, as a worthwhile flier for the rest of the season.

Trading young star like Kristaps Porzingis such a Knicks move

By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 12:27 PM EST
As Knicks president, Phil Jackson built teams that went 17-65, 32-50 and 31-51. Jackson gave Joakim Noah a huge contract. Jackson offended the NBA’s best player, LeBron James, shortly before LeBron changed teams in free agency. Jackson reportedly floored multiple free agents with his unpreparedness in meetings, couldn’t get his computer to work during pitches, became unreachable to rival general managers even shortly before the trade deadline and fell asleep during a pre-draft workout.

But Jackson also drafted Kristaps Porzingis.

Whatever deserved criticism Jackson faced for his calamitous New York tenure was always weighed against that single wonderful transaction. That’s how good Porzingis was.

The 7-foot-3 big man wowed early with his putback dunks. With an excellent shooting stroke and mobility, he blossomed even further. His rim protecting made him a true two-way player. He even made the All-Star game last season, just his third year in the NBA.

Porzingis was the type of franchise player most teams only dream about. He was a young star in a league that gives teams plenty of contractual control over such players. When teams find a gem like that, they almost always hang on as tightly as they can. Remember, Knicks owner James Dolan fired Jackson, despite just opting into the final two years of Jackson’s contract, only once Jackson made such a big deal about shopping Porzingis.

But in a shocking turn, New York traded Porzingis to the Mavericks yesterday. It was just the fifth time since the NBA-ABA merger someone made an All-Star team then got traded within his first four seasons. The five:

  • Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks to Mavericks in 2019)
  • Jason Kidd (Mavericks to Suns in 1996)
  • Alonzo Mourning (Hornets to Heat in 1995)
  • Mike Mitchell (Cavaliers to Spurs in 1981)
  • Billy Knight (Pacers to Buffalo Braves in 1977)

At 23.5-years-old, Porzingis is the second-youngest established All-Star to change teams. The only one younger: Jrue Holiday, who was 23-years-and-1-month-old when traded from the 76ers to the Pelicans after his fourth season in 2013.

But as shocking as a deal like this is, it’s far less surprising New York was the team to make it.

Charlie Ward, who was drafted in 1994, was the last player to spend his first six seasons with the Knicks. Since, only David Lee (drafted in 2005) made it even his first five full seasons with New York. If not even Porzingis gets a multi-year contract after his rookie-scale deal, which Knick ever will?

New York just hasn’t shown sustained interest/ability in identifying, developing and retaining young talent. Even though that was Knicks president Steve Mills’ explicit plan only a year-and-a-half ago, he has already pivoted in a new direction. That’s how it goes in James Dolan’s franchise. Over and over and over.

It isn’t necessarily a mistake this time, though.

New York got a haul for Porzingis. The Knicks unloaded Tim Hardaway Jr.‘s and Courtney Lee‘s onerous contracts (opening a projected $73 million in cap space next summer) and got two future first-round picks (one guaranteed to be in the first round and one likely to convey), Dennis Smith Jr. (a promising young player) and DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews (productive veterans who could be flipped before the trade deadline).

The big question is what the Knicks do with all that cap space. They’ve chased quick fixes and failed many times under Dolan. But if they land Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving this summer, the trade will have been a home run. If New York misses on star free agents, the trade looks far more ominous. Presumably, the Knicks have a better idea than I do about impending free agents’ interest. Cap room goes further in a market like New York. This risk makes more sense for the Knicks than it would most teams.

Either way, it’s not as if keeping Porzingis was a foolproof plan. He remains out while recovering from a torn ACL, a major injury – especially for someone so big. He has had multiple other injuries in his short career and shown signs of frailty.

Maybe, as he gets older and stronger, he’ll be fine. Maybe he just needs a team that will put less stress on his body.

But the injury risk with Porzingis appears real.

That was particularly concerning with him entering restricted free agency this summer. He could easily draw a max offer sheet projected to be worth $117 million over four years. Or worse, he could sign a qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Teams should trade young stars more often. Sometimes, a player’s value peaks early in his career. That could be the time to sell high.

But it’s difficult to tell when those cases are occurring. Amid uncertainty, NBA teams usually avoid risk.

If they kept Porzingis and his career stagnated due to injury or other reasons, the Knicks would largely get a pass. But if he flourishes in Dallas, New York will get shredded. Teams – unfairly, though understandably due to a lack of public information – are held accountable for the moves they make, not they moves they don’t make.

The Knicks are showing plenty of courage with this trade, but they’ve never been afraid to take big swings before. They’ve just usually struck out.

At least this was a pitch over the plate.

New York had to do something risky with Porzingis. Trading him for this return – as rare as it is to deal a player like him – seems reasonable. At least if the Knicks have an edge on top free agents next summer.

Kyrie Irving on commitment to re-sign with Celtics: ‘Ask me July 1’


By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 11:27 AM EST
Before the season, Kyrie Irving said he planned to re-sign with the Celtics next summer. He even made a commercial touting his legacy in Boston.

Since, the Celtics have underwhelmed their way to a tie for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Irving has repeatedly criticized younger teammates. Rumors have emerged about Irving leaving Boston.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

That is not the denial many expected.

It was strange of Irving to publicly declare his intent to re-sign before the season. He didn’t have to do that. But he backed himself into this corner. Now, he must handle the awkwardness.

So must the Celtics. If Irving leaves, trading for Anthony Davis would be far riskier. The odds of Davis leaving in 2020 free agency would be much higher. Based on that, Boston could offer the Pelicans less for Davis.

Which New Orleans obviously knows. If they deem the Celtics are worried about keeping Irving and Davis, the Pelicans might not wait for a Boston offer next summer. New Orleans could trade Davis to the Lakers or elsewhere before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Heck, the Celtics might even consider trading Irving – maybe even for Davis – before then. The only thing preventing Boston from trading for Davis now is having both him and Irving on the roster as designated rookie scale players acquired via trade. The Pelican probably wouldn’t want Irving a half season before he hits unrestricted free agency, but he’d have value elsewhere in a multi-team deal.

Where will Irving sign next summer? I believe the Celtics are the leader. He didn’t pledge to re-sign on a whim. Boston clearly appeals to him.

But that he even acknowledges it’s a race is telling.

The early rumors centered on Irving reconnecting with LeBron James on the Lakers. But the Knicks trading Kristaps Porzingis to clear enough cap room to give max contracts to Irving and Kevin Durant makes New York a strong threat. Remember, in the period Irving returning to the Celtics seemed safe, he talked about his connection to the Knicks. Back when he played with the Cavaliers, he also told teammates of his desire to play for New York.

Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer clinches spot as All-Star Game coach


Associated PressFeb 1, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
TORONTO (AP) — Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer and his staff are heading to the All-Star Game.

The Bucks’ 105-92 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night clinched the spot for Budenholzer, who will coach in the All-Star Game for the second time in five years. He also coached in 2015, when he was with the Atlanta Hawks.

Milwaukee improved to an NBA-best 37-13 with the win. Toronto fell to 37-16, and the loss means its first-year coach Nick Nurse now cannot overtake Budenholzer in time for the All-Star job. It goes to the coaches of the teams with the best record in the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference through Sunday’s games.

Budenholzer will coach Team Giannis – the one captained by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton is also heading to the Feb. 17 game in Charlotte as a reserve. Middleton will find out which team he’ll play for on Feb. 7, when Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, the other captain, select their teams.

Budenholzer is only the second Bucks coach to earn the All-Star nod – Larry Costello coached in the 1971 and 1974 All-Star matchups.

The West coach will be either Golden State’s Steve Kerr or Denver’s Michael Malone.

Kerr would be the All-Star coach for the third time in the last five seasons, and he faced off against Budenholzer in the 2015 game. Malone has never been the All-Star coach, and would be the first Denver coach to have that job since George Karl in 2010.

 