Getty Images

Brooklyn’s D’Angelo Russell named to replace injured Victor Oladipo in All-Star Game

By Kurt HelinFeb 1, 2019, 4:36 PM EST
1 Comment

D'Angelo Russell — the former No. 2 pick of the Lakers that Magic Johnson traded away saying “what I needed was a leader” — is going to be an All-Star. Before any of the Lakers’ young core.

Russell was named as an injury replacement for the All-Star Game, taking the place of the Pacers’ Victor Oladipo, who suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon and is unable to play. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gets to make the call on the replacements.

Russell will be drafted next Thursday by either LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo as they select the teams schoolyard style. The All-Star Game takes place Feb. 17 in Charlotte.

This is Russell’s first All-Star selection and it’s well deserved. Russell is averaging  19.6 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds a game, leading the surprising Nets to a 28-25 mark and in the playoffs in the East. The Nets deserved an All-Star and Russell has earned this spot with his play.

Russell was one of the logical replacements for Oladipo, along with the Philadelphia’s Jimmy Butler, who is averaging 19.3 points and 5 rebounds a game. Silver made his selection on the player who got the most votes among the All-Star reserves selected by the coaches. What Butler did in Minnesota to start the season — forcing a trade with his behavior and essentially torpedoing the Timberwolves season — did not sit well with coaches around the league. Not every one of them was going to put him on their ballot.

Report: Pelicans not interested in Lakers’ offer for Anthony Davis

By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 3:50 PM EST
1 Comment

In trying to trade for Anthony Davis, the Lakers’ main assets are: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and all their own future first-round picks.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

From what I know, from sources have told me, the Pelicans are not interested. They’re not interested in any of it. They’re not interested in two first-round picks and all four young players. They don’t like the Lakers’ offer.

Keep in mind, everyone is spinning right now. Word out of Los Angeles was how much New Orleans want Ball. This could be the Pelicans trying to gain leverage.

But it could also genuinely reflect New Orleans’ stance.

Ball, Kuzma, Ingram and Hart are polarizing players throughout the league. Is Ball someone with elite court vision or someone hamstrung by an inability to create his own shot and shoot from distance? Is Kuzma a talented scorer or inefficient gunner? Is Ingram full of tools or someone who doesn’t quite know how to play outside ideal individual circumstances? Is Hart an ideal role player or someone with limited upside?

It wouldn’t be shocking if the Pelicans are relatively down on these players. None of those four are clearly highly valuable building blocks.

Or New Orleans could just be posturing to get all four and the best draft considerations possible.

Did Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic know about trade during Wednesday’s Knicks-Mavericks game? (video)

AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Wednesday, the Mavericks beat the Knicks in New York.

Thursday, the Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks.

Did Porzingis and Dallas rookie Luka Doncic know about the deal during the game?

Porzingis:

Doncic denied knowing about the trade in advance. He said he and Porzingis were merely sharing a moment as people who know each other.

But Porzingis’ smirk emoji sure seems to send a different message.

And maybe that’s by design, honest or not. Both Porzingis and the Knicks are trying to sell their narrative. The notion that New York had been cooking up this trade for a while – rather than responding to a trade request – fits Porzingis’.

Report: Bulls waiving Carmelo Anthony, trading for Thunder’s Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 1:58 PM EST
3 Comments

The Lakers are talking to the Pelicans about an Anthony Davis trade. If it goes through, it could open a roster spot – maybe for Carmelo Anthony, who’ll soon become a free agent.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Any team could claim Anthony and his minimum salary on waivers, but I doubt anyone will. Trying to force Anthony into a situation he doesn’t choose is almost certain to backfire. Heck, getting him into what he deems a desirable situation probably won’t work.

But this puts Anthony one step closer to joining LeBron James in Los Angeles. Or signing somewhere. Anthony might wait until the dust settles after Thursday’s trade deadline.

This trade temporarily lowers Oklahoma City’s impending luxury-tax bill by $7,338,517. But the Thunder won’t save nearly that much. They’ll surely send the Bulls enough cash to cover Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot’s $602,269 remaining salary plus extra money to make it worth Chicago’s while. Oklahoma City must also add another player within two weeks, and that player’s salary will count against the repeater tax.

Someone who might be worth it: Wesley Matthews. Matthews just got sent to New York in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. The veteran on an expensive expiring contract has little use to the rebuilding Knicks, and if they don’t trade him, they could buy him out. He’d be a nice upgrade on the wing for the Thunder.

For the Bulls, this is probably primarily about the money. But they could also see Luwawu-Cabarrot, a 23-year-old former No. 24 pick, as a worthwhile flier for the rest of the season.

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki named All-Stars

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 1, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
8 Comments

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki were once bitter rivals.

Now, they together represent the NBA’s old guard. They’re all-time greats nearing retirement. Wade said he’d retire after the season, and though Nowitzki hasn’t confirmed anything, this seems like his last year.

Before riding off into the sunset, they’ll share a special honor.

NBA release:

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki and Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as special team roster additions for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In honor of their extraordinary contributions as iconic NBA champions and beloved ambassadors and in recognition of their All-Star careers, Nowitzki and Wade will take the court for the 68th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center.

“Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade embody the best of the NBA: remarkable skill, drive and professionalism as well as a deep devotion to strengthening their communities and growing the game around the world,” said Silver.  “As a global celebration of basketball, our All-Star Game is an ideal setting to salute these first-class NBA champions and Finals MVPs.”

Nowitzki and Wade will be selected in a new third round of the 2019 NBA All-Star Draft, adding a 13th player to each active All-Star Game roster.  TNT will air the NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.  TNT and ESPN Radio will air the Feb. 17 All-Star Game matchup between Team LeBron and Team Giannis live in the United States at 8 p.m. ET.  NBA All-Star 2019 will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.

Team captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will select the 10 All-Star Game starters in the first round, the 14 reserves in the second round and Nowitzki and Wade in the third round.  Team LeBron will make the first pick in the first and third rounds and Team Giannis will have the first pick in the second round.

I’ll be the grump. I don’t really like this. Wade and Nowitzki have earned so many honors throughout their career. They don’t need to be handed one they don’t deserve. All-Star appearances are an annual honor used judge legacies, and Wade and Nowitzki are no longer stars. Honoring them in some other way during All-Star Weekend would be great. I just see All-Star appearances as for players who earned them.

And yes, there were already complications with fans voting in starters who weren’t deserving based on play. That was a thorn. The league needn’t create more.

Plus, where does this end? Exactly two all-time greats don’t retire every year. Will there be one addition or even three additions some years? All-Star rosters needn’t be balanced. Will there be no additions some years?

Hopefully, this is a pathway to the NBA permanently expanding All-Star rosters to 13 deserving players per team. That’d match regular-season active rosters and, with an all-time high 30 teams in the league, make All-Star status more in line with its historical value.

To be clear: My only annoyance is with Wade and Nowitzki getting an extra All-Star appearance on their record. It could be fun to see them in the exhibition game (though there’s also a good chance that moment falls short of expectations). I hope their Charlotte experience goes well and creates cool moments.

Spoiler before that: LeBron James will select his friend Wade. Giannis Antetokounmpo would probably prefer to play with Nowitzki, an international trailblazer, anyway. So, that all works out.