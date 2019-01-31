Report: Pelicans not returning Lakers’ calls on Anthony Davis trade

Pelicans general manager Dell Demps has yet to return a call to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, league sources told ESPN.
Demps is picking up his phone and returning calls — just not from the Lakers, sources said.
Davis has reportedly put out word he’ll re-sign with only the Lakers. Obviously, the Pelicans shouldn’t care to send Davis anywhere specific. They should seek the best return.
But Davis’ intentions incentivize the Lakers to offer more and push other teams to offer less. So, the best offer might come from Los Angeles.
The Pelicans should hear it out.
And I suspect they will. This seems like a negotiating tactic. The trade deadline is still a week away. There’s plenty of time to make the Lakers sweat.
It’s also possible New Orleans resents the Lakers that much and just won’t trade them Davis. Gregg Popovich was reportedly in Demps’ ear along those lines.
If the Pelicans are that stubborn, they’re hurting themselves.
Again, I believe they’re not. This looks like amusing posturing that will clear way to serious negotiations before the trade deadline – ideally, from New Orleans’ perspective, with a more-desperate Lakers team.
Report: Anthony Davis plans to play for Pelicans before trade deadline
Davis does plan to play for the Pelicans again before trade deadline in a week, league sources said. Davis wants to play in the NBA All-Star Game in mid-February
I hope Davis plays. He’s having a great season. It’s fun to watch him.
But this is probably ultimately the Pelicans’ call. They have a right to play or not play anyone on their team (unless the league steps in, which I wouldn’t rule out). The best time to trade Davis might be next summer, when the Celtics can get seriously involved. In the meantime, there’s some logic to ensuring Davis doesn’t get hurt and tanking.
It’d be a shame, though. The league is more enjoyable with Davis on the court.
Of course, Paul George said something similar. Then, he got traded to the Thunder, fell for Oklahoma City and re-signed.
In a copycat league, that precedent will have plenty of teams considering trading for Davis and hoping for the best. Those teams must assess the odds Davis re-signs with them.
The Bulls have young players – like Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Zach LaVine – who might impress New Orleans. Chicago has all its future first-round picks, including a high one in this year’s draft. The Bulls could also acquire Davis then have the cap space to sign a second star. And Davis is a Chicago native.
One of the worst kept secrets in the league is that Anthony Davis does not want to play in Chicago, his hometown.
Unless Anthony Davis has had a major change of heart since I was last informed, he does not desire to play in his hometown.
Bulls fans might want to pin this on Gar Forman and John Paxson. Or maybe it’s the fault of notoriously cheap ownership. I don’t know precisely why Davis wants to avoid Chicago.
But it could simply be the team’s location.
Many players think they want to play for their hometown team then loathe the experience. Those pressures and distractions aren’t for everyone. Maybe Davis just has that self-awareness without going through the experience first.
1) On an arctic cold night, Karl-Anthony Towns was hot when it mattered and hits game-winner for Timberwolves. It was a frigid 24-hours in Minnesota, where the polar vortex slowed down or stopped everything. Nobody was moving fast.
That includes the Timberwolves and Grizzlies, even though everything was warm and relatively toasty inside the Target Center Wednesday night. In a game between two teams that thought they would have much better records than they do at this point in the season — two teams outside the playoffs looking in — nobody seemed to be moving fast or making big plays. These are two teams that couldn’t break the 100-point barrier even in overtime. It was a slog of a game.
At least until Karl-Anthony Towns sank the game-winner in overtime, pulling down an offensive rebound over Marc Gasol off an errant Andrew Wiggins jumper, then draining the baseline fadeaway to send everyone in Minnesota out into the cold happy.
It wasn’t a good game from Towns, he was 7-of-17 shooting and once again got two quick fouls and had to sit for long stretches. But he made the play when it matters, and that should count for something even if it wasn’t his best work.
Heading into the Feb. 7 trade deadline we know where the Grizzlies stand — Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, and anyone else not named Jaren Jackson Jr. is available via trade. Minnesota is probably trying to convince itself it is just three games back of the Clippers for the eight seed and can make a playoff push, but the smart move might be to see if a team looking for depth (hello Philadelphia) would have interest in Anthony Tolliver, Jarryd Bayless, or Jeff Teague in exchange for picks/young players.
Of course, with the Timberwolves looking at an organizational shake-up — who will be coach and GM next season? — bold moves may not be on the table in the short term.
2) Portland is a force at home, blow out red-hot Jazz. Utah had won 9-of-10 and came into the Moda Center (it will always be the Rose Garden to me) as hot as any team in the league.
Portland at home is a different team — 22-7, vs. 10-13 on the road — with a +8.5 net rating. It’s not one end of the floor, the Blazers’ offense is 6.6 per 100 possessions better at home, their defense improves by 5.8 per 100. Portland at home plays like an elite team (fifth best net rating at home in the NBA).
McCollum came out hot against the Jazz and had 20 in the first quarter, then Lillard came on in the second scoring 15 of his 36. Lillard was knocking down everything.
It was impressive, Lillard is an All-Star (he’s a lock to be named a reserve tonight) and Portland is a playoff team. The only concern for the Trail Blazers: Starting Sunday they have 9-of-11 on the road.
3) Awkward: Anthony Davis watches from the bench as Nuggets knock off Pelicans. Anthony Davis’ fractured finger had him in street clothes on Wednesday night, he was never going to play against the Denver Nuggets regardless.
But this was New Orleans’ first home game since Davis’ agent informed the Pelicans the soon-to-be All-Star would not re-sign with the team and wanted to be traded. That made things weird — he was scrubbed from the pre-game hype video (which features every other Pelican player). It was a move made by the franchise because it would have been awkward to have fans in the arena booing a hype video.
Davis also heard a small smattering of boos when he walked to the bench after the game started to cheer on his — for now at least — teammates. By the fourth quarter, Davis was back in the locker room.
Mostly though, Davis was ignored inside the arena. That’s likely to continue. The Pelicans have not officially decided if he should just sit out until a trade is made — which is more and more looking like it would be for the rest of the season, the Pelicans do not want to deal with the Lakers and are not feeling the pressure to get a deal done before the Feb. 7 trade deadline — but likely that is what will happen. Davis and the Pelicans don’t want to risk him getting hurt if they are going to trade him, he would just be a distraction to the team, and since they are missing the playoffs the Pelicans should make an effort to tank and get a better draft position anyway.
The Nuggets went on to beat the Pelicans 105-99. Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in the win.
Celtics reportedly told Pelicans they’ll discuss trading anyone besides Kyrie Irving for Anthony Davis
Every team trying to acquire Anthony Davis before next week’s trade deadline must beat an offer the Pelicans can’t even accept yet.
The Celtics can’t realistically trade for Davis now, because both he and Kyrie Irving are designated rookie scale players. Teams are limited to one such player acquired by trade. But Irving’s contract status will change this offseason, and Boston can deal for Davis while keeping Irving then. The Celtics are loaded with assets and could quite conceivably make the strongest offer.
This makes the situation incredibly complex for New Orleans and every other Davis suitor now, though. Everyone must evaluate: What will Boston offer?
I think Boston has sent a message to the Pelicans: “Be patient. Wait for us. We are going to be in this, and we’re going to be willing to talk about essentially everyone on our roster outside Kyrie Irving.”
The big name is Jayson Tatum, the Celtics’ 20-year-old rising-star forward who’s still under team control for at least three more full seasons. He might be the most valuable single player the Pelicans could get for Davis.
But would Boston really deal Tatum? I’m curious about the Celtics’ exact message. There’s obviously a difference between “willing to talk about essentially everyone on our roster outside Kyrie Irving” and promising now to trade anyone outside Irving. Even if Boston made that latter pledge, nothing is guaranteed. The Pelicans would have to be quite trusting.
Even believing the Celtics are sincere goes only so far. There are so many variables between now and July. What if the still-improving Tatum dominates in the playoffs? What if Davis further emphasizes he wants to join only the Lakers and wouldn’t re-sign in Boston? What if Davis gets hurt (though New Orleans could remove that risk by shutting him down).
For his part, Tatum said he’d trade himself for Davis. But no matter what’s said and even intended now, it’s far too soon to know whether Danny Ainge would agree in July.
The Celtics have plenty of other assets – including Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and extra first-round picks – to trade for Davis. Even if Tatum gets taken off the table, the Pelicans could get a good offer from Boston for Davis.
But a better offer than other teams will present now?
That’s the tricky question New Orleans must assess before the trade deadline.