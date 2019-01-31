Report: Lakers, Pelicans talking Anthony Davis trade

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The report the Pelicans won’t answer the Lakers’ calls about an Anthony Davis trade?

It was outdated, at best.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

Lakrs president Magic Johnson and Pelicans GM Dell Demps spoke on the phone Tuesday about to proceed with a deal regarding Anthony Davis, who has requested a trade, per sources — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

Lakers president Magic Johnson and the Lakers then presented five different trade scenarios to Demps on Wednesday and are waiting to hear back from Demps about which interest him the most, per sources. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

Sources: Lakers let Demps know one of trade scenarios would include Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Ivica Zubac, No. 1 pick, per source. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

Lakers want to get deal done and have no plans on trying to outbid Celtics during the summer because Lakers will then pursue other free agents besides AD. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

The Lakers have the assets – including Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and future first-round picks – to make a tempting offer for Davis now. The Celtics have better assets, but they effectively can’t trade for Davis until the offseason. So, the Lakers must make New Orleans an offer that trumps the risk of waiting for Boston.

The Lakers and Pelicans talking is a good start toward finding a deal.

Threatening not to trade for Davis in the summer is a particularly interesting tactic by the Lakers. The assumption was their trade offer would be similar now and in July. But if that’s not the case, it could push New Orleans to act now.

Of course, the Lakers could just be bluffing. It’s in their best interest to make New Orleans believe their best offer is coming now. They don’t want to compete with Boston, and they want Davis for this year’s playoff run.

Then again, maybe the Lakers are serious about dropping from the Davis sweepstakes next summer. They would have already missed out on him helping this year. At that point, there’d be more logic in waiting to sign him directly in 2020 free agency, though that would also mean him not helping during the 2020 playoff run.

There’s so much posturing on each side. But at least the Lakers and Pelicans are doing it directly, not just through the media.