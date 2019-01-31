Getty Images

Report: Knicks trading Kristaps Porzingis to Mavericks, opening projected $73M in cap space next summer

By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2019, 4:04 PM EST
The Knicks are closing an unhappy Kristaps Porzingis era and opening the door to a tantalizing unknown that could include Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or maybe even both.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The Knicks unloading Tim Hardaway Jr. (due $37,125,000 over the next two years) and Courtney Lee (due $12,759,670 next season) is huge. New York now projects to have about $73 million in cap space this summer – enough for two max slots, depending on the players’ experience level. The possibility of landing star free agents like Durant and Irving is electrifying.

So is the Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis pairing the Mavericks just formed. Those two budding stars give Dallas a more certain pathway upward. That is such a fun young core.

The Knicks’ future is far more unknown. They’re left with Dennis Smith Jr. (who maybe should have been in New York all along), Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina and all that cap space. Capitalizing on that cap room is essential to justifying losing a young star like Porzingis. But cap spaces goes further in New York. This is a more-logical risk there.

In the meantime, DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews have little use on the tanking Knicks. Those two veterans could get flipped to winners before the deadline or, failing that, bought out. If it looks as if they’ll get bought out, that could stall trade talks across the league. It did not seem players so productive would be available post-buyout this season, and teams would generally prefer those direct signings to surrendering assets in a trade.

Report: Kristaps Porzingis first threatens to sign qualifying offer, not re-sign, but now will give Mavs a chance

By Kurt HelinJan 31, 2019, 4:48 PM EST
It was easy to see why Dallas would want to trade for Kristaps Porzingis — pair him with Luka Doncic and they could have two cornerstone pieces to build a title contender for the future around. Porzingis is the unicorn who can play inside and out, Doncic is the pick-and-roll master and gifted passer who will make life easier on the court for KP.

Except Porzingis apparently doesn’t want to be traded to Dallas.

He’s threatening to play for less, signing the qualifying offer, to give him the quickest path to unrestricted free agency, reports Shams Charania of The Atheltic.

That may have been an emotional first reaction to getting traded — he met with the Knicks and complained about the team’s direction Thursday morning and was traded Thursday afternoon — and he and his camp are calming down. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Dallas is going ahead with the trade call. As they should.

Porzingis this summer will be a restricted free agent, which means another team could make an offer — including a max offer — to Porzingis but Dallas would have the right to match. And they would. Or, Dallas could make an offer itself, or it could let the market set the price then just match it. Before his torn ACL Porzingis was a no-brainer max offer guy, now there are questions about how he bounces back (and not a lot of precedent for how mobile 7’3″ guys respond from this surgery).

Porzingis qualifying offer is $7.5 million. A five-year max offer from Dallas would be $158 million (that’s what Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota and Devin Booker in Phoenix have already signed).

Is a guy coming off an ACL tear going to turn down that kind of difference in guaranteed money? The Mavericks could negotiate for him to take a little less in exchange for a player option on the back-end of that contract, if the sides agree.

Top rookies always sign the extension — it’s the first big contract, a chance to go from making millions to setting up your family for generations money. If said player is unhappy, they force their way out at the end of that rookie deal (see Anthony Davis for an example). But the guys take the money. Plus, Dallas is considered one of the most player-friendly organizations, with Mark Cuban at the helm.

Porzingis very well may take that money this summer.

But the threat of him trying to leave earlier is on the table.

Report: Knicks believe Kristaps Porzingis wants to be traded

By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2019, 3:08 PM EST
Kristaps Porzingis told the Knicks he’s concerned about their losing, direction and culture.

Just how concerned is he?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

If the Knicks trade Kristaps Porzingis for Anthony Davis and Davis pledges to re-sign, that’d be great for New York.

Otherwise…

Porzingis is a good young player. His torn ACL causes concern, but his future still looks bright. He’s the type of player many teams would like to build around – the type of player who makes the Knicks more attractive to free agents like Kevin Durant.

That said, there’s nothing inherently wrong with trading him. Maybe the Knicks could get value for him.

But they’d be operating from a weak position. Everyone now knows Porzingis wants out, and he’s currently injured. It seems unlikely New York would find a beneficial trade in that circumstance.

Would the Knicks accommodate him, anyway? That could head off a brewing chemistry problem. But New York is in the driver’s seat unless Porzingis is willing to take a huge risk. He’ll be a restricted free agent this summer. He could become an unrestricted free agent in 2020, but that would require taking a $4,485,665 qualifying offer. Even if he must sign an offer sheet to get his max, that projects to be worth $117 million over four years.

So, there’s big difference between Porzingis wanting to be traded and Porzingis actually getting traded. But that gap could be shrinking.

Report: Lakers, Pelicans talking Anthony Davis trade

By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2019, 2:47 PM EST
The report the Pelicans won’t answer the Lakers’ calls about an Anthony Davis trade?

It was outdated, at best.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

The Lakers have the assets – including Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and future first-round picks – to make a tempting offer for Davis now. The Celtics have better assets, but they effectively can’t trade for Davis until the offseason. So, the Lakers must make New Orleans an offer that trumps the risk of waiting for Boston.

The Lakers and Pelicans talking is a good start toward finding a deal.

Threatening not to trade for Davis in the summer is a particularly interesting tactic by the Lakers. The assumption was their trade offer would be similar now and in July. But if that’s not the case, it could push New Orleans to act now.

Of course, the Lakers could just be bluffing. It’s in their best interest to make New Orleans believe their best offer is coming now. They don’t want to compete with Boston, and they want Davis for this year’s playoff run.

Then again, maybe the Lakers are serious about dropping from the Davis sweepstakes next summer. They would have already missed out on him helping this year. At that point, there’d be more logic in waiting to sign him directly in 2020 free agency, though that would also mean him not helping during the 2020 playoff run.

There’s so much posturing on each side. But at least the Lakers and Pelicans are doing it directly, not just through the media.

Report: Kristaps Porzingis tells Knicks he’s concerned with their losing, direction, culture

By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2019, 2:02 PM EST
The Knicks didn’t give Kristaps Porzingis a contract extension last summer. They’re reportedly refusing to play him this season, even if he recovers from a torn ACL. They’re an NBA-worst 10-40 and tanking toward a high draft pick.

All that might be logical for building the best team long-term.

It also has consequences.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Former Knicks president Phil Jackson and former Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek previously alienated Porzingis. Though New York fired Jackson and Hornacek and professed commitment to Porzingis, bitterness might still linger. Porzingis’ name coming up in Anthony Davis trade rumors probably doesn’t inspire a bond with the new regime.

I’m just not sure what Porzingis will do about it.

He’ll be a restricted free agent next summer, meaning the Knicks can match any offer sheet he receives. He could sign a $4,485,665 qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020, but that’d be a huge risk – especially for someone with his injury history.

Even if the Knicks won’t offer a fully guaranteed max contract that projects to be worth $158 million over five years, Porzingis could surely command a max offer sheet that projects to be worth $117 million over four year elsewhere. New York would likely match that, keeping Porzingis there long-term.

So, it’s in his best interest to find common ground with the Knicks. Or express so much unhappiness they want to move him, maybe for Davis.