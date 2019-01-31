Report: Knicks believe Kristaps Porzingis wants to be traded

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kristaps Porzingis told the Knicks he’s concerned about their losing, direction and culture.

Just how concerned is he?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Kristaps Porzingis left the Knicks with the impression that he prefers to be traded, league sources tell @ramonashelburne and me. Knicks are expected to commence discussions on moving him ahead of next Thursday's deadline. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2019

If the Knicks trade Kristaps Porzingis for Anthony Davis and Davis pledges to re-sign, that’d be great for New York.

Otherwise…

Porzingis is a good young player. His torn ACL causes concern, but his future still looks bright. He’s the type of player many teams would like to build around – the type of player who makes the Knicks more attractive to free agents like Kevin Durant.

That said, there’s nothing inherently wrong with trading him. Maybe the Knicks could get value for him.

But they’d be operating from a weak position. Everyone now knows Porzingis wants out, and he’s currently injured. It seems unlikely New York would find a beneficial trade in that circumstance.

Would the Knicks accommodate him, anyway? That could head off a brewing chemistry problem. But New York is in the driver’s seat unless Porzingis is willing to take a huge risk. He’ll be a restricted free agent this summer. He could become an unrestricted free agent in 2020, but that would require taking a $4,485,665 qualifying offer. Even if he must sign an offer sheet to get his max, that projects to be worth $117 million over four years.

So, there’s big difference between Porzingis wanting to be traded and Porzingis actually getting traded. But that gap could be shrinking.