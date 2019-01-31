Report: Anthony Davis doesn’t want to play for hometown Bulls

Of course, Paul George said something similar. Then, he got traded to the Thunder, fell for Oklahoma City and re-signed.
In a copycat league, that precedent will have plenty of teams considering trading for Davis and hoping for the best. Those teams must assess the odds Davis re-signs with them.
The Bulls have young players – like Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Zach LaVine – who might impress New Orleans. Chicago has all its future first-round picks, including a high one in this year’s draft. The Bulls could also acquire Davis then have the cap space to sign a second star. And Davis is a Chicago native.
One of the worst kept secrets in the league is that Anthony Davis does not want to play in Chicago, his hometown.
Unless Anthony Davis has had a major change of heart since I was last informed, he does not desire to play in his hometown.
Bulls fans might want to pin this on Gar Forman and John Paxson. Or maybe it’s the fault of notoriously cheap ownership. I don’t know precisely why Davis wants to avoid Chicago.
But it could simply be the team’s location.
Many players think they want to play for their hometown team then loathe the experience. Those pressures and distractions aren’t for everyone. Maybe Davis just has that self-awareness without going through the experience first.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) On an arctic cold night, Karl-Anthony Towns was hot when it mattered and hits game-winner for Timberwolves. It was a frigid 24-hours in Minnesota, where the polar vortex slowed down or stopped everything. Nobody was moving fast.
That includes the Timberwolves and Grizzlies, even though everything was warm and relatively toasty inside the Target Center Wednesday night. In a game between two teams that thought they would have much better records than they do at this point in the season — two teams outside the playoffs looking in — nobody seemed to be moving fast or making big plays. These are two teams that couldn’t break the 100-point barrier even in overtime. It was a slog of a game.
At least until Karl-Anthony Towns sank the game-winner in overtime, pulling down an offensive rebound over Marc Gasol off an errant Andrew Wiggins jumper, then draining the baseline fadeaway to send everyone in Minnesota out into the cold happy.
It wasn’t a good game from Towns, he was 7-of-17 shooting and once again got two quick fouls and had to sit for long stretches. But he made the play when it matters, and that should count for something even if it wasn’t his best work.
Heading into the Feb. 7 trade deadline we know where the Grizzlies stand — Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, and anyone else not named Jaren Jackson Jr. is available via trade. Minnesota is probably trying to convince itself it is just three games back of the Clippers for the eight seed and can make a playoff push, but the smart move might be to see if a team looking for depth (hello Philadelphia) would have interest in Anthony Tolliver, Jarryd Bayless, or Jeff Teague in exchange for picks/young players.
Of course, with the Timberwolves looking at an organizational shake-up — who will be coach and GM next season? — bold moves may not be on the table in the short term.
2) Portland is a force at home, blow out red-hot Jazz. Utah had won 9-of-10 and came into the Moda Center (it will always be the Rose Garden to me) as hot as any team in the league.
Portland at home is a different team — 22-7, vs. 10-13 on the road — with a +8.5 net rating. It’s not one end of the floor, the Blazers’ offense is 6.6 per 100 possessions better at home, their defense improves by 5.8 per 100. Portland at home plays like an elite team (fifth best net rating at home in the NBA).
McCollum came out hot against the Jazz and had 20 in the first quarter, then Lillard came on in the second scoring 15 of his 36. Lillard was knocking down everything.
It was impressive, Lillard is an All-Star (he’s a lock to be named a reserve tonight) and Portland is a playoff team. The only concern for the Trail Blazers: Starting Sunday they have 9-of-11 on the road.
3) Awkward: Anthony Davis watches from the bench as Nuggets knock off Pelicans. Anthony Davis’ fractured finger had him in street clothes on Wednesday night, he was never going to play against the Denver Nuggets regardless.
But this was New Orleans’ first home game since Davis’ agent informed the Pelicans the soon-to-be All-Star would not re-sign with the team and wanted to be traded. That made things weird — he was scrubbed from the pre-game hype video (which features every other Pelican player). It was a move made by the franchise because it would have been awkward to have fans in the arena booing a hype video.
Davis also heard a small smattering of boos when he walked to the bench after the game started to cheer on his — for now at least — teammates. By the fourth quarter, Davis was back in the locker room.
Mostly though, Davis was ignored inside the arena. That’s likely to continue. The Pelicans have not officially decided if he should just sit out until a trade is made — which is more and more looking like it would be for the rest of the season, the Pelicans do not want to deal with the Lakers and are not feeling the pressure to get a deal done before the Feb. 7 trade deadline — but likely that is what will happen. Davis and the Pelicans don’t want to risk him getting hurt if they are going to trade him, he would just be a distraction to the team, and since they are missing the playoffs the Pelicans should make an effort to tank and get a better draft position anyway.
The Nuggets went on to beat the Pelicans 105-99. Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in the win.
Celtics reportedly told Pelicans they’ll discuss trading anyone besides Kyrie Irving for Anthony Davis
Every team trying to acquire Anthony Davis before next week’s trade deadline must beat an offer the Pelicans can’t even accept yet.
The Celtics can’t realistically trade for Davis now, because both he and Kyrie Irving are designated rookie scale players. Teams are limited to one such player acquired by trade. But Irving’s contract status will change this offseason, and Boston can deal for Davis while keeping Irving then. The Celtics are loaded with assets and could quite conceivably make the strongest offer.
This makes the situation incredibly complex for New Orleans and every other Davis suitor now, though. Everyone must evaluate: What will Boston offer?
I think Boston has sent a message to the Pelicans: “Be patient. Wait for us. We are going to be in this, and we’re going to be willing to talk about essentially everyone on our roster outside Kyrie Irving.”
The big name is Jayson Tatum, the Celtics’ 20-year-old rising-star forward who’s still under team control for at least three more full seasons. He might be the most valuable single player the Pelicans could get for Davis.
But would Boston really deal Tatum? I’m curious about the Celtics’ exact message. There’s obviously a difference between “willing to talk about essentially everyone on our roster outside Kyrie Irving” and promising now to trade anyone outside Irving. Even if Boston made that latter pledge, nothing is guaranteed. The Pelicans would have to be quite trusting.
Even believing the Celtics are sincere goes only so far. There are so many variables between now and July. What if the still-improving Tatum dominates in the playoffs? What if Davis further emphasizes he wants to join only the Lakers and wouldn’t re-sign in Boston? What if Davis gets hurt (though New Orleans could remove that risk by shutting him down).
For his part, Tatum said he’d trade himself for Davis. But no matter what’s said and even intended now, it’s far too soon to know whether Danny Ainge would agree in July.
The Celtics have plenty of other assets – including Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and extra first-round picks – to trade for Davis. Even if Tatum gets taken off the table, the Pelicans could get a good offer from Boston for Davis.
But a better offer than other teams will present now?
That’s the tricky question New Orleans must assess before the trade deadline.
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns hits game-winning buzzer-beater vs. Grizzlies (video)
The door could open for Karl-Anthony Towns to receive a $32 million raise over the next five seasons.
He’s doing his part, at least.
If the Pelicans shut downAnthony Davis for the rest of the season, that’d seemingly leave an All-NBA center spot up for grabs. Towns – who’s competing with Davis, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic – would become favored to get it. And if he makes one of three All-NBA teams this season, Towns would received a projected $190 million, up from a projected $158 million, on his contract extension that kicks in next season.
Of course, Towns must earn All-NBA status on the court – no given, even if Davis sits. But clutch shots like this one that gave the Timberwolves a 99-97 overtime win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday will only help Towns’ case.
Report: Pelicans considering shutting down Anthony Davis for rest of season if they don’t trade him
Anthony Davis requested a trade when the team that might be willing and able to offer the best package for him – the Celtics – effectively can’t deal for him. Davis and Kyrie Irving are both designated rookie scale players, and a team can have only one of those acquired via trade at a time. Irving will sign a new contract this offseason, which will allow Boston to pair the two then.
In the meantime, the Pelicans are left in an awkward position – especially if they wait for the Celtics.
Davis doesn’t want to be in New Orleans. The Pelicans have said they’ll handle this on their own timeline, anyway. They removed Davis from their intro video for tonight’s loss to the Nuggets.
What if no team before the trade deadline bests the offer New Orleans expects from Boston? How will Davis and the Pelicans handle the rest of the season together?
Marc Stein of The York Times:
It has not been definitively decided that Anthony Davis has played his last game for the Pelicans, according to one source close to the situation. But the source said it is a scenario under consideration in the event New Orleans does not move Davis before next Thursday's deadline
This would be such a shame. Davis is having one of the NBA’s top individual seasons. His injured finger should heal soon. A superstar being a healthy scratch for more than two months would be a black mark for the league.
It’d also be tough to assign a majority of the blame to any side.
New Orleans didn’t ask for the rule that effectively prevents trading him to the Celtics now. But if the Pelicans believe they’ll get the best offer from Boston, they should wait for it. That means protecting the asset. If Davis got hurt and teams lowered their offers, it could be catastrophic for New Orleans.
That said, the Pelicans are 5.5 games and five teams out of playoff position. They’re a huge longshot to reach the postseason, but they’re at least theoretically in the race. Isn’t trying more satisfying than throwing away the rest of the season? That’d offer hope of another longshot – convincing Davis to change his mind about leaving New Orleans. I’d be shocked if he would, but generational players like him are so hard to acquire. There’s value in chasing the slim chance of winning him over.
There’s also valuing in tanking for a higher draft pick, but that would require other trades before the deadline. With quality veterans like Jrue Holiday and Nikola Mirotic, the Pelicans aren’t positioned to bottom out completely.
Plus, remaining competitive would seemingly draw fans. Or would New Orleans fans resent watching Davis? Jimmy Butler was poorly received for his few games in Minnesota this year. Especially if Davis’ heart isn’t in it, the situation could devolve further. It’s a big unknown.
What’s more clear: Fans across the country want to see Davis play, not spend the rest of the season in exile. In the League Pass era, every game is available to a national audience. Would the league step in to prevent the Pelicans from shutting down Davis?
It’d be an ugly situation in many ways.
One exception: It’d benefit Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Right now, Towns trails Davis, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic for the three All-NBA center spots. Towns would become favored for the third team if Davis misses the rest of the season. And if Towns makes an All-NBA team this season, his contract extension would be worth a projected $190 million, up from a projected $158 million, over the next five years.