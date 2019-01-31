It’s official: Kristaps Porzingis joins Dallas Mavericks in blockbuster trade

By Kurt HelinJan 31, 2019, 6:34 PM EST
3 Comments

So much for the idea this would be a quiet trade deadline.

In a move that will have ramifications reaching into free agency in July, the New York Knicks have traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in a seven-player trade. It had been reported earlier and now, after a trade call with the league office, is official.

Here’s the breakdown:

Dallas receives Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee.

The Knicks receive Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and two future first round draft picks.

“As is standard for this time of year, we were exploring various options on potential trades,” Knicks GM Scott Perry said in a statement. “Considering the uncertainty regarding Kristaps’ free agent status and his request today to be traded, we made a trade that we are confident improves the franchise. We thank Kristaps, Tim, Courtney and Trey for their contributions and wish them all the best.”

There is some pushback from other sources that Porzingis did not ask for a trade. There is a difference between being unhappy with a direction and requesting a trade. Only the people in that room know what was actually said.

While Dallas and the Knicks had been talking before, a Thursday morning meeting between Porzingis and his team with the Knicks front office pushed the deal to get done. Porzingis reportedly told the Knicks he did not like the direction the team was heading and the culture, and he wanted to be elsewhere.

This wasn’t just about Porzingis wishes — the Knicks clear out enough salary cap space with this move to sign two max free agents this summer. There is zero chance they did this without getting a back-channel nod from one of the elite free agents — almost certainly Kevin Durant — that he plans to sign with them. The second salary cap spot opens up a slot for another elite player, with rumors that Kyrie Irving is considering leaving Boston suddenly seeming to gain real traction. (Which should scare Celtics fans, as that franchise has based its plan on trading for and keeping Anthony Davis on the idea of pairing him with Irving.)

The Knicks, who have struggled at the point guard spot all season, now also have Dennis Smith Jr. to help at that spot.

For Dallas, they now have Luka Doncic and Porzingis as cornerstones to build a contender around. While there are questions about what Porzingis will look like coming back off an ACL — he has not played this season — and exactly where the ceiling is for Doncic, this gives Dallas two potential franchise players to put this team back on the map.

Jordan and Matthews likely are bought out after the trade deadline, making what was expected to be a strong buyout market even better.

Report: Anthony Davis believes Kyrie Irving might not re-sign with Celtics

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kyrie Irving said before the season he’d re-sign with the Celtics.

Lately, there have been rumors he’s reconsidering. Not everyone buys them, but the Knicks opening double-max cap space will kick those rumors back into high gear.

Whether Irving re-signs with Boston matters. What also matters: How Anthony Davis perceives the likelihood of Irving re-signing.

Davis has reportedly put out word he’ll re-sign with only the Lakers. That’s supported by the timing of his trade request. The Lakers can trade for him now. Boston effectively can’t trade for him until the summer.

But if he were more open to re-signing with the Celtics, they should offer more to New Orleans in a trade. And if the Celtics would offer more in a trade, New Orleans should be more resolved to wait on trading Davis until the offseason.

So, why doesn’t Davis want to join Boston?

Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The stance of Davis and his camp toward Boston is linked to their view of Kyrie Irving’s future, sources said. Davis and his camp no longer believe that Irving is a sure bet to re-sign with the Celtics this summer, and that’s the primary reason they insist on clumping Boston with a similar message to the 28 other teams: Buyer beware on a trade for Davis.

There’s someone at least tangentially connected to Davis’ camp who’s quite incentivized to convince Davis that Irving could leave the Celtics: LeBron James.

LeBron – who shares an agent, Rich Paul, with Davis – wants Davis on the Lakers. Embellishing, or even downright fabricating, Irving’s flight risk could help achieve that.

Of course, Davis knew Paul’s LeBron connection when hiring Paul. Getting to the Lakers might have been what Davis had in mind all along.

But the Celtics also know trading for Davis would make it difficult for Irving to leave this summer. And if Irving re-signs, that’d make it difficult for Davis to leave in 2020. That’s why Boston is still committed to trading for Davis.

If Davis is still available in the offseason, Davis’ view of this Irving rumor – accurate or not – will likely take care of itself.

However, Davis might not remain available this offseason. Because Davis is pushing for a trade now rather than waiting for the Celtics’ window – apparently due to concern about Irving’s future in Boston – the Lakers are making a strong push.

Rumor: Jason Kidd could succeed Luke Walton as Lakers coach

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2019, 5:31 PM EST
5 Comments

Jason Kidd – not so good at coaching.

Jason Kidd – very good at positioning himself as a candidate for coaching jobs.

The former Bucks and Nets coach has been linked to the Suns, Pistons and Warriors. Now, he’s getting mentioned with the Knicks (retroactively) and Lakers.

Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report:

Another development that I’m hearing is gaining momentum, and that’s the possibility of Jason Kidd returning to the coaching ranks by succeeding Luke Walton with the Lakers.

Now, I first heard Kidd’s name connected with the Lakers a while back. Right about the time the first round of, “Is Luke Walton on the hot seat?” stories came out. And Jeanie Buss, head of the Lakers, threw a bucket of water on that seat, cooled it off. And so I tucked away the talk of Kidd and the Lakers as something at the time, simply spit-balling or connecting dots that weren’t necessarily part of the same mosaic.

Now, I know that Kidd wants to coach again. And I know he expressed interest in the Knicks job before David Fizdale ultimately got it. But wanting to be a head coach again and expressing that to people who can make it happen is not the same as being considered for one of those jobs. In the case of Jason and the Lakers, I figured it was a matter of Jason letting them know he was interested and the Lakers saying, “Thanks, we’ll get back to you.”

Well, now sources are saying that the Lakers have actually gotten back to him and that this has gone to the next level. And that if the Lakers do make a move on Luke – which, based on all of the rumblings, could happen sooner rather than later – Kidd appears to be very much in the mix and possibly is even the favorite.

Walton definitely appears to be on thin ice. Lakers president Magic Johnson and LeBron James‘ camp have both been critical.

Is Jason Kidd next? Johnson appears to favor old-school coaches, and Kidd qualifies.

But this a prime job. The Lakers should do better.

Kidd has had a few good ideas as a coach. He did well with small ball with Brooklyn after falling into it, and his aggressive trapping defense was all the rage in Milwaukee for a bit. But he hasn’t shown an ability to sustain success in building relationships with players and making adjustments to his schemes. There’s no bigger indictment of Kidd than Milwaukee’s success this season without him.

It’s also a little jarring to see someone angle for a sitting coach’s job. That violates the code of many coaches. Then again, dating back to his playing career, Kidd was never a friend of coaches.

Report: Kristaps Porzingis first threatens to sign qualifying offer, not re-sign, but now will give Mavs a chance

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 31, 2019, 4:48 PM EST
9 Comments

It was easy to see why Dallas would want to trade for Kristaps Porzingis — pair him with Luka Doncic and they could have two cornerstone pieces to build a title contender for the future around. Porzingis is the unicorn who can play inside and out, Doncic is the pick-and-roll master and gifted passer who will make life easier on the court for KP.

Except Porzingis apparently doesn’t want to be traded to Dallas.

He’s threatening to play for less, signing the qualifying offer, to give him the quickest path to unrestricted free agency, reports Shams Charania of The Atheltic.

That may have been an emotional first reaction to getting traded — he met with the Knicks and complained about the team’s direction Thursday morning and was traded Thursday afternoon — and he and his camp are calming down. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Dallas is going ahead with the trade call. As they should.

Porzingis this summer will be a restricted free agent, which means another team could make an offer — including a max offer — to Porzingis but Dallas would have the right to match. And they would. Or, Dallas could make an offer itself, or it could let the market set the price then just match it. Before his torn ACL Porzingis was a no-brainer max offer guy, now there are questions about how he bounces back (and not a lot of precedent for how mobile 7’3″ guys respond from this surgery).

Porzingis qualifying offer is $7.5 million. A five-year max offer from Dallas would be $158 million (that’s what Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota and Devin Booker in Phoenix have already signed).

Is a guy coming off an ACL tear going to turn down that kind of difference in guaranteed money? The Mavericks could negotiate for him to take a little less in exchange for a player option on the back-end of that contract, if the sides agree.

Top rookies always sign the extension — it’s the first big contract, a chance to go from making millions to setting up your family for generations money. If said player is unhappy, they force their way out at the end of that rookie deal (see Anthony Davis for an example). But the guys take the money. Plus, Dallas is considered one of the most player-friendly organizations, with Mark Cuban at the helm.

Porzingis very well may take that money this summer.

But the threat of him trying to leave earlier is on the table.

Report: Knicks trading Kristaps Porzingis to Mavericks, opening projected $73M in cap space next summer

By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2019, 4:04 PM EST
23 Comments

The Knicks are closing an unhappy Kristaps Porzingis era and opening the door to a tantalizing unknown that could include Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or maybe even both.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The Knicks unloading Tim Hardaway Jr. (due $37,125,000 over the next two years) and Courtney Lee (due $12,759,670 next season) is huge. New York now projects to have about $73 million in cap space this summer – enough for two max slots, depending on the players’ experience level. The possibility of landing star free agents like Durant and Irving is electrifying.

So is the Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis pairing the Mavericks just formed. Those two budding stars give Dallas a more certain pathway upward. That is such a fun young core.

The Knicks’ future is far more unknown. They’re left with Dennis Smith Jr. (who maybe should have been in New York all along), Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina and all that cap space. Capitalizing on that cap room is essential to justifying losing a young star like Porzingis. But cap spaces goes further in New York. This is a more-logical risk there.

In the meantime, DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews have little use on the tanking Knicks. Those two veterans could get flipped to winners before the deadline or, failing that, bought out. If it looks as if they’ll get bought out, that could stall trade talks across the league. It did not seem players so productive would be available post-buyout this season, and teams would generally prefer those direct signings to surrendering assets in a trade.