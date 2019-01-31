Call Manu! Spurs game delayed yet again by bats in San Antonio (VIDEO)

The AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas is known for its wildlife. Sometimes the building plays host to championship basketball, but the AT&T Center is perhaps most well-known for housing wild animals such as rattlesnakes, and on rare occasion, live bats. In fact, former Spurs forward Manu Ginobili once hit a bat out of the air during a game in 2009 on Halloween night.
Well, it looks like the bats are back.
As San Antonio got set to take on the Brooklyn Nets in Texas on Thursday night, crews were called to the game floor to try and catch several bats that were seen flying around the arena.
Via Twitter:
Workers were eventually able to corral the animals and the game resumed play.
Should Anthony Davis be allowed to move to the Los Angeles Lakers, seemingly of his own free will, despite his current contract with the New Orleans Pelicans? This is subject of some discussion, and of course plays in ways outside the NBA. The existence of a contract (and a handsome one at that) and no particular ill-will outside of boneheaded management has created conflict for those siding on the rights of — something that sticks home in 2019 for many as they consider their own personal politics.
All that aside, Davis and the talk surrounding the Pelicans big man has irked commentator Charles Barkley. Speaking on Inside the NBA on TNT on Thursday, Barkley said that he felt Davis should not be allowed to head to the Lakers.
Via Twitter:
There’s no official trade for Davis and the Lakers just yet, but it does feel like some kind of inevitability lest things get headed off at the pass. The last time an NBA commissioner vetoed a trade with the Lakers he was acting as the owner of the New Orleans team (George Shinn had sold the team back to the league) and it kept Chris Paul in New Orleans and send Pau Gasol from Memphis to the City of Angels.
Silver is not the acting owner of the Pelicans, he cannot veto this trade. Even if he were to try it could come with some serious blowback. However, as we’ve seen with Kawhi Leonard and before that, Paul George, it can put teams in a precarious position trying to obtain value for a player who has made his intentions publicly known. That’s bad business for everyone, even if those examples have come at the expense of smaller-market teams.
Where Davis ends up, I’m not sure. Whether Siver and the league take a close look at the trade — due to tampering or some other kind of violation — is another thing altogether.
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James is back.
After missing 17 games with a strained groin — during which time the Lakers went 6-11 and slid out of a playoff position in the West — LeBron will return to the starting lineup for the Lakers Thursday night against the Clippers.
“He’s going to give it a go tonight,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said pregame, confirming reports in the media.
Walton added there is not a minutes limit but, “I’m sure his conditioning isn’t up to par where it normally is, so we’ll keep a close eye on him.”
The Lakers need him back — they are 7.2 point points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season, which would translate to about 19 wins better (stats via Cleaning The Glass). The 26-25 Lakers are the current nine-seed in the West, trailing the Clippers by two games (making Thursday’s game a big swing game). After this game the Lakers have 7-of-8 on the road, maybe their toughest stretch of the schedule all season and a few weeks that could determine their playoff chances.
“The added relief is just having him back on the court,” Walton said of the timing of LeBron’s return. “We just got to get through tonight and make sure we’re good, we’re just excited to have him back.
LeBron was a full participant in the last two Lakers’ practices, Walton said. While the Lakers officially listed LeBron as “out” yesterday, Clipper coach Doc Rivers said he never bought it.
“This was the worst-kept secret ever… Maybe I’m just not a trusting soul,” Rivers said.
When Rivers was asked about Avery Bradley‘s status, Rivers took a little dig at the Lakers saying he didn’t expect Bradley to go but “just being honest, we didn’t list him as out.”
NBA All-Stars have been released for 2019. We got the starters last week, and now the reserves have come in.
The teams will be selected by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Feb. 7 on a live broadcast on TNT. Meanwhile, fans are ecstatic about the players from their favorite teams that made the All-Star game, while at the same time are angry about potential snubs.
As it happens every year — largely because of the continued requirement of a certain number of players from each conference — there appear to be several significant All-Star “snubs” and this season is no different.
The biggest is probably Rudy Gobert, who has been the defensive anchor or a Utah Jazz team that has turned their season around and is currently seventh in the West. Gobert could have easily replaced LaMarcus Aldridge or perhaps Klay Thompson, who is having a down year (at least for his standards) in Golden State.
A quick list of potential 2019 NBA All-Star snubs yields a considerable pool of considerables, including but not limited to:
Who do you think should have made the All-Star Game out of this list? And if you are going to supplant one of the guys that did make it, who would they replace?
The NBA has more good players than they can fit on to two All-Star teams, and that will probably always be the case. That gives fans and players something to consider, and acts as fuel for the fire for the rest of the season.
The 2019 NBA All-Star game is nearly upon us, and we already have our starters. On Thursday, the NBA released its list of reserves for the upcoming midseason break.
The reserves — seven from each conference — will be chosen by team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. James and Antetokounmpo will choose from a pool of starters, then the 14 total reserves.
To that end, here are your reserves from the East and West.
East
• Bradley Beal
• Blake Griffin
• Kyle Lowry
• Khris Middleton
• Victor Oladipo
• Ben Simmons
• Nikola Vučević
West
•LaMarcus Aldridge
•Anthony Davis
•Nikola Jokić
•Damian Lillard
•Klay Thompson
•Karl-Anthony Towns
•Russell Westbrook
Oladipo is injured and will be replaced at the selection by Adam Silver. The All-Star teams themselves will be picked live on TNT special NBA All-Star Draft Show Feb. 7.
What do you think? Are these the right reserves for the All-Star Game?