Watch Rudy Gay hit a buzzer-beater over the Suns (VIDEO)

We have all seen the viral video at this point. In a game between the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, a fan is sitting near the court in Canada and immediately starts yelling at his favorite team to defend Rudy Gay. The teams are tied, 98-98, and sure enough, it’s Gay who hits a game-winner. If you’ve never seen it, you should. It’s hilarious.
Tuesday night’s game-winner wasn’t quite as gut-busting, but it was a gut punch for the lowly Phoenix Suns.
With time winding down in Texas, the Suns were able to pull things even with the San Antonio Spurs with under 20 seconds ago thanks to a Josh Jackson dunk.
Gregg Popovich decided to isolate Gay in single pick-and-roll at the top of the key on the ensuing possession, and the result was a buzzer-beater.
The poor Suns just can’t catch a break.
Where do NBA players come up with the ideas for their in-game celebrations? Handshakes, high fives, and choreographed dances are all part of the Association these days.
As for Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler, that apparently includes a celebration where he pretends to smoke … something.
After Butler missed a layup on a foul call in the first quarter of Philadelphia’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, Amir Johnson walked over to Butler to mime handing the star something.
That’s when Butler mimicked smoking.
Of course Twitter had a field day with the screenshot, mostly combining the photo with proposed Anthony Davis trade suggestions on the idea that only folks who were high could think they were legitimate.
NBA culture is undefeated.
A report surfaced earlier on Tuesday that current Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving could have interest in joining LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers if things don’t work out in New England. Irving is eligible for a new contract when free agency starts this summer.
That report seemed a little odd, especially given how things ended between Irving and James the last time they were together on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even with Irving having apologized to LeBron for how he acted as a young player in Cleveland, the bad blood between the two seemed significant.
Now, one major Celtics beat journalist is throwing caution about any future Irving-LeBron teamups.
ESPN Jackie MacMullan was a panelist on Around the Horn on Tuesday, and intimated that these rumors were just agent Rich Paul juicing things up. From her side, MacMullan said that there’s been some struggles for Irving in Boston but that he isn’t looking to leave.
The NBA rumor mill is all about which access merchants are carrying water for whom, and which agents or general managers are trying to gain leverage by putting external pressure through the media.
Who knows if Irving would ever want to team up with LeBron again? My gut says no, just given the obvious size of the egos involved and the well-documented, public history between the two. Irving might want to leave Boston this summer, but I very much doubt it will be to the Lakers.
The Memphis Grizzlies appear ready to move on from Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, or both.
The season started off hot in Memphis, but things have cooled down and the Grizzlies are currently under the playoff line. Gasol is a less valuable trade asset than Conley, mostly due to the size of his contract.
But that hasn’t stopped folks from speculating where the Gasol might wind up, including in Texas with the San Antonio Spurs.
To that end, the Gasol mentioned to Geoff Calkins of the Daily Memphian that it could be a bit of a laugh if he were traded for brother Pau. The Gasol brothers were part of a deadline trade for each other back in 2008.
Via Daily Memphian:
“I know, that’s pretty crazy, this whole ride there has been a Gasol at the Media Day at least,” Gasol said. “That’s pretty impressive. My son is only 2. … But maybe I’ll get traded to San Antonio and Pau comes back, who knows? That would be kind of funny. There’s a part of me that would like that. He still has a place here, the same place, my parents live in it. My parents have been here the whole ride.”
Calkins’ feature is about how Gasol loves the city of Memphis, but it also reads a bit like a eulogy for a career that could be about to end in Tennessee. Who knows where Gasol, or Conley, or Anthony Davis end up playing next season?
As always, as we approach the trade deadline the rumors are perhaps juicier than what lies ahead.
A couple of deep drafts has led to young stars in big markets — and a really impressive lineup for the All-Star Friday Night Rising Stars Challenge.
The Friday night of All-Star weekend — this year in Charlotte on Feb. 15 — is when the NBA tries to highlight the future of the league with first-and-second year players facing off in a USA vs. The World format. Which, considering the international influx of talent in the past couple of years — led by Luka Doncic and Ben Simmons — makes this matchup a little more interesting.
Here are the competitors.
Kyrie Irving will be the honorary coach for Team USA, while Dirk Nowitzki will coach The World. Nowitzki should make The World players do one of his Holger Geschwindner warmups.
There’s a lot of offensive talent on the floor for this one. Which in a game that usually sees all the defense of a pre-draft solo workout against a chair should make for an entertaining show. De'Aaron Fox throwing lobs to Jaren Jackson Jr., or Lonzo Ball finding Jayson Tatum in transition. Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton being teammates, There’s a lot to like.
Plus, it’s good to see some under-appreciated good young players — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OG Anunoby, Josh Okogie — getting a little prime-time run.
The game will be broadcast at 9 p.m. Eastern of Feb. 15, exclusively on TNT.
It is the first event of All-Star weekend, leading up to the All-Star Game itself on Sunday, Feb. 17.