Watch Rudy Gay hit a buzzer-beater over the Suns (VIDEO)

We have all seen the viral video at this point. In a game between the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, a fan is sitting near the court in Canada and immediately starts yelling at his favorite team to defend Rudy Gay. The teams are tied, 98-98, and sure enough, it’s Gay who hits a game-winner. If you’ve never seen it, you should. It’s hilarious.

Tuesday night’s game-winner wasn’t quite as gut-busting, but it was a gut punch for the lowly Phoenix Suns.

With time winding down in Texas, the Suns were able to pull things even with the San Antonio Spurs with under 20 seconds ago thanks to a Josh Jackson dunk.

Gregg Popovich decided to isolate Gay in single pick-and-roll at the top of the key on the ensuing possession, and the result was a buzzer-beater.

Via Twitter:

The poor Suns just can’t catch a break.