Victor Oladipo thanks fans, says his surgery was ‘amazing’ (VIDEO)

The Indiana Pacers miss Victor Oladipo, and we aren’t sure when the star will return to the floor in Indiana. However, Oladipo appears resilient in his call to return from a ruptured quadriceps tendon, and recently underwent surgery to repair his injury.
Oladipo is now on the road to recovery, and there has been an outpouring of support for the Pacers wing. As such, Oladipo decided to thank fans from his hospital bed after surgery this week.
1) Paul George starts fast, Dennis Schroder takes over late, Thunder keep rolling. Everything is going the Thunder’s way right now — they have won six in a row, and Tuesday in Orlando was the perfect example of how they just keep finding ways.
Paul George started it out, owning the first half, scoring 31 of his 37 before halftime. His play keeps his name in the MVP conversation (he’s at least on the ballot).
Orlando would not go away though, and a 21-3 Magic run in the third quarter — Nikola Vucevic had six of his 27 in the frame — had Orlando in the lead entering the fourth.
That’s when the Thunder’s Dennis Schroder took over with 18 points in the fourth to spark a 23-5 Thunder run, leading them to a 126-117 win.
Russell Westbrook had his fourth straight triple-double as the glue in this one for OKC.
There’s another reason, besides its stars, the Thunder are on a role: They have become a good shooting team. For the first 40 games of the season, the Thunder shot 32.3% from three as a team (bottom 10 in the league). However, in the last 10 games they are shooing 42.9 percent. Those shots falling off kick-outs or other actions opens up everything else because defenders have to contest.
The Thunder need to keep it up as OKC has the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA (based on opponent win percentage).
Anthony Davis remains out with a finger injury — and whether he will or should ever return to the court for New Orleans after his trade request is an open question (I would say no) — but on Tuesday night Okafor stepped up and exposed how much the Rockets miss Clint Capela, with the former No. 3 pick scoring 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, plus pulling down 12 boards, to lead New Orleans to a 121-116 in Houston.
James Harden did his thing on the way to 37 points — that’s 24 straight games with at least 30 points. Harden doing his thing means getting some calls from the officials he should not.
3) Rudy Gay drains game-winner, then Popovich rips Spurs anyway. Traditionally, the coach of the team that gets the win on a game-winner as time expires is a happy man. That’s what Gregg Popovich and the Spurs got courtesy Rudy Gay Tuesday night against a scrappy Suns team.
Popovich is not your traditional coach, however. This was his entire post-game press conference (via ESPN), where the Spurs coach says the Suns got robbed.
“We were really fortunate to win the game,” Popovich said. “I thought that they outplayed us, outcoached us, outphysicaled us, outexecuted us. We had no respect for them or for the game. We didn’t play with each other. It was a pathetic performance, and Phoenix got robbed.”
Well, the Spurs film session Wednesday should be fun.
Jimmy Butler broke out a new ‘smoking’ celebration (VIDEO)
Where do NBA players come up with the ideas for their in-game celebrations? Handshakes, high fives, and choreographed dances are all part of the Association these days.
As for Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler, that apparently includes a celebration where he pretends to smoke … something.
After Butler missed a layup on a foul call in the first quarter of Philadelphia’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, Amir Johnson walked over to Butler to mime handing the star something.
Of course Twitter had a field day with the screenshot, mostly combining the photo with proposed Anthony Davis trade suggestions on the idea that only folks who were high could think they were legitimate.
NBA culture is undefeated.
Watch Rudy Gay hit a buzzer-beater over the Suns (VIDEO)
We have all seen the viral video at this point. In a game between the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, a fan is sitting near the court in Canada and immediately starts yelling at his favorite team to defend Rudy Gay. The teams are tied, 98-98, and sure enough, it’s Gay who hits a game-winner. If you’ve never seen it, you should. It’s hilarious.
Tuesday night’s game-winner wasn’t quite as gut-busting, but it was a gut punch for the lowly Phoenix Suns.
With time winding down in Texas, the Suns were able to pull things even with the San Antonio Spurs with under 20 seconds ago thanks to a Josh Jackson dunk.
Gregg Popovich decided to isolate Gay in single pick-and-roll at the top of the key on the ensuing possession, and the result was a buzzer-beater.
That report seemed a little odd, especially given how things ended between Irving and James the last time they were together on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even with Irving having apologized to LeBron for how he acted as a young player in Cleveland, the bad blood between the two seemed significant.
Now, one major Celtics beat journalist is throwing caution about any future Irving-LeBron teamups.
ESPN Jackie MacMullan was a panelist on Around the Horn on Tuesday, and intimated that these rumors were just agent Rich Paul juicing things up. From her side, MacMullan said that there’s been some struggles for Irving in Boston but that he isn’t looking to leave.
The NBA rumor mill is all about which access merchants are carrying water for whom, and which agents or general managers are trying to gain leverage by putting external pressure through the media.
Who knows if Irving would ever want to team up with LeBron again? My gut says no, just given the obvious size of the egos involved and the well-documented, public history between the two. Irving might want to leave Boston this summer, but I very much doubt it will be to the Lakers.