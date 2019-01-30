AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Report: Pelicans covet Lonzo Ball, who’d prefer to join Bulls or Knicks in Anthony Davis trade

By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2019, 7:46 PM EST
5 Comments

Lonzo Ball is one of the NBA’s most-polarizing players.

Some see a former No. 2 pick who can’t create his own shot, can’t shoot 3-pointers and is even worse on free throws and carries the distraction of his loudmouth dad.

Others see someone who excels at many little things like pushing the pace, possesses tremendous court vision, defends well and – at just 21 – is young enough to improve.

Perhaps, nobody’s evaluation of Ball matters more right now than the Pelicans’. With Anthony Davis requesting a trade, reportedly preferring the Lakers, Ball could be a key part of Los Angeles’ offer.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

Although Lonzo Ball has no say in where he lands in a trade, his preference would be for the Lakers to find a third team such as Chicago or New York as a landing spot for the second-year point guard if he were part of a deal for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly.

According to sources, the Pelicans view Ball as a player who would become the starting point guard. They don’t see Jrue Holiday as a point guard because he “doesn’t want to be a point guard,” one source said.

The sources said the Pelicans would play Ball 35 minutes a night and make sure he “would fit” in with New Orleans so he could become a star.

I’m skeptical about New Orleans’ interest in Ball. It is certainly possible this is accurate. But, coming from Los Angeles, it could also be the Lakers’ spin. They obviously want Ball to be seen as in high demand and could misrepresent the Pelicans’ opinion.

As far as where Ball wants to play, his side keeps talking about it, but it remains largely irrelevant. He’s in just the second season of his four-year rookie-scale contract, and then he’ll head into restricted free agency. He holds nearly no leverage.

Marquese Chriss wants Rockets to play him more or trade him

By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2019, 6:35 PM EST
2 Comments

The best big man in the NBA requested a trade.

So did the fifth-best big man in Houston.

As the league has been consumed with Anthony Davis news, the Rockets’ Marquese Chriss put out word he’s unhappy with his situation.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The representation for Marquese Chriss is in discussions with the Houston Rockets to either find the third-year forward an opportunity to play or seek a trade in which Chriss will have a chance to earn rotational minutes, Aaron Goodwin, Chriss’ agent, told Yahoo Sports.

“Marquese didn’t ask to be traded to Houston,” Goodwin told Yahoo Sports. “The Rockets are a great organization and the kid has done everything they’ve asked of him to get on the floor. If it’s not going to happen there, we just want him to be treated fairly.”

“I would hate to see a career derailed because teams feel he cannot play at the level he did before the trade,” Goodwin said.

The second-funniest part of this: The Rockets were probably already trying to trade Chriss. He’s buried behind Clint Capela, Kenneth Faried, Nene and Isaiah Hartenstein on the depth chart. Chriss is also earning $3,206,160 this season. By shedding Chriss’ salary, Houston would reduce its impending luxury-tax bill by $5,403,099. There’s a decent chance nobody wants Chriss or else he’d already be traded.

The funniest part of this: Goodwin suggesting Chriss looked good with the Suns before getting traded to the Rockets. Chriss was quite bad in Phoenix. That was somewhat excusable given his age (now 21) and raw talent. But the level of play Chriss showed with the Suns was already beginning to derail his career. That’s why he got thrown into salary-focused trade with Houston.

Beyond the comedy, this a fairly typical NBA situation. The league is full of non-rotation players who want to play more or get traded. Many of them believe their current team is the main thing holding them back from playing time.

The big difference is most players who want to get traded either leak it through anonymous sources or say nothing publicly. Goodwin stated Chriss’ desire on the record. I applaud that.

The NBA takes a different view. Davis got fined $50,000 for his agent’s public remarks. However, J.R. Smith avoided a fine for stating his desire to be traded – per the Cavaliers’ feedback, according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. I bet the Rockets will extend Chriss similar leniency. The league might even interpret Chriss’ play-me-or-trade-me choice as permissible, unlike Davis’ pure trade request. But enforcement in this area is arbitrary, so who knows what the NBA will do?

As far as what Houston will do, probably nothing different. Keep playing better players over Chriss, keep trying to trade him.

Rumor: Gregg Popovich cautioned Dell Demps about trading Anthony Davis to Lakers

By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2019, 5:19 PM EST
8 Comments

The rumor: The Spurs refused to trade Kawhi Leonard to a Western Conference team, especially the Lakers.

The facts: Spurs president-coach Gregg Popovich vigorously criticized the perceived meager package the Lakers sent the Grizzlies for Pau Gasol in 2008. San Antonio dealt Leonard to the Raptors, an Eastern Conference team.

So, whether or not Popovich’s grudge against the Lakers is as significant as some believe, that perception at least fits reality.

In that backdrop comes a rumor about Popovich talking to Pelicans general manager Dell Demps, a former Spurs executive. Demps of course is now tasked with handling Davis’ trade request and reported desire to join the Lakers.

Stephen A. Smith on ESPN, as transcribed by Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio:

“I’ve been told that one of the people that Dell Demps has communicated with is Gregg Popovich. Not for trade talks or anything but a guy like Gregg Popovich has said, ‘Don’t cave to the Los Angeles Lakers.'”

In other words like we did it for Kawhi Leonard.

Don’t think for one second you have to be compelled to move Anthony Davis now. You can wait and that’s what he’s been telling Dell Demps.

This is the type of thing people believe because it sounds as if it could be true and it’s juicy. That doesn’t necessarily make it true.

The conversation could have been more benign, Popovich merely advising Demps not to feel pressured to send Davis anywhere specific.

Or it could have been Popovich trying to keep down a bitter rival. Or something in between.

The Pelicans shouldn’t rush to trade Davis to the Lakers. New Orleans should try to get the best offer for Davis, whether that’s from Los Angeles or elsewhere. If the Pelicans needed Popovich to tell them that, they have even bigger problems.

But if Popovich interjected just to spite the Lakers, even if his advice were superfluous, that’d be a huge reflection of the Spurs-Lakers rivalry – at least from San Antonio.

Report: Sixers interested in Dewayne Dedmon, but would they give up Fultz to get him?

By Kurt HelinJan 30, 2019, 4:13 PM EST
2 Comments

The Sixers need depth. Everywhere. Their starting five — Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, J.J. Redick, Wilson Chandler — is very good, but they lack the depth and versatility behind that group to compete in the playoffs with Boston or Toronto. Or probably Milwaukee. Philly needs more shooting, good defenders, and some athleticism.

Philadelphia GM Elton Brand is tearing up the phone lines in advance of the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

One rumored name out there: Dewayne Dedmon of Atlanta, reports Tim Bontempts of ESPN. Dedmon would be the best backup big man Sixers would have by a longshot. The problem is the price may be too steep for the Sixers.

Atlanta Hawks big man Dewayne Dedmon has drawn the 76ers’ interest, sources tell ESPN. He would bring athleticism and defense, along with shooting.

But to get him, the 76ers would likely have to do something they have so far been resistant to, per sources: trading 2017 No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz.

Can the Sixers stomach trading their former No. 1 pick for a backup center?

Philadelphia will need to consider moving Fultz in any deal that brings back real talent because most of the reserves on their roster — the Furkan Korkmazs and Mike Muscalas of the world — are not going to interest other teams.

Fultz still away from the team being treated for thoracic outlet syndrome and nobody is sure when he will return to the court, or what he will look like when he does. That doesn’t exactly help a player’s trade value — already the Sixers couldn’t recoup a first-round pick for him. Fultz is a former consensus No. 1 that a lot of teams loved coming out of college, there are teams interested in seeing if they can help coax that player out of him, but considering his salary ($8.3 million this season, $9.7 million next season fully guaranteed) there’s not a high trade value for Fultz right now.

Do the Sixers want to play Fultz at some point and get his value back up? Or do they just accept their fate and trade him? What can they get back for him? A blown No. 1 pick is painful, so what is ownership’s pain tolerance?

It may not be Dedmon, but don’t be shocked if Fultz is moved for someone at the deadline. The Sixers need to ask if Dedmon is enough (or if there is a bigger deal with other players in Atlanta).

What hurry? Pelicans’ GM Dell Demps reportedly ‘not picking up his phone’ yet

By Kurt HelinJan 30, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
14 Comments

The Pelicans are not going to be rushed into an Anthony Davis trade.

Sources with direct knowledge of the Pelicans thinking have told me the team would take its time to make sure it does what is best long term for the organization. Which is basically what the Pelicans said in their public statement, and what others have reported as well.

Dave McMenamin’s reporting at ESPN took that one step further, the Pelicans aren’t even talking trades with teams. Yet.

New Orleans general manager Dell Demps is “not picking up his phone,” a source familiar with the situation told ESPN on Tuesday.

That is going to change. Demps — or, whoever is going to make this call for the Pelicans on a Davis trade — will start answering his phone, talking to teams and listening to trade offers before the deadline. It would be bad business not to because some team may come in over the top with a massive offer that is too good to turn down.

Is some combination of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and a first round pick or two from the Lakers a ” massive offer that is too good to turn down?” Do the Pelicans look at that group and see a future multiple-time All-Star?

The Lakers are going to exert all the pressure they can to get a trade made before the Feb. 7 deadline, and Davis’ agent Rich Paul has tried to influence the process by leaking the trade demand now and saying Boston is not a “top target” destination for Davis. Paul has stepped so far over the line pushing for a trade Davis got fined for it.

The Pelicans don’t care. They will not be rushed. They would be smart to see how the NBA Draft Lottery shakes out, and wait until July to get Boston in the bidding, with their multiple first round picks and players such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Demps will start picking up his phone, but the people calling may not like what he has to say.