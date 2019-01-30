Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Report: Pelicans considering shutting down Anthony Davis for rest of season if they don’t trade him

By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2019, 11:05 PM EST
Anthony Davis requested a trade when the team that might be willing and able to offer the best package for him – the Celtics – effectively can’t deal for him. Davis and Kyrie Irving are both designated rookie scale players, and a team can have only one of those acquired via trade at a time. Irving will sign a new contract this offseason, which will allow Boston to pair the two then.

In the meantime, the Pelicans are left in an awkward position – especially if they wait for the Celtics.

Davis doesn’t want to be in New Orleans. The Pelicans have said they’ll handle this on their own timeline, anyway. They removed Davis from their intro video for tonight’s loss to the Nuggets.

What if no team before the trade deadline bests the offer New Orleans expects from Boston? How will Davis and the Pelicans handle the rest of the season together?

Marc Stein of The York Times:

This would be such a shame. Davis is having one of the NBA’s top individual seasons. His injured finger should heal soon. A superstar being a healthy scratch for more than two months would be a black mark for the league.

It’d also be tough to assign a majority of the blame to any side.

Davis created this mess by requesting a trade, but that was his right. (Making the trade request public is what got him fined.) I don’t blame him for wanting to leave the Pelicans, who’ve consistently failed to build a winner around him. He gave the franchise his all for a long time.

New Orleans didn’t ask for the rule that effectively prevents trading him to the Celtics now. But if the Pelicans believe they’ll get the best offer from Boston, they should wait for it. That means protecting the asset. If Davis got hurt and teams lowered their offers, it could be catastrophic for New Orleans.

That said, the Pelicans are 5.5 games and five teams out of playoff position. They’re a huge longshot to reach the postseason, but they’re at least theoretically in the race. Isn’t trying more satisfying than throwing away the rest of the season? That’d offer hope of another longshot – convincing Davis to change his mind about leaving New Orleans. I’d be shocked if he would, but generational players like him are so hard to acquire. There’s value in chasing the slim chance of winning him over.

There’s also valuing in tanking for a higher draft pick, but that would require other trades before the deadline. With quality veterans like Jrue Holiday and Nikola Mirotic, the Pelicans aren’t positioned to bottom out completely.

Plus, remaining competitive would seemingly draw fans. Or would New Orleans fans resent watching Davis? Jimmy Butler was poorly received for his few games in Minnesota this year. Especially if Davis’ heart isn’t in it, the situation could devolve further. It’s a big unknown.

What’s more clear: Fans across the country want to see Davis play, not spend the rest of the season in exile. In the League Pass era, every game is available to a national audience. Would the league step in to prevent the Pelicans from shutting down Davis?

It’d be an ugly situation in many ways.

One exception: It’d benefit Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Right now, Towns trails Davis, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic for the three All-NBA center spots. Towns would become favored for the third team if Davis misses the rest of the season. And if Towns makes an All-NBA team this season, his contract extension would be worth a projected $190 million, up from a projected $158 million, over the next five years.

Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns hits game-winning buzzer-beating vs. Grizzlies (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 31, 2019, 12:07 AM EST
The door could open for Karl-Anthony Towns to receive a $32 million raise over the next five seasons.

He’s doing his part, at least.

If the Pelicans shut down Anthony Davis for the rest of the season, that’d seemingly leave an All-NBA center spot up for grabs. Towns – who’s competing with Davis, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic – would become favored to get it. And if he makes one of three All-NBA teams this season, Towns would received a projected $190 million, up from a projected $158 million, on his contract extension that kicks in next season.

Of course, Towns must earn All-NBA status on the court – no given, even if Davis sits. But clutch shots like this one that gave the Timberwolves a 99-97 overtime win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday will only help Towns’ case.

Enes Kanter enters game, kisses Knicks’ center-court logo, promptly air-balls shot (video)

AP Photo/Kathy Willens
By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2019, 9:46 PM EST
Enes Kanter hadn’t played in the Knicks’ last four games – and has called as much attention to his DNP-CDs as possible.

With New York trailing the Mavericks big in the second half tonight, Kanter finally got his chance.

Rob Perez of The Action Network:

That is too perfect.

Pelicans remove Anthony Davis from intro video that otherwise shows every player

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2019, 8:53 PM EST
Despite his trade request, Anthony Davis remains on the Pelicans’ roster. He’s out with a finger injury, but his official status hasn’t changed.

Yet, the mood in New Orleans sure has.

Andrew Lopez of The Times-Picayune:

Bleacher Report:

ESPN:

Maybe the video was edited by a lower-level staffer. This isn’t necessarily indicative of the organization’s stance.

But given the public nature of this slight, it’s the type of thing that should get approved by upper management. And maybe it was.

Especially if it was, this seems like an indicator the Pelicans will move Davis by next week’s trade deadline. Or if he remains in New Orleans past the deadline, maybe Davis will sit the rest of the season, until the Celtics can realistically enter the trade race.

Though it’s still possible the Pelicans keep and play Davis, this isn’t a move toward reconciliation.

Report: Pelicans covet Lonzo Ball, who’d prefer to join Bulls or Knicks in Anthony Davis trade

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Dan FeldmanJan 30, 2019, 7:46 PM EST
Lonzo Ball is one of the NBA’s most-polarizing players.

Some see a former No. 2 pick who can’t create his own shot, can’t shoot 3-pointers and is even worse on free throws and carries the distraction of his loudmouth dad.

Others see someone who excels at many little things like pushing the pace, possesses tremendous court vision, defends well and – at just 21 – is young enough to improve.

Perhaps, nobody’s evaluation of Ball matters more right now than the Pelicans’. With Anthony Davis requesting a trade, reportedly preferring the Lakers, Ball could be a key part of Los Angeles’ offer.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

Although Lonzo Ball has no say in where he lands in a trade, his preference would be for the Lakers to find a third team such as Chicago or New York as a landing spot for the second-year point guard if he were part of a deal for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly.

According to sources, the Pelicans view Ball as a player who would become the starting point guard. They don’t see Jrue Holiday as a point guard because he “doesn’t want to be a point guard,” one source said.

The sources said the Pelicans would play Ball 35 minutes a night and make sure he “would fit” in with New Orleans so he could become a star.

I’m skeptical about New Orleans’ interest in Ball. It is certainly possible this is accurate. But, coming from Los Angeles, it could also be the Lakers’ spin. They obviously want Ball to be seen as in high demand and could misrepresent the Pelicans’ opinion.

As far as where Ball wants to play, his side keeps talking about it, but it remains largely irrelevant. He’s in just the second season of his four-year rookie-scale contract, and then he’ll head into restricted free agency. He holds nearly no leverage.