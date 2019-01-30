Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Pelicans remove Anthony Davis from intro video that otherwise shows every player

Despite his trade request, Anthony Davis remains on the Pelicans’ roster. He’s out with a finger injury, but his official status hasn’t changed.

Yet, the mood in New Orleans sure has.

Maybe the video was edited by a lower-level staffer. This isn’t necessarily indicative of the organization’s stance.

But given the public nature of this slight, it’s the type of thing that should get approved by upper management. And maybe it was.

Especially if it was, this seems like an indicator the Pelicans will move Davis by next week’s trade deadline. Or if he remains in New Orleans past the deadline, maybe Davis will sit the rest of the season, until the Celtics can realistically enter the trade race.

Though it’s still possible the Pelicans keep and play Davis, this isn’t a move toward reconciliation.

Enes Kanter enters game, kisses Knicks’ center-court logo, promptly air-balls shot (video)

Enes Kanter hadn’t played in the Knicks’ last four games – and has called as much attention to his DNP-CDs as possible.

With New York trailing the Mavericks big in the second half tonight, Kanter finally got his chance.

That is too perfect.

Report: Pelicans covet Lonzo Ball, who’d prefer to join Bulls or Knicks in Anthony Davis trade

Lonzo Ball is one of the NBA’s most-polarizing players.

Some see a former No. 2 pick who can’t create his own shot, can’t shoot 3-pointers and is even worse on free throws and carries the distraction of his loudmouth dad.

Others see someone who excels at many little things like pushing the pace, possesses tremendous court vision, defends well and – at just 21 – is young enough to improve.

Perhaps, nobody’s evaluation of Ball matters more right now than the Pelicans’. With Anthony Davis requesting a trade, reportedly preferring the Lakers, Ball could be a key part of Los Angeles’ offer.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

Although Lonzo Ball has no say in where he lands in a trade, his preference would be for the Lakers to find a third team such as Chicago or New York as a landing spot for the second-year point guard if he were part of a deal for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly.

According to sources, the Pelicans view Ball as a player who would become the starting point guard. They don’t see Jrue Holiday as a point guard because he “doesn’t want to be a point guard,” one source said.

The sources said the Pelicans would play Ball 35 minutes a night and make sure he “would fit” in with New Orleans so he could become a star.

I’m skeptical about New Orleans’ interest in Ball. It is certainly possible this is accurate. But, coming from Los Angeles, it could also be the Lakers’ spin. They obviously want Ball to be seen as in high demand and could misrepresent the Pelicans’ opinion.

As far as where Ball wants to play, his side keeps talking about it, but it remains largely irrelevant. He’s in just the second season of his four-year rookie-scale contract, and then he’ll head into restricted free agency. He holds nearly no leverage.

Marquese Chriss wants Rockets to play him more or trade him

The best big man in the NBA requested a trade.

So did the fifth-best big man in Houston.

As the league has been consumed with Anthony Davis news, the Rockets’ Marquese Chriss put out word he’s unhappy with his situation.

The representation for Marquese Chriss is in discussions with the Houston Rockets to either find the third-year forward an opportunity to play or seek a trade in which Chriss will have a chance to earn rotational minutes, Aaron Goodwin, Chriss’ agent, told Yahoo Sports.

“Marquese didn’t ask to be traded to Houston,” Goodwin told Yahoo Sports. “The Rockets are a great organization and the kid has done everything they’ve asked of him to get on the floor. If it’s not going to happen there, we just want him to be treated fairly.”

“I would hate to see a career derailed because teams feel he cannot play at the level he did before the trade,” Goodwin said.

The second-funniest part of this: The Rockets were probably already trying to trade Chriss. He’s buried behind Clint Capela, Kenneth Faried, Nene and Isaiah Hartenstein on the depth chart. Chriss is also earning $3,206,160 this season. By shedding Chriss’ salary, Houston would reduce its impending luxury-tax bill by $5,403,099. There’s a decent chance nobody wants Chriss or else he’d already be traded.

The funniest part of this: Goodwin suggesting Chriss looked good with the Suns before getting traded to the Rockets. Chriss was quite bad in Phoenix. That was somewhat excusable given his age (now 21) and raw talent. But the level of play Chriss showed with the Suns was already beginning to derail his career. That’s why he got thrown into salary-focused trade with Houston.

Beyond the comedy, this a fairly typical NBA situation. The league is full of non-rotation players who want to play more or get traded. Many of them believe their current team is the main thing holding them back from playing time.

The big difference is most players who want to get traded either leak it through anonymous sources or say nothing publicly. Goodwin stated Chriss’ desire on the record. I applaud that.

The NBA takes a different view. Davis got fined $50,000 for his agent’s public remarks. However, J.R. Smith avoided a fine for stating his desire to be traded – per the Cavaliers’ feedback, according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. I bet the Rockets will extend Chriss similar leniency. The league might even interpret Chriss’ play-me-or-trade-me choice as permissible, unlike Davis’ pure trade request. But enforcement in this area is arbitrary, so who knows what the NBA will do?

As far as what Houston will do, probably nothing different. Keep playing better players over Chriss, keep trying to trade him.

Rumor: Gregg Popovich cautioned Dell Demps about trading Anthony Davis to Lakers

The rumor: The Spurs refused to trade Kawhi Leonard to a Western Conference team, especially the Lakers.

The facts: Spurs president-coach Gregg Popovich vigorously criticized the perceived meager package the Lakers sent the Grizzlies for Pau Gasol in 2008. San Antonio dealt Leonard to the Raptors, an Eastern Conference team.

So, whether or not Popovich’s grudge against the Lakers is as significant as some believe, that perception at least fits reality.

In that backdrop comes a rumor about Popovich talking to Pelicans general manager Dell Demps, a former Spurs executive. Demps of course is now tasked with handling Davis’ trade request and reported desire to join the Lakers.

“I’ve been told that one of the people that Dell Demps has communicated with is Gregg Popovich. Not for trade talks or anything but a guy like Gregg Popovich has said, ‘Don’t cave to the Los Angeles Lakers.'”

In other words like we did it for Kawhi Leonard.

Don’t think for one second you have to be compelled to move Anthony Davis now. You can wait and that’s what he’s been telling Dell Demps.

This is the type of thing people believe because it sounds as if it could be true and it’s juicy. That doesn’t necessarily make it true.

The conversation could have been more benign, Popovich merely advising Demps not to feel pressured to send Davis anywhere specific.

Or it could have been Popovich trying to keep down a bitter rival. Or something in between.

The Pelicans shouldn’t rush to trade Davis to the Lakers. New Orleans should try to get the best offer for Davis, whether that’s from Los Angeles or elsewhere. If the Pelicans needed Popovich to tell them that, they have even bigger problems.

But if Popovich interjected just to spite the Lakers, even if his advice were superfluous, that’d be a huge reflection of the Spurs-Lakers rivalry – at least from San Antonio.