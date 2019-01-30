North Carolina’s own J. Cole to perform at All-Star Game halftime, Meek Mills to open night

The NBA is keeping it local with the All-Star Game in Charlotte this year.
North Carolina’s own J. Cole — Mr. Forest Hills Drive himself — will perform at the halftime show of this year’s All-Star Game, Feb. 17 in Charlotte. Cole just dropped his latest single titled “Middle Child” and is one of the biggest names in music ever to come out of North Carolina. Cole will have the stage for the halftime show and has a lot of hits to choose from to perform.
Before the game, Meek Mills — finally about to get back on the road with his The Motivation Tour — will perform before the game, around the introduction of the players. Mills has had a lot of public support around the NBA — from players and even some owners — through his recent legal battles.
Before the game, Charlotte-born Anthony Hamilton will sing the U.S. national anthem, while Carly Rae Jepsen will perform the Canadian national anthem.
Brandon Ingram throws down, then stares down Corey Brewer (VIDEO)
It was another night without LeBron James for the Lakers, who are now 6-11 without their anchor after a loss to the Sixers Tuesday. There were moments and some good plays, but not enough of them, and nobody in purple and gold had an answer for Joel Embiid, who had 28 points and 11 rebounds (although that’s not a no-LeBron thing, it’s more of an “everyone has that problem with him” thing).
The Indiana Pacers miss Victor Oladipo, and we aren’t sure when the star will return to the floor in Indiana. However, Oladipo appears resilient in his call to return from a ruptured quadriceps tendon, and recently underwent surgery to repair his injury.
Oladipo is now on the road to recovery, and there has been an outpouring of support for the Pacers wing. As such, Oladipo decided to thank fans from his hospital bed after surgery this week.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Paul George starts fast, Dennis Schroder takes over late, Thunder keep rolling. Everything is going the Thunder’s way right now — they have won six in a row, and Tuesday in Orlando was the perfect example of how they just keep finding ways.
Paul George started it out, owning the first half, scoring 31 of his 37 before halftime. His play keeps his name in the MVP conversation (he’s at least on the ballot).
Orlando would not go away though, and a 21-3 Magic run in the third quarter — Nikola Vucevic had six of his 27 in the frame — had Orlando in the lead entering the fourth.
That’s when the Thunder’s Dennis Schroder took over with 18 points in the fourth to spark a 23-5 Thunder run, leading them to a 126-117 win.
Russell Westbrook had his fourth straight triple-double as the glue in this one for OKC.
There’s another reason, besides its stars, the Thunder are on a role: They have become a good shooting team. For the first 40 games of the season, the Thunder shot 32.3% from three as a team (bottom 10 in the league). However, in the last 10 games they are shooing 42.9 percent. Those shots falling off kick-outs or other actions opens up everything else because defenders have to contest.
The Thunder need to keep it up as OKC has the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA (based on opponent win percentage).
Anthony Davis remains out with a finger injury — and whether he will or should ever return to the court for New Orleans after his trade request is an open question (I would say no) — but on Tuesday night Okafor stepped up and exposed how much the Rockets miss Clint Capela, with the former No. 3 pick scoring 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, plus pulling down 12 boards, to lead New Orleans to a 121-116 in Houston.
James Harden did his thing on the way to 37 points — that’s 24 straight games with at least 30 points. Harden doing his thing means getting some calls from the officials he should not.
3) Rudy Gay drains game-winner, then Popovich rips Spurs anyway. Traditionally, the coach of the team that gets the win on a game-winner as time expires is a happy man. That’s what Gregg Popovich and the Spurs got courtesy Rudy Gay Tuesday night against a scrappy Suns team.
Popovich is not your traditional coach, however. This was his entire post-game press conference (via ESPN), where the Spurs coach says the Suns got robbed.
“We were really fortunate to win the game,” Popovich said. “I thought that they outplayed us, outcoached us, outphysicaled us, outexecuted us. We had no respect for them or for the game. We didn’t play with each other. It was a pathetic performance, and Phoenix got robbed.”
Well, the Spurs film session Wednesday should be fun.
Jimmy Butler broke out a new ‘smoking’ celebration (VIDEO)
Where do NBA players come up with the ideas for their in-game celebrations? Handshakes, high fives, and choreographed dances are all part of the Association these days.
As for Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler, that apparently includes a celebration where he pretends to smoke … something.
After Butler missed a layup on a foul call in the first quarter of Philadelphia’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, Amir Johnson walked over to Butler to mime handing the star something.
Of course Twitter had a field day with the screenshot, mostly combining the photo with proposed Anthony Davis trade suggestions on the idea that only folks who were high could think they were legitimate.