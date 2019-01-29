Watch Nikola Jokic hit go-ahead shot, rally Nuggets from 25 down in third to beat Grizzlies

After a 3-pointer from Memphis’ Justin Holiday, Jokic’s basket from 7 feet out put Denver ahead to stay.
“We just didn’t give up,” Jokic said, adding: “That says something about the team. We don’t want to quit. We were fighting.”
Malik Beasley keyed the fourth-quarter burst, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the final period. Beasley was critical as the Nuggets erased a 13-point deficit with a 19-4 burst.
He scored seven points in that stretch and handed out the assist on Barton’s basket that completed the rally, giving the Nuggets their first lead of the game.
The 25-point margin was the largest of the season that Denver has overcome. The Nuggets trailed 77-60 entering the fourth, – the 17-point deficit translating to the second-largest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history.
Marc Gasol led Memphis with 28 points and nine rebounds, and Mike Conley had 23 points and 11 assists. The 25 points marked the largest regular-season blown lead ever for the Grizzlies.
The atmosphere was somewhat somber in the Memphis locker room, not only because of the loss, but because of the uncertainty of Gasol’s and Conley’s future in Memphis, where the two players have spent their entire careers. The Grizzlies revealed last week they would entertain trade offers for the two, the longest-tenured teammates in the NBA.
Memphis heads out on a three-game road trip, not returning home until Feb. 5. While still two days before the trade deadline, some wondered if this could be the last home appearance for one or both of them.
“It’s been an awkward week for sure,” Conley said. “It’s been feeling like it’s our eulogy. People giving us hugs and asking for one last autograph, all that stuff. And I’m thinking: `I’m not gone. I’m still here.”‘
Report: Anthony Davis expected to put out word he’ll re-sign with only Lakers
multiple league sources expect the agent and star to soon deliver word throughout the league that Davis’ preferred destination is the Lakers and he’ll become a rental player until 2020 with a trade anywhere else.
Davis hired someone best known as LeBron James‘ agent. There are other good agents. When you want to join LeBron’s team, you hire Paul. That wasn’t necessarily Davis’ only intention when hiring Paul. But it was clear the decision greased the skids of Davis to the Lakers.
Now, the Lakers must offer New Orleans a satisfactory trade. Some contenders will still value Davis – who can make two playoff runs before his contract expires – as a rental. A team could even trade for Davis to use this season then flip him before the 2020 trade deadline and recoup some assets.
The timing of Davis’ trade request is a transparent attempt to avoid Boston. The Celtics can’t deal for Davis and keep Kyrie Irving right now, because both are Designated Rookie Scale Players. Irving’s contract status will change in July, allowing Boston to make an intriguing offer for Davis then.
But will New Orleans wait? If the Celtics believe Davis is disinclined to re-sign in 2020, will they still make a monster offer? Either way, can the Pelicans still use the threat of Boston’s massive asset pool to extract better offers elsewhere?
The Lakers have their own compelling assets – including Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and all their own future first-round picks – to use in a Davis trade. For what it’s worth, all four of those players will remain under contract in July, too. The Lakers would prefer to have Davis for a playoff push this season, though.
Obviously, New Orleans won’t directly care to send Davis to his preferred destination. But if the Lakers know Davis will re-sign, that should push them to offer more in a trade. Likewise, if other teams believe Davis won’t re-sign, that should push them to offer less in a trade. So, Davis’ desires matter.
It’s not going to matter. This is going to drag out into the summer.
Unless a third team comes in hard over the top before the deadline (Houston?), sources told me the Pelicans are not going to feel pressure and rush a deal before the deadline a week from Thursday. The Pelicans even pushed back on the idea of a quick move — and at Rich Paul — in their official statement.
“Relative to specific talks of a trade, we will do this on our timeline. One that makes sense for our team and it will not be dictated by those outside of our organization. We have also requested the League to strictly enforce the tampering rules associated with this transaction.”
The Pelicans will very likely wait until at least May to see what happens in the NBA Draft Lottery — the Knicks want in on AD trade talks, and if they end up with the No. 1 overall pick (they currently have the second-worst record in the league) and the rights to Zion Williamson, things get very interesting.
Then there’s Boston. Most scouts/teams value their young players — particularly Jayson Tatum, but also Jaylen Brown — higher than the Lakers core, plus Boston has the Kings’ pick this draft and the Memphis pick (top eight protected this draft, top six in 2020, unprotected in 2021) which may be very valuable the way that franchises is headed. (What ultimately matters is how the Pelicans value the Lakers vs. Celtics assets, we don’t know that, but most teams prefer the Celtics’ package. Do you see a future All-Star in that Laker offer?)
Boston’s GM Danny Ainge is reportedly not slowed by Davis’ agent’s comments. Ainge knows if he trades for Davis, Kyrie Irving will certainly re-sign, those two have a bond. The other bit of leverage: If Davis left Boston after that as a free agent he leaves a boatload of money on the table.
What’s the motivation for New Orleans to get a deal done now, before Boston and others can make their best offer? Davis is uncomfortable? So what. He created the situation. And the Pelicans know the big Laker offer coming in the next few days will be on the table in July, too. The Lakers are all-in, they are not pulling out of this (they don’t have another option, Klay Thompson will get a max offer and stay in the Bay Area, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard aren’t interested in being in LeBron’s shadow).
The Pelicans should ignore the noise and do what is best for them. Maybe a surprise Godfather offer comes up before the trade deadline, but probably not.
Which means expect the Anthony Davis drama to drag out into the summer. He will get traded, just don’t expect it before Feb. 7.
3) Warriors win 11th in a row, just in case you forgot they are the league’s dominant force. There was one scary moment in Indiana for Golden State, but it had nothing to do with the score. It was when Myles Turner picked up a flagrant foul on DeMarcus Cousins in transition and Boogie — in just his fifth game back from a torn Achilles — went down awkwardly.
Cousins got up, shot the free throws, and the Warriors went on to roll the Oladipo-less Pacers 132-100. Cousins had 22 points, Stephen Curry 26. Pretty much everything the Warriors threw up went in, including when Shaun Livingston was behind the backboard.
The Warriors went 5-0 on this road trip and have won 11 in a row. Unless a contender can make an Anthony Davis trade before the Feb. 7 deadline, it’s difficult to see who is going to challenge Golden State in the postseason when they are playing like this.
Stephen Curry’s hot hand sends Warriors past Oladipo-less Pacers for 11th in row
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) —Stephen Curry‘s first-half shooting clinic was virtually flawless.
His championship teammates pitched in, too.
Curry scored 23 of his 26 points in the first half Monday and Golden State ran away with a 132-100 rout at Indiana for its league-leading 11th consecutive victory. The two-time defending champions still aren’t satisfied.
“I feel like we can,” Curry said when asked if the Warriors can get even better. “We’re not playing perfect basketball, by any stretch, but we’re playing consistent, focused basketball and we’re still working out some kinks with rotations and stuff like that.”
It’s a scary thought for the rest of the league, especially after the two-time MVP turned in another head-turning performance.
Curry made his first eight shots and his first six 3-pointers, including a demoralizing 27-foot buzzer-beater that gave the Warriors a 69-48 halftime lead. He finished 10 of 13 from the field with six rebounds, three assists and two steals in just 27 minutes. About the only thing he didn’t do well was celebrate Klay Thompson‘s huge dunk.
DeMarcus Cousins had a season-high 22 points on a night five players scored in double figures and the Warriors had 39 assists.
And all that came on the final leg of a five-game road trip without Draymond Green, who rested, and against the league’s No. 1 scoring defense.
“I was a little worried about this game. Everybody’s anxious to get home,” coach Steve Kerr said. “But we finished off the trip the right way. We’ve been more dialed in the last month than we have all season.”
Golden State has won a league-high 10 consecutive road games and swept a five-game trip for the first time since November 2014.
The Pacers played without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who had season-ending surgery on his right knee Monday, and Tyreke Evans, Oladipo’s replacement, because of a sore back. But even at full strength, they may have struggled to weather the Warriors’ flurry.
Indiana gave up a season-high 40 points in the first quarter, and never got closer than 16 after Curry broke a 16-16 tie by scoring eight points to start a decisive 24-6 quarter-closing run en route to its most lopsided loss this season.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that this team is going on the up track,” Pacers guard Darren Collison said. “I think we saw tonight, playing against a team like that, how to execute and we can take something from that.”
Myles Turner scored 16 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had 15 but Indiana lost for the second straight time since Oladipo was injured last week. It was the Pacers’ worst loss this season.
If Lakers/Pelicans trade talks progress, Lonzo Ball reportedly does not want to stay in New Orleans
The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans are talkingAnthony Davis trade. What will come of those talks is unknown — Davis’ camp is clearly trying to push him to Los Angeles and have given the Lakers a leg up in the race for him in how this was announced, but the Pelicans may not be enamored with the Laker offer that would involve some combination (or all) of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and Ivica Zubac.
If those talks do progress, Ball doesn’t want to be stuck in New Orleans buried on the depth chart, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Sources: Should Lakers/Pelicans trade talks pick up, point guard Lonzo Ball's camp prefers Ball to be moved to a third team that doesn't have an established point guard.
First, Ball has zero say in this, ultimately. He’s on a rookie contract and if the Lakers want to trade him for Anthony Davis — or anyone else — they can.
Second, Ball doesn’t want to be stuck behind Elfrid Payton? Because Payton is the Pelicans’ starting point, but I don’t know that I’d call him “established.” Ball’s camp may be thinking Jrue Holiday starts at the point (and he has played the point 34 percent of his minutes this season), but Holiday is primarily the two guard on the Pelicans (62 percent of his minutes). Besides, if the Pelicans trade Davis you can bet they will be looking to move Holiday, Nikola Mirotic and other veterans on the roster to start the rebuild.
Sounds like Ball just doesn’t want to leave Los Angeles. Can’t blame him for that, but it’s not within his control.
The real question is not “does Ball want to go to New Orleans” but rather “does New Orleans want Ball?”