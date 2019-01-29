Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Rumor: Bucks offer to trade Pelicans anyone besides Giannis Antetokounmpo for Anthony Davis

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2019, 4:14 PM EST
Anthony Davis‘ list reportedly emerged a few months ago: Pelicans, Lakers, Celtics, 76ers and Knicks. Now, it might be even shorter: Lakers.

But just because Davis prefers a certain trade destination doesn’t mean New Orleans will accommodate him. If the Pelicans trade Davis, it’ll be to the team that offers the most. Though Davis can influence the process by saying where he would and wouldn’t re-sign, any team can enter the mix.

Like the Bucks.

Gery Woelfel of Woelfel’s Press Box:

This seems like hyperbole.

A trade that meets salary-matching rules: Davis for Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Malcolm Brogdon, Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson, Thon Maker, Sterling Brown and Christian Wood.

Would Milwaukee really do that? It’d destroy the first-place Bucks’ depth and balance, particularly floor-spacing. Davis and Antetokounmpo would be an elite-talent pairing, but the fit would be extremely tough with a dearth of shooters.

And though the overall value would be good for the Pelicans, this trade doesn’t directly help the much. The incoming players probably wouldn’t lift 13th-place New Orleans into the playoffs this season. Middleton and Lopez would be unrestricted free agents after the season. Then what? If they left, the Pelicans would be left with a piddling return for Davis. Perhaps, Middleton and Lopez could be re-routed elsewhere in a multi-team trade, but that gets complicated quickly.

Milwaukee might aggressively try to trade for Davis. Though they’ve performed excellently so far this season, the Bucks could have a tricky time keeping this roster intact this summer. A proactive move like trading for Davis makes sense.

But a big part of Milwaukee’s strength is chemistry. Ruining that, even for Davis, is a huge downside. And players who fit the Bucks incredibly well don’t necessarily add as much for New Orleans.

So, it’s tough to see a great trade fit here.

NBA fines Anthony Davis $50,000 for public trade demand

By Kurt HelinJan 29, 2019, 5:45 PM EST
The NBA does not want its players under contract — or their agents — publicly asking for a trade. Which is one reason there is a Mississippi River-sized flood of back channel information around the league, but the NBA doesn’t want guys under contract saying they want out. They don’t like the image.

(Although, is what Jimmy Butler did this year in Minnesota, not directly asking for a trade but forcing it with his behavior, somehow better?)

Rich Paul, Anthony Davis‘ agent, has told multiple sources he told the New Orleans Pelicans Davis ould not re-sign with the team and wanted a trade.

The league has fined Davis $50,000 for “violating a collectively-bargained rule prohibiting players or their representatives from making public trade demands. The fine is for statements that were made by Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, in an intentional effort to undermine the contractual relationship between Davis and the Pelicans.”

Players are responsible for the public comments of their agents.

Davis and Paul do not care, $50,000 is literally 0.002 percent of Davis’ salary this season. The goal of the public announcement was to put pressure on the Pelicans to trade Davis to the Lakers at the deadline, and whether that succeeds or not the fine is a small price to pay in that effort.

Report: Pelicans knew for some time Anthony Davis trade request was coming

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2019, 2:50 PM EST
Anthony Davis explained Kevin Garnett’s loyalty to the Timberwolves as somewhat of a cautionary tale. Davis called the Pelicans losing DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondotough.” Davis fired his prior agent and hired Rich Paul, who’s best known as agent of Lakers superstar LeBron James. Davis said he wants to play for a title contender “every year. Not every other year. Not every few years. Every year.” Davis said, “I got to play almost perfect every night to give us a chance to win.” Davis put out word the extra money in a super-max contract didn’t matter to him.

New Orleans is 22-28 and 13th in the Western Conference – yet another underwhelming season despite having a superstar big man.

So, Davis’ trade request shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone paying attention. That apparently includes the Pelicans.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I know they have feared this coming for some time. I don’t believe they were blindsided. I think, within that organization, there was a lot of sentiment that this was inevitable, that it could very well happen before the trade deadline.

The trade deadline is nine days away. That’s not much time to solicit, evaluate, negotiate, re-solicit, re-evaluate, re-negotiate, re-re… Davis trade offers.

But the Pelicans should be prepared. They apparently saw this coming, and if they weren’t ready, that’s on them.

This is not to say New Orleans must trade Davis by next week’s trade deadline. The best offer might come next summer, when the Celtics can realistically trade for Anthony. Right now, they can’t trade for him while keeping Kyrie Irving, because they’re both designated rookie scale players.

Everyone knows that Boston offer is coming, though. The threat could improve offers the Pelicans get now, especially from teams that want Davis for the 2019 playoffs.

The NBA is investigating Davis’ trade request. He clearly put the Pelicans in a tough spot. But he didn’t put them in an unfairly tough spot. They saw the writing on the wall, and it’s up to them to handle it.

Anthony Davis could be first player ever traded during All-NBA first-team season

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2019, 1:33 PM EST
Anthony Davis is one of the NBA’s very best players. He averages 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. He leads the NBA in PER and ranks third in win shares and third in real plus-minus.

He also just requested a trade.

There’s no guarantee Davis maintains his elite production. He’s currently out with a finger injury. There’s also no guarantee the Pelicans trade him before next week’s deadline. They have him under contract through next season.

But Davis has a chance to have one of the best-ever seasons by someone who changed teams mid-year.

Here’s everyone who made an All-NBA team while switching teams during the season:

Season Player From To All-NBA team
2008-09 Chauncey Billups DET DEN 3
2000-01 Dikembe Mutombo ATL PHI 2
1994-95 Clyde Drexler POR HOU 3
1993-94 Dominique Wilkins ATL LAC 3
1971-72 Archie Clark PHI BAL 2
1968-69 Dave DeBusschere DET NYK 2
1964-65 Wilt Chamberlain SFW PHI 2
1956-57 Slater Martin NYK STL 2
1952-53 Andy Phillip PHW FTW 2

Here’s everyone to get an MVP vote while switching teams during the season:

Season Player From To MVP rank
2009-10 Stephen Jackson GSW CHA 12
2008-09 Chauncey Billups DET DEN 6
2004-05 Vince Carter TOR NJN 13
1994-95 Clyde Drexler POR HOU 14
1993-94 Dominique Wilkins ATL LAC 11
1976-77 Moses Malone BUF HOU 6
1964-65 Wilt Chamberlain SFW PHI 5

Nobody has ever made the All-NBA first team while playing for multiple teams in a season. But Davis is favored to be first-team center this year, ahead of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

And it’s not as if Davis excels at only his position. James Harden has emerged as strong MVP favorite, but Davis is squarely in the mix with Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant for spots lower on the ballot. Davis could easily finish top-four, which would surpass Wilt Chamberlain’s fifth-place finish in 1965, when he got traded from the San Francisco Warriors to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Obviously, essential variables remain – how Davis plays the rest of the season, whether New Orleans actually trades him.

But this has the potential to be one of the most seismic, league-altering in-season trades in NBA history.

NBA investigating Anthony Davis trade request

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2019, 12:33 PM EST
Anthony Davis‘ agent, Rich Paul, told the Pelicans his client wouldn’t sign a contract extension with New Orleans next summer and wants to be traded.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The NBA punishes players for public trade requests – sometimes. Markieff Morris got fined in 2015 for expressing a desire to be traded from the Suns. In 2009, Nate Robinson got fined for his agent making a trade demand, the league ruling a player is responsible for his agent’s public comments.

But J.R. Smith didn’t get fined for saying he wanted the Cavaliers to trade him earlier this season. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that decision was based on Cleveland’s feedback.

On other hand, the Pelicans said, “We have also requested the League to strictly enforce the tampering rules associated with this transaction.” Maybe that’s just about the Lakers interfering, but New Orleans might press the league to punish Davis, too.

I have no idea what the NBA will do. But the league shouldn’t fine Davis.

He doesn’t plan to sign a contract extension. He wants to be traded. These are facts. He shouldn’t be punished for stating them publicly. In fact, his forthrightness should be applauded.

This is why most trade requests are leaked through anonymous sources. If Paul got anonymity then made the same statements, he and Davis would have plausible deniability the information didn’t come from them. The league would never investigate the source.

But because they were open and honest about their intentions, they might get punished? That’s not right.

There are other rules to punish players who fail to provide playing services. Davis hasn’t done that. He has merely informed everyone what he’s thinking. When he gets healthy, if New Orleans hasn’t traded him, he’ll presumably play. If he refuses, the league should take action then.

But for merely saying how he feels? That shouldn’t be viewed as a punishable offense.

The NBA’s history says it might be, though.