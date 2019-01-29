Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Report: Pelicans knew for some time Anthony Davis trade request was coming

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2019, 2:50 PM EST
Anthony Davis explained Kevin Garnett’s loyalty to the Timberwolves as somewhat of a cautionary tale. Davis called the Pelicans losing DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondotough.” Davis fired his prior agent and hired Rich Paul, who’s best known as agent of Lakers superstar LeBron James. Davis said he wants to play for a title contender “every year. Not every other year. Not every few years. Every year.” Davis said, “I got to play almost perfect every night to give us a chance to win.” Davis put out word the extra money in a super-max contract didn’t matter to him.

New Orleans is 22-28 and 13th in the Western Conference – yet another underwhelming season despite having a superstar big man.

So, Davis’ trade request shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone paying attention. That apparently includes the Pelicans.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I know they have feared this coming for some time. I don’t believe they were blindsided. I think, within that organization, there was a lot of sentiment that this was inevitable, that it could very well happen before the trade deadline.

The trade deadline is nine days away. That’s not much time to solicit, evaluate, negotiate, re-solicit, re-evaluate, re-negotiate, re-re… Davis trade offers.

But the Pelicans should be prepared. They apparently saw this coming, and if they weren’t ready, that’s on them.

This is not to say New Orleans must trade Davis by next week’s trade deadline. The best offer might come next summer, when the Celtics can realistically trade for Anthony. Right now, they can’t trade for him while keeping Kyrie Irving, because they’re both designated rookie scale players.

Everyone knows that Boston offer is coming, though. The threat could improve offers the Pelicans get now, especially from teams that want Davis for the 2019 playoffs.

The NBA is investigating Davis’ trade request. He clearly put the Pelicans in a tough spot. But he didn’t put them in an unfairly tough spot. They saw the writing on the wall, and it’s up to them to handle it.

Anthony Davis could be first player ever traded during All-NBA first-team season

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2019, 1:33 PM EST
Anthony Davis is one of the NBA’s very best players. He averages 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. He leads the NBA in PER and ranks third in win shares and third in real plus-minus.

He also just requested a trade.

There’s no guarantee Davis maintains his elite production. He’s currently out with a finger injury. There’s also no guarantee the Pelicans trade him before next week’s deadline. They have him under contract through next season.

But Davis has a chance to have one of the best-ever seasons by someone who changed teams mid-year.

Here’s everyone who made an All-NBA team while switching teams during the season:

Season Player From To All-NBA team
2008-09 Chauncey Billups DET DEN 3
2000-01 Dikembe Mutombo ATL PHI 2
1994-95 Clyde Drexler POR HOU 3
1993-94 Dominique Wilkins ATL LAC 3
1971-72 Archie Clark PHI BAL 2
1968-69 Dave DeBusschere DET NYK 2
1964-65 Wilt Chamberlain SFW PHI 2
1956-57 Slater Martin NYK STL 2
1952-53 Andy Phillip PHW FTW 2

Here’s everyone to get an MVP vote while switching teams during the season:

Season Player From To MVP rank
2009-10 Stephen Jackson GSW CHA 12
2008-09 Chauncey Billups DET DEN 6
2004-05 Vince Carter TOR NJN 13
1994-95 Clyde Drexler POR HOU 14
1993-94 Dominique Wilkins ATL LAC 11
1976-77 Moses Malone BUF HOU 6
1964-65 Wilt Chamberlain SFW PHI 5

Nobody has ever made the All-NBA first team while playing for multiple teams in a season. But Davis is favored to be first-team center this year, ahead of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

And it’s not as if Davis excels at only his position. James Harden has emerged as strong MVP favorite, but Davis is squarely in the mix with Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant for spots lower on the ballot. Davis could easily finish top-four, which would surpass Wilt Chamberlain’s fifth-place finish in 1965, when he got traded from the San Francisco Warriors to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Obviously, essential variables remain – how Davis plays the rest of the season, whether New Orleans actually trades him.

But this has the potential to be one of the most seismic, league-altering in-season trades in NBA history.

NBA investigating Anthony Davis trade request

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2019, 12:33 PM EST
Anthony Davis‘ agent, Rich Paul, told the Pelicans his client wouldn’t sign a contract extension with New Orleans next summer and wants to be traded.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

The NBA punishes players for public trade requests – sometimes. Markieff Morris got fined in 2015 for expressing a desire to be traded from the Suns. In 2009, Nate Robinson got fined for his agent making a trade demand, the league ruling a player is responsible for his agent’s public comments.

But J.R. Smith didn’t get fined for saying he wanted the Cavaliers to trade him earlier this season. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that decision was based on Cleveland’s feedback.

On other hand, the Pelicans said, “We have also requested the League to strictly enforce the tampering rules associated with this transaction.” Maybe that’s just about the Lakers interfering, but New Orleans might press the league to punish Davis, too.

I have no idea what the NBA will do. But the league shouldn’t fine Davis.

He doesn’t plan to sign a contract extension. He wants to be traded. These are facts. He shouldn’t be punished for stating them publicly. In fact, his forthrightness should be applauded.

This is why most trade requests are leaked through anonymous sources. If Paul got anonymity then made the same statements, he and Davis would have plausible deniability the information didn’t come from them. The league would never investigate the source.

But because they were open and honest about their intentions, they might get punished? That’s not right.

There are other rules to punish players who fail to provide playing services. Davis hasn’t done that. He has merely informed everyone what he’s thinking. When he gets healthy, if New Orleans hasn’t traded him, he’ll presumably play. If he refuses, the league should take action then.

But for merely saying how he feels? That shouldn’t be viewed as a punishable offense.

The NBA’s history says it might be, though.

Why Anthony Davis probably won’t sign extension anywhere

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2019, 11:20 AM EST
Anthony Davis informed the Pelicans he wouldn’t sign a super-max extension, which projects to be worth about $240 million over five years.

If Davis gets his desired trade from New Orleans, would he sign an extension elsewhere?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka plan to make an aggressive push to acquire Davis before the Feb. 7 deadline, armed with confidence that Davis wants to play for the Lakers and would sign an extension, league sources said.

GM Danny Ainge is undeterred on making a trade for Davis, even without an assurance that he would agree to an extension with the Celtics, league sources said.

Despite Wojnarowski’s reporting, it’s highly unlikely Davis signs an extension anywhere, including his desired Los Angeles. Wojnarowski often conflates an extension with a new contract, but the mechanisms are significantly different.

Davis is set to become a free agent in 2020. Any extension would kick in for the 2020-21 season.

Within six months of getting traded, the largest extension Davis could sign is just one year, $28,447,669.

If he gets dealt then waits for that six-month period to expire, he could sign an extension worth up to $145,652,065 over four years. But because he’d have to wait, the team trading for him wouldn’t immediately get the security of locking him up longer-term. And Davis would already be out of New Orleans, so an extension would no longer be a tool to facilitate his exit. Which mostly defeats the point of an extension.

At the point six months after a trade, Davis could play out the final season of his contract and get far more money. Davis’ max in 2020 free agency projects to be about $205 million over five years. Even if he leaves his prior team in 2020 free agency, his max elsewhere projects to be about $152 million over four years – still more than he could get in an extension sooner.

Here’s how much Davis could earn on a super-max extension (blue), extend-and-trade (gold), extension six months after a trade (red), re-signing in 2020 free agency (purple) and leaving his team in 2020 free agency (green). The non-super-max extension salaries are calculated. The other salaries are based on the projected 2020-21 salary cap.

image

image

Obviously, money doesn’t mean everything to Davis. If it did, he’d sign the super-max extension with the Pelicans.

But once he gets to a new team, why not make as much money as possible? Whether or not he lands on a team he wants to re-sign with, it’s still financially prudent to reject an extension in favor of signing a fresh contract in free agency.

It’s technically possible for Davis to renegotiate his 2019-20 salary after getting traded. If he does, an extension could become viable. But a team must use cap space for a renegotiation. Will the Lakers really commit cap space to give Davis a preemptive raise in a summer they’re chasing a third star? It seems he wants to stay in Los Angeles and that wouldn’t be necessary. The Celtics probably wouldn’t have cap space, anyway. A renegotiation-and-extension seems farfetched, but that’s still the most-realistic way Davis signs an extension.

Most likely, whichever team trades for Davis must keep him into the 2020 offseason and hope he re-signs. It’s tough to see any team getting the benefit of an extension to lock him up sooner.

Report: Anthony Davis expected to put out word he’ll re-sign with only Lakers

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2019, 9:57 AM EST
Anthony Davis‘ agent, Rich Paul, said they haven’t given the Pelicans a list of preferred trade destinations.

But that might wind up just semantics.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

multiple league sources expect the agent and star to soon deliver word throughout the league that Davis’ preferred destination is the Lakers and he’ll become a rental player until 2020 with a trade anywhere else.

Davis hired someone best known as LeBron James‘ agent. There are other good agents. When you want to join LeBron’s team, you hire Paul. That wasn’t necessarily Davis’ only intention when hiring Paul. But it was clear the decision greased the skids of Davis to the Lakers.

Now, the Lakers must offer New Orleans a satisfactory trade. Some contenders will still value Davis – who can make two playoff runs before his contract expires – as a rental. A team could even trade for Davis to use this season then flip him before the 2020 trade deadline and recoup some assets.

The timing of Davis’ trade request is a transparent attempt to avoid Boston. The Celtics can’t deal for Davis and keep Kyrie Irving right now, because both are Designated Rookie Scale Players. Irving’s contract status will change in July, allowing Boston to make an intriguing offer for Davis then.

But will New Orleans wait? If the Celtics believe Davis is disinclined to re-sign in 2020, will they still make a monster offer? Either way, can the Pelicans still use the threat of Boston’s massive asset pool to extract better offers elsewhere?

The Lakers have their own compelling assets – including Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and all their own future first-round picks – to use in a Davis trade. For what it’s worth, all four of those players will remain under contract in July, too. The Lakers would prefer to have Davis for a playoff push this season, though.

Obviously, New Orleans won’t directly care to send Davis to his preferred destination. But if the Lakers know Davis will re-sign, that should push them to offer more in a trade. Likewise, if other teams believe Davis won’t re-sign, that should push them to offer less in a trade. So, Davis’ desires matter.

And it seems Davis likes Los Angeles as much as LeBron likes Davis there.