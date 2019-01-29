Getty Images

Ranking the top 10 Anthony Davis trade suitors

By Kurt HelinJan 29, 2019, 6:31 PM EST
I feel like there is a better chance I could predict the outcome of the OSCAR for Best Documentary Short Subject than I do what will happen with Anthony Davis’ trade demand. And I have seen zero of those films.

There are two reasons that predicting the Davis situation is difficult:

1) What do the Pelicans want back? There’s been kind of an assumption New Orleans will go the rebuild path and seek picks and young players — and that would be the prudent basketball move. However, smaller market teams often don’t want to go all the way down to a 17-win season to chase draft picks, feeling it hurts them too much with a smaller fan base already. Indiana thought this, then nailed a trade of Paul George getting Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis back. Will the Pelicans be looking to rebuild or for guys who can keep them viable now (or, to walk the thin line of trying to do both)? That’s an ownership call, which brings us to issue No. 2…

2) Who is making the call on this trade? Ultimately trades of this magnitude have to be approved by the owner, and nobody has a good read on new owner Gayle Benson. Will she just want to get this circus over and trade Davis right away? Also, who is she trusting to make this call? Micky Loomis? Dell Demps? Will the Pelicans clean house and get a new front office? Nobody is really sure.

Those rather massive caveats aside, here are my rankings of the suitors.

1. Los Angeles Lakers. They have this top spot until 3 PM Eastern on Feb. 7 — the trade deadline. Once it passes they fall behind Boston, and potentially the Knicks (depending on the draft lottery). However, as of right now Davis’ agent Rich Paul has not-so-subtly set things up so the Lakers have a first shot at landing Davis (also Paul can — and likely will soon — pull out the “Davis will only re-sign with the Lakers” card).

The Lakers’ trade offer is simple: Anyone and anything you want not named LeBron James. Despite what some Lakers fans think, there is no sure-fire All-Star player in that young Laker core so the trade will have to be all of them: Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, maybe Josh Hart, a first-round pick or two, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to balance out the salaries. The question is do the Pelicans like that offer enough to move on it now? Especially since New Orleans knows the Lakers are all in and that same offer will be on the table in July. Sources have told me the Pelicans plan to be patient in making a decision, which is bad for the Lakers and good for the next team on this list.

2. Boston Celtics. After the trade deadline passes, they move to the front of the line because come July 1 they can make the best offer (Boston can’t trade for Davis right now because it has Kyrie Irving on the roster and teams cannot trade for two max-level contract extension players at the same time). The Celtics have the best young player on the board in these offers, the sure-fire future All-Star in Jayson Tatum (who has plateaued this season when forced to take a smaller role, but given the rock again with another team would thrive). The Celtics also have Jaylen Brown. And they have better picks to offer than the Lakers: The Kings first rounder this year (No. 1 protected, in which case it’s the Sixers’ pick), the Clippers pick (lottery protected, that may or may not convey this year), and the best pick on the board, the Memphis pick (top eight protected this year, top six next year, unprotected in 2021). The Celtics could pick whoever the Pelicans want with those slots and trade them after July 1 (or trade the picks if they do not convey this year).

Yes, Davis has said Boston is not his preferred landing spot and is expected to soon say he would not re-sign anywhere but Los Angeles. Danny Ainge would call his bluff. Get Davis and Irving certainly will re-sign, and with those two (and maybe Tatum, the Celtics wouldn’t want to give him up but may have no choice) the Celtics are contenders for years. They will bet AD will not walk away from that.

After those two, the quality of offers drops off.

3. New York Knicks. Their offer is not that interesting right now, but it could be fascinating come May. There’s just a lot of “ifs.” If Kristaps Porzingis comes back in the final weeks of the season, plays fairly well and shows he will bounce back from the ACL tear that has sidelined him. If the Knicks land a very high pick in the draft (No. 1 and the rights to Zion Willamson, or even top three if the Pelicans love another player). If the Knicks a back-channel nod that Kevin Durant will come if they get Davis. Again, a lot of ifs. But if all of that comes together then the Knicks can pull the trigger on an interesting offer and likely re-sign Davis.

4. Winner of the NBA Draft Lottery. Consider this the Zion Williamson card. Most of the teams that might win the lottery will keep the pick and take Williamson (who will likely spend at least seven or eight seasons with the team, as Davis did with the Pelicans), but if the Knicks or Bulls win the lottery they will at least consider making an offer with that pick and another star (Porzingis for the Knicks, Lauri Markkanen for the Bulls). It adds a little intrigue to the lottery night.

5. Toronto Raptors. Everyone loves Pascal Siakam this season, he is a frontrunner for Most Improved Player for a reason, and he could help finally propel the Raptors to the NBA Finals. But love him enough to trade Davis for him? Probably not. A package of Siakam, OG Anunoby, Jonas Valanciunas, and picks likely will not get it done, but it’s at least an offer the Pelicans would consider.

6. Houston Rockets. Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey is in win now mode, desperate to improve his team, and a guy who likes to make deals, so we can’t leave Houston off the list. The problem is, the Rockets are already in the tax and without players the Pelicans would want in a straight-up trade. This would need to be a three-team trade with Philly (Jimmy Butler to the Rockets, Davis to the Sixers?) or Miami or some other party. It would be very complex and may not interest the Pelicans, but expect Morey to try.

7. Philadelphia 76ers. Philly isn’t trading Joel Embiid, and the Pelicans are not going to do a Butler for Davis swap because Butler is a free agent this summer and would only be in New Orleans long enough to have a fried oyster po’ boy. How about Ben Simmons (and filler) for Davis — that’s very interesting on paper. However, both players are Rich Paul clients and he is working to get AD out of New Orleans, he doesn’t want another star client on that team. Hard to imagine that coming together.

8. Brooklyn Nets. It’s probably not enough, but Brooklyn could call up with an offer of Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, DeMarre Carroll and a first-round pick. With D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis the Nets would make a playoff push this season. Could they re-sign Davis? Probably not and they may have to flip him again this summer, but it’s worth watching.

9. Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are rumored to be offering anyone on their roster outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo for Davis. A trade would have to look something like Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Malcolm Brogdon, Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson, Thon Maker, Sterling Brown and Christian Wood for Davis. Not sure that works for either team, the Bucks would have Davis and Antetokounmpo but almost literally nothing else. And for the Pelicans, do they want a bunch of players supposed to go around the Greek Freak but not really made to play on their own?

10. Portland Trail Blazers. In theory the two sides could do a C.J. McCollum trade for Davis, giving the Blazers a rental to chase a ring with Damian Lillard, and the Pelicans would not bottom out with McCollum. However, the buzz is Portland is not going down this road, and we don’t know what the Pelicans want back in a deal.

It’s kind of the same thing with Denver: It’s a fun thought exercise to put together a trade package around Jamal Murray, but the deal would almost certainly never get done.

NBA fines Anthony Davis $50,000 for public trade demand

By Kurt HelinJan 29, 2019, 5:45 PM EST
The NBA does not want its players under contract — or their agents — publicly asking for a trade. Which is one reason there is a Mississippi River-sized flood of back channel information around the league, but the NBA doesn’t want guys under contract saying they want out. They don’t like the image.

(Although, is what Jimmy Butler did this year in Minnesota, not directly asking for a trade but forcing it with his behavior, somehow better?)

Rich Paul, Anthony Davis‘ agent, has told multiple sources he told the New Orleans Pelicans Davis ould not re-sign with the team and wanted a trade.

The league has fined Davis $50,000 for “violating a collectively-bargained rule prohibiting players or their representatives from making public trade demands. The fine is for statements that were made by Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, in an intentional effort to undermine the contractual relationship between Davis and the Pelicans.”

Players are responsible for the public comments of their agents.

Davis and Paul do not care, $50,000 is literally 0.002 percent of Davis’ salary this season. The goal of the public announcement was to put pressure on the Pelicans to trade Davis to the Lakers at the deadline, and whether that succeeds or not the fine is a small price to pay in that effort.

Rumor: Bucks offer to trade Pelicans anyone besides Giannis Antetokounmpo for Anthony Davis

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2019, 4:14 PM EST
Anthony Davis‘ list reportedly emerged a few months ago: Pelicans, Lakers, Celtics, 76ers and Knicks. Now, it might be even shorter: Lakers.

But just because Davis prefers a certain trade destination doesn’t mean New Orleans will accommodate him. If the Pelicans trade Davis, it’ll be to the team that offers the most. Though Davis can influence the process by saying where he would and wouldn’t re-sign, any team can enter the mix.

Like the Bucks.

Gery Woelfel of Woelfel’s Press Box:

This seems like hyperbole.

A trade that meets salary-matching rules: Davis for Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Malcolm Brogdon, Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson, Thon Maker, Sterling Brown and Christian Wood.

Would Milwaukee really do that? It’d destroy the first-place Bucks’ depth and balance, particularly floor-spacing. Davis and Antetokounmpo would be an elite-talent pairing, but the fit would be extremely tough with a dearth of shooters.

And though the overall value would be good for the Pelicans, this trade doesn’t directly help the much. The incoming players probably wouldn’t lift 13th-place New Orleans into the playoffs this season. Middleton and Lopez would be unrestricted free agents after the season. Then what? If they left, the Pelicans would be left with a piddling return for Davis. Perhaps, Middleton and Lopez could be re-routed elsewhere in a multi-team trade, but that gets complicated quickly.

Milwaukee might aggressively try to trade for Davis. Though they’ve performed excellently so far this season, the Bucks could have a tricky time keeping this roster intact this summer. A proactive move like trading for Davis makes sense.

But a big part of Milwaukee’s strength is chemistry. Ruining that, even for Davis, is a huge downside. And players who fit the Bucks incredibly well don’t necessarily add as much for New Orleans.

So, it’s tough to see a great trade fit here.

Report: Pelicans knew for some time Anthony Davis trade request was coming

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2019, 2:50 PM EST
Anthony Davis explained Kevin Garnett’s loyalty to the Timberwolves as somewhat of a cautionary tale. Davis called the Pelicans losing DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondotough.” Davis fired his prior agent and hired Rich Paul, who’s best known as agent of Lakers superstar LeBron James. Davis said he wants to play for a title contender “every year. Not every other year. Not every few years. Every year.” Davis said, “I got to play almost perfect every night to give us a chance to win.” Davis put out word the extra money in a super-max contract didn’t matter to him.

New Orleans is 22-28 and 13th in the Western Conference – yet another underwhelming season despite having a superstar big man.

So, Davis’ trade request shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone paying attention. That apparently includes the Pelicans.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I know they have feared this coming for some time. I don’t believe they were blindsided. I think, within that organization, there was a lot of sentiment that this was inevitable, that it could very well happen before the trade deadline.

The trade deadline is nine days away. That’s not much time to solicit, evaluate, negotiate, re-solicit, re-evaluate, re-negotiate, re-re… Davis trade offers.

But the Pelicans should be prepared. They apparently saw this coming, and if they weren’t ready, that’s on them.

This is not to say New Orleans must trade Davis by next week’s trade deadline. The best offer might come next summer, when the Celtics can realistically trade for Anthony. Right now, they can’t trade for him while keeping Kyrie Irving, because they’re both designated rookie scale players.

Everyone knows that Boston offer is coming, though. The threat could improve offers the Pelicans get now, especially from teams that want Davis for the 2019 playoffs.

The NBA is investigating Davis’ trade request. He clearly put the Pelicans in a tough spot. But he didn’t put them in an unfairly tough spot. They saw the writing on the wall, and it’s up to them to handle it.

Anthony Davis could be first player ever traded during All-NBA first-team season

By Dan FeldmanJan 29, 2019, 1:33 PM EST
Anthony Davis is one of the NBA’s very best players. He averages 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. He leads the NBA in PER and ranks third in win shares and third in real plus-minus.

He also just requested a trade.

There’s no guarantee Davis maintains his elite production. He’s currently out with a finger injury. There’s also no guarantee the Pelicans trade him before next week’s deadline. They have him under contract through next season.

But Davis has a chance to have one of the best-ever seasons by someone who changed teams mid-year.

Here’s everyone who made an All-NBA team while switching teams during the season:

Season Player From To All-NBA team
2008-09 Chauncey Billups DET DEN 3
2000-01 Dikembe Mutombo ATL PHI 2
1994-95 Clyde Drexler POR HOU 3
1993-94 Dominique Wilkins ATL LAC 3
1971-72 Archie Clark PHI BAL 2
1968-69 Dave DeBusschere DET NYK 2
1964-65 Wilt Chamberlain SFW PHI 2
1956-57 Slater Martin NYK STL 2
1952-53 Andy Phillip PHW FTW 2

Here’s everyone to get an MVP vote while switching teams during the season:

Season Player From To MVP rank
2009-10 Stephen Jackson GSW CHA 12
2008-09 Chauncey Billups DET DEN 6
2004-05 Vince Carter TOR NJN 13
1994-95 Clyde Drexler POR HOU 14
1993-94 Dominique Wilkins ATL LAC 11
1976-77 Moses Malone BUF HOU 6
1964-65 Wilt Chamberlain SFW PHI 5

Nobody has ever made the All-NBA first team while playing for multiple teams in a season. But Davis is favored to be first-team center this year, ahead of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

And it’s not as if Davis excels at only his position. James Harden has emerged as strong MVP favorite, but Davis is squarely in the mix with Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant for spots lower on the ballot. Davis could easily finish top-four, which would surpass Wilt Chamberlain’s fifth-place finish in 1965, when he got traded from the San Francisco Warriors to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Obviously, essential variables remain – how Davis plays the rest of the season, whether New Orleans actually trades him.

But this has the potential to be one of the most seismic, league-altering in-season trades in NBA history.