NBA investigating Anthony Davis trade request

The NBA punishes players for public trade requests – sometimes. Markieff Morris got fined in 2015 for expressing a desire to be traded from the Suns. In 2009, Nate Robinson got fined for his agent making a trade demand, the league ruling a player is responsible for his agent’s public comments.
But J.R. Smithdidn’t get fined for saying he wanted the Cavaliers to trade him earlier this season. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that decision was based on Cleveland’s feedback.
On other hand, the Pelicans said, “We have also requested the League to strictly enforce the tampering rules associated with this transaction.” Maybe that’s just about the Lakers interfering, but New Orleans might press the league to punish Davis, too.
I have no idea what the NBA will do. But the league shouldn’t fine Davis.
He doesn’t plan to sign a contract extension. He wants to be traded. These are facts. He shouldn’t be punished for stating them publicly. In fact, his forthrightness should be applauded.
This is why most trade requests are leaked through anonymous sources. If Paul got anonymity then made the same statements, he and Davis would have plausible deniability the information didn’t come from them. The league would never investigate the source.
But because they were open and honest about their intentions, they might get punished? That’s not right.
There are other rules to punish players who fail to provide playing services. Davis hasn’t done that. He has merely informed everyone what he’s thinking. When he gets healthy, if New Orleans hasn’t traded him, he’ll presumably play. If he refuses, the league should take action then.
But for merely saying how he feels? That shouldn’t be viewed as a punishable offense.
The NBA’s history says it might be, though.
Why Anthony Davis probably won’t sign extension anywhere
Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka plan to make an aggressive push to acquire Davis before the Feb. 7 deadline, armed with confidence that Davis wants to play for the Lakers and would sign an extension, league sources said.
GM Danny Ainge is undeterred on making a trade for Davis, even without an assurance that he would agree to an extension with the Celtics, league sources said.
Davis is set to become a free agent in 2020. Any extension would kick in for the 2020-21 season.
Within six months of getting traded, the largest extension Davis could sign is just one year, $28,447,669.
If he gets dealt then waits for that six-month period to expire, he could sign an extension worth up to $145,652,065 over four years. But because he’d have to wait, the team trading for him wouldn’t immediately get the security of locking him up longer-term. And Davis would already be out of New Orleans, so an extension would no longer be a tool to facilitate his exit. Which mostly defeats the point of an extension.
At the point six months after a trade, Davis could play out the final season of his contract and get far more money. Davis’ max in 2020 free agency projects to be about $205 million over five years. Even if he leaves his prior team in 2020 free agency, his max elsewhere projects to be about $152 million over four years – still more than he could get in an extension sooner.
Here’s how much Davis could earn on a super-max extension (blue), extend-and-trade (gold), extension six months after a trade (red), re-signing in 2020 free agency (purple) and leaving his team in 2020 free agency (green). The non-super-max extension salaries are calculated. The other salaries are based on the projected 2020-21 salary cap.
Obviously, money doesn’t mean everything to Davis. If it did, he’d sign the super-max extension with the Pelicans.
But once he gets to a new team, why not make as much money as possible? Whether or not he lands on a team he wants to re-sign with, it’s still financially prudent to reject an extension in favor of signing a fresh contract in free agency.
It’s technically possible for Davis to renegotiate his 2019-20 salary after getting traded. If he does, an extension could become viable. But a team must use cap space for a renegotiation. Will the Lakers really commit cap space to give Davis a preemptive raise in a summer they’re chasing a third star? It seems he wants to stay in Los Angeles and that wouldn’t be necessary. The Celtics probably wouldn’t have cap space, anyway. A renegotiation-and-extension seems farfetched, but that’s still the most-realistic way Davis signs an extension.
Most likely, whichever team trades for Davis must keep him into the 2020 offseason and hope he re-signs. It’s tough to see any team getting the benefit of an extension to lock him up sooner.
Report: Anthony Davis expected to put out word he’ll re-sign with only Lakers
multiple league sources expect the agent and star to soon deliver word throughout the league that Davis’ preferred destination is the Lakers and he’ll become a rental player until 2020 with a trade anywhere else.
Davis hired someone best known as LeBron James‘ agent. There are other good agents. When you want to join LeBron’s team, you hire Paul. That wasn’t necessarily Davis’ only intention when hiring Paul. But it was clear the decision greased the skids of Davis to the Lakers.
Now, the Lakers must offer New Orleans a satisfactory trade. Some contenders will still value Davis – who can make two playoff runs before his contract expires – as a rental. A team could even trade for Davis to use this season then flip him before the 2020 trade deadline and recoup some assets.
The timing of Davis’ trade request is a transparent attempt to avoid Boston. The Celtics can’t deal for Davis and keep Kyrie Irving right now, because both are Designated Rookie Scale Players. Irving’s contract status will change in July, allowing Boston to make an intriguing offer for Davis then.
But will New Orleans wait? If the Celtics believe Davis is disinclined to re-sign in 2020, will they still make a monster offer? Either way, can the Pelicans still use the threat of Boston’s massive asset pool to extract better offers elsewhere?
The Lakers have their own compelling assets – including Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and all their own future first-round picks – to use in a Davis trade. For what it’s worth, all four of those players will remain under contract in July, too. The Lakers would prefer to have Davis for a playoff push this season, though.
Obviously, New Orleans won’t directly care to send Davis to his preferred destination. But if the Lakers know Davis will re-sign, that should push them to offer more in a trade. Likewise, if other teams believe Davis won’t re-sign, that should push them to offer less in a trade. So, Davis’ desires matter.
It’s not going to matter. This is going to drag out into the summer.
Unless a third team comes in hard over the top before the deadline (Houston?), sources told me the Pelicans are not going to feel pressure and rush a deal before the deadline a week from Thursday. The Pelicans even pushed back on the idea of a quick move — and at Rich Paul — in their official statement.
“Relative to specific talks of a trade, we will do this on our timeline. One that makes sense for our team and it will not be dictated by those outside of our organization. We have also requested the League to strictly enforce the tampering rules associated with this transaction.”
The Pelicans will very likely wait until at least May to see what happens in the NBA Draft Lottery — the Knicks want in on AD trade talks, and if they end up with the No. 1 overall pick (they currently have the second-worst record in the league) and the rights to Zion Williamson, things get very interesting.
Then there’s Boston. Most scouts/teams value their young players — particularly Jayson Tatum, but also Jaylen Brown — higher than the Lakers core, plus Boston has the Kings’ pick this draft and the Memphis pick (top eight protected this draft, top six in 2020, unprotected in 2021) which may be very valuable the way that franchises is headed. (What ultimately matters is how the Pelicans value the Lakers vs. Celtics assets, we don’t know that, but most teams prefer the Celtics’ package. Do you see a future All-Star in that Laker offer?)
Boston’s GM Danny Ainge is reportedly not slowed by Davis’ agent’s comments. Ainge knows if he trades for Davis, Kyrie Irving will certainly re-sign, those two have a bond. The other bit of leverage: If Davis left Boston after that as a free agent he leaves a boatload of money on the table.
What’s the motivation for New Orleans to get a deal done now, before Boston and others can make their best offer? Davis is uncomfortable? So what. He created the situation. And the Pelicans know the big Laker offer coming in the next few days will be on the table in July, too. The Lakers are all-in, they are not pulling out of this (they don’t have another option, Klay Thompson will get a max offer and stay in the Bay Area, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard aren’t interested in being in LeBron’s shadow).
The Pelicans should ignore the noise and do what is best for them. Maybe a surprise Godfather offer comes up before the trade deadline, but probably not.
Which means expect the Anthony Davis drama to drag out into the summer. He will get traded, just don’t expect it before Feb. 7.
2) Nuggets rally from 25 down midway through the third to beat Grizzlies. Just when you thought things were not going to get worse for the Grizzlies…
In the first half of this game, Memphis looked like the team it was the first weeks of the season, playing strong defense and holding Denver to just 41 points, while getting just enough offense to lead. Midway through the third quarter, the Grizzlies led by 25 and were in control… then the wheels came off. Denver cut the lead to 17 entering the fourth, then won the final quarter 35-15 to come all the way back and get the 95-92 win.
Nikola Jokic continued to play like an All-Star and had the go-ahead bucket.
Jokic should be named when the All-Star reserves are announced Thursday (coach’s vote).
3) Warriors win 11th in a row, just in case you forgot they are the league’s dominant force. There was one scary moment in Indiana for Golden State, but it had nothing to do with the score. It was when Myles Turner picked up a flagrant foul on DeMarcus Cousins in transition and Boogie — in just his fifth game back from a torn Achilles — went down awkwardly.
Cousins got up, shot the free throws, and the Warriors went on to roll the Oladipo-less Pacers 132-100. Cousins had 22 points, Stephen Curry 26. Pretty much everything the Warriors threw up went in, including when Shaun Livingston was behind the backboard.
The Warriors went 5-0 on this road trip and have won 11 in a row. Unless a contender can make an Anthony Davis trade before the Feb. 7 deadline, it’s difficult to see who is going to challenge Golden State in the postseason when they are playing like this.
Watch Nikola Jokic hit go-ahead shot, rally Nuggets from 25 down in third to beat Grizzlies
After a 3-pointer from Memphis’ Justin Holiday, Jokic’s basket from 7 feet out put Denver ahead to stay.
“We just didn’t give up,” Jokic said, adding: “That says something about the team. We don’t want to quit. We were fighting.”
Malik Beasley keyed the fourth-quarter burst, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the final period. Beasley was critical as the Nuggets erased a 13-point deficit with a 19-4 burst.
He scored seven points in that stretch and handed out the assist on Barton’s basket that completed the rally, giving the Nuggets their first lead of the game.
The 25-point margin was the largest of the season that Denver has overcome. The Nuggets trailed 77-60 entering the fourth, – the 17-point deficit translating to the second-largest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history.
Marc Gasol led Memphis with 28 points and nine rebounds, and Mike Conley had 23 points and 11 assists. The 25 points marked the largest regular-season blown lead ever for the Grizzlies.
The atmosphere was somewhat somber in the Memphis locker room, not only because of the loss, but because of the uncertainty of Gasol’s and Conley’s future in Memphis, where the two players have spent their entire careers. The Grizzlies revealed last week they would entertain trade offers for the two, the longest-tenured teammates in the NBA.
Memphis heads out on a three-game road trip, not returning home until Feb. 5. While still two days before the trade deadline, some wondered if this could be the last home appearance for one or both of them.
“It’s been an awkward week for sure,” Conley said. “It’s been feeling like it’s our eulogy. People giving us hugs and asking for one last autograph, all that stuff. And I’m thinking: `I’m not gone. I’m still here.”‘