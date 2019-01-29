Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma headline All-Star Friday Rising Stars participants

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A couple of deep drafts has led to young stars in big markets — and a really impressive lineup for the All-Star Friday Night Rising Stars Challenge.

The Friday night of All-Star weekend — this year in Charlotte on Feb. 15 — is when the NBA tries to highlight the future of the league with first-and-second year players facing off in a USA vs. The World format. Which, considering the international influx of talent in the past couple of years — led by Luka Doncic and Ben Simmons — makes this matchup a little more interesting.

Here are the competitors.

Kyrie Irving will be the honorary coach for Team USA, while Dirk Nowitzki will coach The World. Nowitzki should make The World players do one of his Holger Geschwindner warmups.

There’s a lot of offensive talent on the floor for this one. Which in a game that usually sees all the defense of a pre-draft solo workout against a chair should make for an entertaining show. De'Aaron Fox throwing lobs to Jaren Jackson Jr., or Lonzo Ball finding Jayson Tatum in transition. Luka Doncic and Deandre Ayton being teammates, There’s a lot to like.

Plus, it’s good to see some under-appreciated good young players — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OG Anunoby, Josh Okogie — getting a little prime-time run.

The game will be broadcast at 9 p.m. Eastern of Feb. 15, exclusively on TNT.

It is the first event of All-Star weekend, leading up to the All-Star Game itself on Sunday, Feb. 17.