Watch MSG welcome back Carmelo Anthony with standing ovation (VIDEO)

Carmelo Anthony is currently a man without a country. The Houston Rockets forward still has yet to move franchises, and in the meantime he’s in NBA limbo. Whether the former All-Star is still an NBA-caliber player is the subject of some debate, so it’s not clear if he’ll play again the Association.

Meanwhile, Anthony was sitting courtside during Sunday night’s game in Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks took on the Miami Heat. It was Dwyane Wade‘s final game at MSG, so buddy Carmelo came out to watch.

During the game, New York’s game-ops decided to play a tribute video to Anthony. At its conclusion, the former Knicks star stood and acknowledged the crowd’s reaction to his presence.

Here’s the reception Carmelo Anthony received at Madison Square Garden when he was shown on the Jumbotron during Knicks-Heat: pic.twitter.com/v0LUDiKeaW — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 28, 2019

Things might not have always been rosy between Anthony and the Knicks, including their fans, but it’s a nice to see that folks in New York can appreciate a former marquee player like that.