Watch MSG welcome back Carmelo Anthony with standing ovation (VIDEO)

Carmelo Anthony is currently a man without a country. The Houston Rockets forward still has yet to move franchises, and in the meantime he’s in NBA limbo. Whether the former All-Star is still an NBA-caliber player is the subject of some debate, so it’s not clear if he’ll play again the Association.
Meanwhile, Anthony was sitting courtside during Sunday night’s game in Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks took on the Miami Heat. It was Dwyane Wade‘s final game at MSG, so buddy Carmelo came out to watch.
During the game, New York’s game-ops decided to play a tribute video to Anthony. At its conclusion, the former Knicks star stood and acknowledged the crowd’s reaction to his presence.
Vince Carter has the oldest player in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks guard turned 42 on Saturday, celebrating a birthday that has pushed him into one of the deepest runs in modern NBA history.
Carter has been a member of eight teams during his time in the league, but perhaps his most memorable performance was at the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. A prolific in-game and contest dunker, Carter put on a show to end all shows.
To that end, many celebrated Carter’s birthday on Saturday with posts to social media about their favorite Carter dunks. One of those internet posters was none other than Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who said that Carter was the best dunker to ever grace the Association.
In honor of Carter’s birthday, the NBA decided to publish a never-before-seen video about a preseason dunk contest put on between the man himself and cousin Tracy McGrady, both of the Toronto Raptors at that time.
Watch the video above and marvel at the pure athleticism of two of the greats.
Victor Oladipo says he’s going to ‘come back even better than before’
Victor Oladipo is in for a tough go of it. The Indiana Pacers star has suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon, and will be out for an indeterminate amount of time.
It’s a tough loss or the Pacers, who are currently in the thick of the playoff standings in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, it’s an injury for Oladipo that doesn’t have a rosy outlook and casts a shadow of doubt around whether he will be able to return to his prior form.
Oladipo is in the throes of battling with his injury emotionally, but took time to post to his Instagram on Saturday about his support from fans. In a long note, Oladipo said that he was inspired to come back even stronger than before.
The Pacers are currently third in the Eastern Conference, and still have a great team attack including Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Bojan Bogdanovic, Thaddeus Young, and Tyreke Evans. They have already dealt with not having Oladipo on the floor for parts of the season, but the feel-good story that Indiana played in the playoffs last year might not be set for a repeat showing after Oladipo is injury.
Hopefully he has his spirits up as he has a lot of work to do ahead of him.
Quinn Cook played with Victor Oladipo in high school. Long-time friends. Oladipo had that devastating injury the other night. Cook has ‘VO4’ written on both shoes tonight. pic.twitter.com/T3taSpRA4w
Then Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic added another triple-double as his team beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 126-110.
Jokic’s triple-double was a historic one at that. According to the NBA, Jokic’s triple-double helped him join Oscar Robertson as just one of two players in history with multiple 30-point, 15-rebound, and 10-assist games before the age of 24.
It was the first game back for Jokic after he was suspended for one game after leaving the bench during an altercation between Utah Jazz big man Derrick Favors and Mason Plumlee on Jan. 23. Jokic missed the next game against the Phoenix Suns, but returned to Denver in style.
Wilson Chandler is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers after spending most of the last seven seasons with the Denver Nuggets. As such, he’s still got friends back in Colorado who he’s no doubt happy to see from time-to-time.
After the Nuggets beat the 76ers on Saturday night, 126-110, Chandler went to say hello to some of his old compatriots. While he was talking to Denver coach Mike Malone, Jokic walked over to say hello.
Chandler apparently didn’t see the Nuggets star, and left him hanging for a little dap.