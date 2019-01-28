Associated Press

Stephen Curry’s hot hand sends Warriors past Oladipo-less Pacers for 11th in row

Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 11:07 PM EST
1 Comment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry‘s first-half shooting clinic was virtually flawless.

His championship teammates pitched in, too.

Curry scored 23 of his 26 points in the first half Monday and Golden State ran away with a 132-100 rout at Indiana for its league-leading 11th consecutive victory. The two-time defending champions still aren’t satisfied.

“I feel like we can,” Curry said when asked if the Warriors can get even better. “We’re not playing perfect basketball, by any stretch, but we’re playing consistent, focused basketball and we’re still working out some kinks with rotations and stuff like that.”

It’s a scary thought for the rest of the league, especially after the two-time MVP turned in another head-turning performance.

Curry made his first eight shots and his first six 3-pointers, including a demoralizing 27-foot buzzer-beater that gave the Warriors a 69-48 halftime lead. He finished 10 of 13 from the field with six rebounds, three assists and two steals in just 27 minutes. About the only thing he didn’t do well was celebrate Klay Thompson‘s huge dunk.

DeMarcus Cousins had a season-high 22 points on a night five players scored in double figures and the Warriors had 39 assists.

And all that came on the final leg of a five-game road trip without Draymond Green, who rested, and against the league’s No. 1 scoring defense.

“I was a little worried about this game. Everybody’s anxious to get home,” coach Steve Kerr said. “But we finished off the trip the right way. We’ve been more dialed in the last month than we have all season.”

Golden State has won a league-high 10 consecutive road games and swept a five-game trip for the first time since November 2014.

The Pacers played without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who had season-ending surgery on his right knee Monday, and Tyreke Evans, Oladipo’s replacement, because of a sore back. But even at full strength, they may have struggled to weather the Warriors’ flurry.

Indiana gave up a season-high 40 points in the first quarter, and never got closer than 16 after Curry broke a 16-16 tie by scoring eight points to start a decisive 24-6 quarter-closing run en route to its most lopsided loss this season.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this team is going on the up track,” Pacers guard Darren Collison said. “I think we saw tonight, playing against a team like that, how to execute and we can take something from that.”

Myles Turner scored 16 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had 15 but Indiana lost for the second straight time since Oladipo was injured last week. It was the Pacers’ worst loss this season.

If Lakers/Pelicans trade talks progress, Lonzo Ball reportedly does not want to stay in New Orleans

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 28, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
4 Comments

The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans are talking Anthony Davis trade. What will come of those talks is unknown — Davis’ camp is clearly trying to push him to Los Angeles and have given the Lakers a leg up in the race for him in how this was announced, but the Pelicans may not be enamored with the Laker offer that would involve some combination (or all) of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and Ivica Zubac.

If those talks do progress, Ball doesn’t want to be stuck in New Orleans buried on the depth chart, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Two thoughts here.

First, Ball has zero say in this, ultimately. He’s on a rookie contract and if the Lakers want to trade him for Anthony Davis — or anyone else — they can.

Second, Ball doesn’t want to be stuck behind Elfrid Payton? Because Payton is the Pelicans’ starting point, but I don’t know that I’d call him “established.” Ball’s camp may be thinking Jrue Holiday starts at the point (and he has played the point 34 percent of his minutes this season), but Holiday is primarily the two guard on the Pelicans (62 percent of his minutes). Besides, if the Pelicans trade Davis you can bet they will be looking to move Holiday, Nikola Mirotic and other veterans on the roster to start the rebuild.

Sounds like Ball just doesn’t want to leave Los Angeles. Can’t blame him for that, but it’s not within his control.

The real question is not “does Ball want to go to New Orleans” but rather “does New Orleans want Ball?”

DeMarcus Cousins gets up, keeps playing after scary fall on flagrant foul

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJan 28, 2019, 8:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

That was frightening.

Playing in just his fifth game for Golden State, DeMarcus Cousins went down on this scary fall after Indiana’s Myles Turner fouled him in transition. When it happened the entire Warriors nation held its breath.

Turner was given a flagrant one for that, deservedly so. To be fair, it was Edmond Sumner hitting Cousins’ legs while he was in the air that added to the awkward fall on Boogie’s ankle.

Cousins shot the free throws and stayed in the game.

Cousins has just returned from missing almost an entire year following a torn Achilles.

The Warriors were in total control, 69-48, at the half in Indiana.

 

 

Davis Bertans throws lob so bad, it hit himself in back (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 28, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Davis Bertans played well in the Spurs’ win over the Wizards yesterday. He scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 5-for-8 on 3-pointers.

But none of those baskets were as memorable as this incredibly bad pass. It’s really remarkable in its awfulness.

PBT Podcast: Anthony Davis requests trade from Pelicans. Now what?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 28, 2019, 5:58 PM EST
1 Comment

Now it begins. And this movie probably runs until July.

Anthony Davisagent has informed the Pelicans he will not re-sign with the team and wants to be traded.

It has opened up a floodgate of rumors and led to a lot of questions: What are the Pelicans looking for in a trade? Who has the hammer and gets to make the final call on the trade? Do the Pelicans feel pressure to act fast — maybe taking a deal with the Lakers now — or do they have the patience to wait until this summer when Boston can get in the mix and there may be more options. If Davis doesn’t want to go to Boston, will that matter? Or, will a contender come in over the top now thinking of this season?

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports try to look at all the possibilities as one of the world’s top five players goes on the trade market officially.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.