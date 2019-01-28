Harry How/Getty Images

Report: To get Anthony Davis, Lakers must start trade offer with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac, first-round pick

By Dan FeldmanJan 28, 2019, 12:31 PM EST
8 Comments

Anthony Davis hasn’t given the Pelicans a list of preferred destinations.

But he hired LeBron James‘ agent, Rich Paul. LeBron has openly recruited Davis to Los Angeles. The Lakers have reportedly preserved assets to trade for Davis.

There is good reason so much attention is focused on the Lakers.

What would it take for them to get Davis?

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick for Davis doesn’t work under the salary cap. If the Lakers added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, it would.

And sure, why not? The Lakers should rush to make that trade.

Their young players – also including Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Moritz Wagner – are merely fine. If Los Angeles can get a superstar like Davis for that group, go for it.

I’m not convinced the Pelicans will be amenable, but the Pelicans haven’t been well-run. Who knows what they’d do?

The Lakers’ best leverage is Davis saying he’d re-sign only with them. At that point, maybe an offer of Ball, Kuzma, Zubac, Caldwell-Pope and a first-round pick looks appealing enough. But even then, other teams might risk trading for Davis – who has a season and a half left before free agency – as a super-rental/someone they must convince to re-sign.

It’s already disappointing in New Orleans that Davis wants to leave. Getting this package for him would only further the letdown.

Report: Lakers hope LeBron James returns against Clippers on Thursday

By Dan FeldmanJan 28, 2019, 1:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Attention has turned to the superstar the Lakers could acquire: Anthony Davis.

How about the superstar the Lakers could get back? LeBron James seems close to returning from his groin injury.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

https://twitter.com/taniaganguli/status/1089940750874247168

The Lakers have gone 6-10 without LeBron and slipped to ninth in the Western Conference – one spot behind the Clippers. So, this a reasonably big game. (First, the Lakers also play the 76ers tomorrow.)

LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, said nearly two weeks ago LeBron would play it were the playoffs. With the Lakers falling in the standings, does LeBron feel an urgency to return? Or is the hope he’ll be fully by Thursday?

Groin injuries can easily linger and worsen if the player isn’t fully recovered before returning. The Lakers need LeBron, but not if he’s risking his future health.

Agent: Anthony Davis hasn’t given Pelicans list of preferred trade destinations

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 28, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

Anthony Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans. His agent, Rich Paul, said the superstar wants to be dealt to a team that “allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship.”

Which teams qualify?

Chris Broussard of ESPN:

Not giving the Pelicans a list is about controlling the narrative. Right now, Davis can paint himself as still loyal to New Orleans. He’ll continue to play hard, and he was just honest and open about his intentions. If he gave the Pelicans a list of preferred destinations, that would be seen as too demanding in his exit.

The big question: Will Davis tell certain teams whether he will or won’t re-sign in 2020 free agency. That knowledge should greatly affect how much teams offer New Orleans in a trade. It’d put the Pelicans in the same de facto position as if they had a preference list directly from Davis, but it’d give him more plausible deniability to be the good guy.

Really, the timing of his trade request already speaks volumes. If he wanted to join the Celtics, he would have waited until the offseason to request a trade. Boston can’t trade for Davis without moving Kyrie Irving until Irving’s current contract expires July 1, because they’re both designated rookie scale players. New Orleans could still trade Davis to the Celtics, but this is a major indicator he doesn’t want to join Boston.

Davis hired LeBron James‘ agent. LeBron openly recruited Davis to Los Angeles. There are a lot of hints Davis wants to join the Lakers.

Ultimately, Davis can get wherever he wants in 2020 free agency. If he must spend the rest of this season and next season elsewhere first, so be it. But if he joins his long-term team via trade first, he could make more money.

Davis’ max re-signing in 2020 projects to be about $205 million over five years (about $41 million annually). If he leaves his prior team that summer, his max projects to be about $152 million over four years (about $38 million annually).

Money isn’t everything to Davis. Rejecting a super-max extension from the Pelicans – which projects to be worth about $240 million over five years (about $48 million annually) – proves that. But he’d likely rather have more money than less. He’d also likely rather join his next long-term team sooner than later.

We’ll see how aggressive he gets about engineering that. So far, he’s presenting a more-passive approach.

Watch Luka Doncic record second career triple-double (VIDEO)

Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
1 Comment

DALLAS (AP) Even as a 19-year-old rookie, Dallas’ Luka Doncic continues to make his case for an NBA All-Star spot.

Kawhi Leonard is already one, and came through to spoil Doncic’s career-best game Sunday night.

Leonard, voted last week to start the All-Star Game for the third time, scored 33 points to help the Toronto Raptors overcome a triple-double from the Dallas rookie in a 123-120 win over the Mavericks.

Doncic, who will turn 20 on Feb. 28, finished with a career-high 35 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first teenager in NBA history with two triple-doubles.

However, he and his teammates faltered down the stretch, losing a seven-point, fourth-quarter lead after coming back from 12 down at halftime.

“For me, what matters is the victory,” Doncic said. “(The triple-double) was special for sure, but it would be even more if we got the win.”

Pascal Siakam‘s three-point play snapped a 108-all tie with 3:56 remaining as the Raptors recovered from a poor third quarter and a 92-85 deficit early in the fourth.

Danny Green‘s floater in the lane extended Toronto’s lead to 116-112 with 1:34 remaining. Harrison Barnes missed two critical free throws for the Mavericks, and Leonard scored on a driving lay-up and then converted a free throw after a turnover by Doncic. The Raptors iced the game at the line.

Leonard credited the team’s switch to a zone defense in the fourth quarter to help slow the Mavs down.

“I think it just helps us communicate more,” Leonard said. “We’re not too consistent in communicating when we’re guarding man to man, but the zone it makes us talk and make us get into positions to be in the help spots.”

Kyle Lowry scored 19 points for Toronto and Siakam had 14.

Trailing 70-58 at the half, Dallas turned the game around by outscoring Toronto 30-15 in the third quarter, one in which the Raptors missed their first 10 shots enroute to making only 4 of 19 field goals. Toronto was also assessed four technical fouls in the quarter – three for defensive 3-second violations.

“The third quarter, we got stagnant.” Leonard said. “Our defense got stagnant.”

MAKING HIS CASE

Doncic came in second to LeBron James in the fan voting for All-Star starters in the Western Conference but was not selected as a starter once media and player votes were counted. He once again turned the fourth quarter into a case for his inclusion, scoring 13 points, including a coast-to-coast dunk that gave Dallas a 99-93 lead.

When the Raptors pulled to 101-99, Doncic answered with a long 3 to reach 30 points for the sixth time this season. Doncic got his 10th assist to complete the triple-double by feeding DeAndre Jordan for an alley-oop dunk with 3:29 left in the fourth.

“We couldn’t get him out of rhythm because he was low and strong and crossing over,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “Then, with a burst he was into the paint. And when we did get enough help there, he’d hang in the air until the last second and throw that incredible two-handed pass out to the right corner. He’s something else.”

WINNING AT THE LINES

The Raptors made 17 of 34 3s to the Mavericks’ 11 for 36. And despite playing on the road, Toronto converted 32 of 38 free throws, while Dallas shot 23 of 34.

Every Mavericks player who attempted at least one free throw missed one, and even Dirk Nowitzki, a career 88 percent shooter from the stripe, missed 2 of 3.

“We certainly have guys that are capable of making free throws,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “It’s a bit of an uncharacteristic thing.”

TIP-INS

Raptors: Leonard has scored 20 or more points in 22 straight games but has been inactive eight times during his scoring streak.

Mavericks: Barnes scored 14 for the Mavericks and Dennis Smith Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith had 13 each. … Wesley Matthews became the first undrafted player in NBA history – and 31st overall – to make 1,500 3-pointers when he hit his second of the game with 5:36 left in the first quarter. … Smith received a technical foul in the first quarter when, after scoring a lay-up over a Serge Ibaka, flexed his muscles over the fallen Raptors player.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Milwaukee on Thursday night in a matchup of the East’s top two teams.

Mavericks: At New York on Wednesday night to open a three-game trip.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Steve Kerr says he lost a bet on DeMarcus Cousins’ first technical foul

Getty
By Dane DelgadoJan 28, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Golden State Warriors appear unbeatable now that things seemed to have smooth out between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Oh, plus they added DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins has played just three games with the Warriors since returning from an Achilles injury, but already he has earned himself a ton of praise for playing well within Golden State’s system. And as of Thursday, Cousins has earned his first technical foul.

The Warriors big man got his first tech after getting tangled up with Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant in the second quarter of their game in D.C. on Thursday. It wasn’t entirely unexpected from Cousins, who has a propensity for picking up technicals.

However, it did lose Golden State head coach Steve Kerr a little bet.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area and KNBR:

“Yeah, I lost a bet,” Kerr said Friday on KNBR 680. “I had Game 2 as his first technical. But it took three games.”

This is all to say that it is context or how the Warriors feel about Cousins. He will only be a positive to their hopeful championship run, and they are well aware of the detriment that he could bring to a team. The way to counter that, as Kerr clearly knows, is to let technical fouls just sort of roll off his back.