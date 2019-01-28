Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Report: LeBron James’ camp wants Lakers to fire Luke Walton

By Dan FeldmanJan 28, 2019, 3:30 PM EST
The Lakers keep saying Luke Walton’s job is safe the rest of this season.

But there are also reasons they kept getting asked.

Jackie MacMullan and Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

  • MacMullan: “It’s clear to me – and probably to you, Brian – that LeBron’s camp would prefer a coaching change. They’re not too subtle about that. So, I don’t think that’s fair. I don’t. I don’t think it’s fair.”
  • Windhorst: “Of course, LeBron publicly hasn’t talked in a month. LeBron publicly –”
  • MacMullan: “Not LeBron, but all the people around LeBron.”
  • Windhorst: “That’s right.”
  • MacMullan: “There’s plenty of them. And they’ve made it known. I don’t think this a shock, is it? For me to say this? I don’t think so.”
  • Windhorst “That’s a fair thing to say. That’s a fair thing to say.”

LeBron James hasn’t publicly criticized Walton. That’s an important distinction.

But it’s tough to see people close to LeBron defying him this way.

LeBron doesn’t quickly warm up to coaches, and Walton hasn’t exactly wowed this season. Maybe that’s unfair to Walton. He’s acclimating a lot of new pieces, and LeBron has been hurt. Walton is also a young coach still learning on the job.

But, with LeBron, the Lakers have greater urgency to win soon. They don’t necessarily have time to let Walton develop. Lakers president Magic Johnson also inherited, rather than hired, Walton. Johnson has criticized Walton.

Count this as yet another indicator Walton is on thin ice.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich calls timeout just 16 seconds into game (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 28, 2019, 2:33 PM EST
Celtics coach Brad Stevens called timeout just 29 seconds into a game.

Gregg Popovich raises 13 seconds.

The Spurs coach called timeout just 16 seconds into San Antonio’s game against the Wizards yesterday. All that had happened: The Spurs lost the tip and allowed Thomas Bryant to dunk. Apparently, that was enough.

San Antonio overcame that early deficit and, after the timeout, rallied for a 132-119 win.

Report: Lakers hope LeBron James returns against Clippers on Thursday

By Dan FeldmanJan 28, 2019, 1:36 PM EST
Attention has turned to the superstar the Lakers could acquire: Anthony Davis.

How about the superstar the Lakers could get back? LeBron James seems close to returning from his groin injury.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

The Lakers have gone 6-10 without LeBron and slipped to ninth in the Western Conference – one spot behind the Clippers. So, this a reasonably big game. (First, the Lakers also play the 76ers tomorrow.)

LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, said nearly two weeks ago LeBron would play it were the playoffs. With the Lakers falling in the standings, does LeBron feel an urgency to return? Or is the hope he’ll be fully by Thursday?

Groin injuries can easily linger and worsen if the player isn’t fully recovered before returning. The Lakers need LeBron, but not if he’s risking his future health.

Report: To get Anthony Davis, Lakers must start trade offer with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac, first-round pick

By Dan FeldmanJan 28, 2019, 12:31 PM EST
Anthony Davis hasn’t given the Pelicans a list of preferred destinations.

But he hired LeBron James‘ agent, Rich Paul. LeBron has openly recruited Davis to Los Angeles. The Lakers have reportedly preserved assets to trade for Davis.

There is good reason so much attention is focused on the Lakers.

What would it take for them to get Davis?

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick for Davis doesn’t work under the salary cap. If the Lakers added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, it would.

And sure, why not? The Lakers should rush to make that trade.

Their young players – also including Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Moritz Wagner – are merely fine. If Los Angeles can get a superstar like Davis for that group, go for it.

I’m not convinced the Pelicans will be amenable, but the Pelicans haven’t been well-run. Who knows what they’d do?

The Lakers’ best leverage is Davis saying he’d re-sign only with them. At that point, maybe an offer of Ball, Kuzma, Zubac, Caldwell-Pope and a first-round pick looks appealing enough. But even then, other teams might risk trading for Davis – who has a season and a half left before free agency – as a super-rental/someone they must convince to re-sign.

It’s already disappointing in New Orleans that Davis wants to leave. Getting this package for him would only further the letdown.

Agent: Anthony Davis hasn’t given Pelicans list of preferred trade destinations

By Dan FeldmanJan 28, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
Anthony Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans. His agent, Rich Paul, said the superstar wants to be dealt to a team that “allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship.”

Which teams qualify?

Chris Broussard of ESPN:

Not giving the Pelicans a list is about controlling the narrative. Right now, Davis can paint himself as still loyal to New Orleans. He’ll continue to play hard, and he was just honest and open about his intentions. If he gave the Pelicans a list of preferred destinations, that would be seen as too demanding in his exit.

The big question: Will Davis tell certain teams whether he will or won’t re-sign in 2020 free agency. That knowledge should greatly affect how much teams offer New Orleans in a trade. It’d put the Pelicans in the same de facto position as if they had a preference list directly from Davis, but it’d give him more plausible deniability to be the good guy.

Really, the timing of his trade request already speaks volumes. If he wanted to join the Celtics, he would have waited until the offseason to request a trade. Boston can’t trade for Davis without moving Kyrie Irving until Irving’s current contract expires July 1, because they’re both designated rookie scale players. New Orleans could still trade Davis to the Celtics, but this is a major indicator he doesn’t want to join Boston.

Davis hired LeBron James‘ agent. LeBron openly recruited Davis to Los Angeles. There are a lot of hints Davis wants to join the Lakers.

Ultimately, Davis can get wherever he wants in 2020 free agency. If he must spend the rest of this season and next season elsewhere first, so be it. But if he joins his long-term team via trade first, he could make more money.

Davis’ max re-signing in 2020 projects to be about $205 million over five years (about $41 million annually). If he leaves his prior team that summer, his max projects to be about $152 million over four years (about $38 million annually).

Money isn’t everything to Davis. Rejecting a super-max extension from the Pelicans – which projects to be worth about $240 million over five years (about $48 million annually) – proves that. But he’d likely rather have more money than less. He’d also likely rather join his next long-term team sooner than later.

We’ll see how aggressive he gets about engineering that. So far, he’s presenting a more-passive approach.