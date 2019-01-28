Getty Images

Report: Anthony Davis’ agent tells Pelicans Davis will not re-sign with team, wants trade

By Kurt HelinJan 28, 2019, 7:42 AM EST
Now the mad, mad race is on.

All along the Pelicans have pushed to win now with Anthony Davis and in the process win him over so he would sign a $239 million max extension with the team next July and stick around. But as the Pelicans have slumped to 22-28 this season, the odds of Davis deciding he wanted to stay in New Orleans grew longer and longer — he has said cares about legacy more than money — and Pelicans management could not put together a team around him that could win (or stay healthy enough to win). The Pelicans had their chance and blew it.

Rich Paul, Davis’ agent, has told the Pelicans that AD wants out, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

As I said, now the mad, mad race is on.

Although don’t expect the Pelicans to rush this. It would be a surprise if Davis is traded soon, more likely it is either around the draft or early July (probably the latter). New Orleans doesn’t want to trade him, but if they have to (and they do now, it would be a franchise killer not to) they are not going to rush into this, the Pelicans are going to extract as much as possible out of any trade. The Celtics and Lakers are the most mentioned suitors for Davis, but expect every team in the league to at least make a call.

The timing of this announcement opens the door for teams to rush in and try to make a move before the Feb. 7 trade deadline — before Boston can get involved. Specifically, there’s no reason to make this move — and make Davis a villain in New Orleans — other than to give the Lakers an advantage.

The Lakers will move aggressively before the Feb. 7 trade deadline because Boston cannot trade for Davis during this season (unless they trade Kyrie Irving away in the process). The NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement does not allow a team to trade for two Rose-rule, max extension rookie contracts. Irving has one, so does Davis. The Lakers are not bound by such restrictions and should/would put any player on the roster not named LeBron James in a trade offer. (Remember LeBron has dined with Davis during this season, he’s started his recruiting process.)

Boston, however, has higher-valued young talent. That starts with Jayson Tatum (who said even he would trade himself for Davis), but they have a deep roster of good, young players (Jaylen Brown, Terry RozierSemi Ojeleye, among others) and they will have as many as four first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft: Theirs, Sacramento’s (they get the better of the Kings or Sixers picks, No. 1 protected), the Grizzlies (top 8 protected), and the Clippers (lottery protected). If the Pelicans are patient, the Celtics could make draft picks for them then trade them to New Orleans after July 1.

The question is, do the Pelicans want to rebuild or do they want a package of players to help them compete right away (sort of like the deal the Spurs got for Kawhi Leonard)? If it’s the latter, it opens up some interesting doors, such as Portland putting together an offer around C.J. McCollum then hoping they can win Davis over in a Paul George with Oklahoma City kind of way.

The more likely outcome is the Pelicans drag this out as they try to start a bidding war between teams. But, anything is possible.

It’s going to get wild.

Now the game is afoot.

Agent: Anthony Davis hasn’t given Pelicans list of preferred trade destinations


By Dan FeldmanJan 28, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
Anthony Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans. His agent, Rich Paul, said the superstar wants to be dealt to a team that “allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship.”

Which teams qualify?

Chris Broussard of ESPN:

Not giving the Pelicans a list is about controlling the narrative. Right now, Davis can paint himself as still loyal to New Orleans. He’ll continue to play hard, and he was just honest and open about his intentions. If he gave the Pelicans a list of preferred destinations, that would be seen as too demanding in his exit.

The big question: Will Davis tell certain teams whether he will or won’t re-sign in 2020 free agency. That knowledge should greatly affect how much teams offer New Orleans in a trade. It’d put the Pelicans in the same de facto position as if they had a preference list directly from Davis, but it’d give him more plausible deniability to be the good guy.

Really, the timing of his trade request already speaks volumes. If he wanted to join the Celtics, he would have waited until the offseason to request a trade. Boston can’t trade for Davis without moving Kyrie Irving until Irving’s current contract expires July 1, because they’re both designated rookie scale players. New Orleans could still trade Davis to the Celtics, but this is a major indicator he doesn’t want to join Boston.

Davis hired LeBron James‘ agent. LeBron openly recruited Davis to Los Angeles. There are a lot of hints Davis wants to join the Lakers.

Ultimately, Davis can get wherever he wants in 2020 free agency. If he must spend the rest of this season and next season elsewhere first, so be it. But if he joins his long-term team via trade first, he could make more money.

Davis’ max re-signing in 2020 projects to be about $205 million over five years (about $41 million annually). If he leaves his prior team that summer, his max projects to be about $152 million over four years (about $38 million annually).

Money isn’t everything to Davis. Rejecting a super-max extension from the Pelicans – which projects to be worth about $240 million over five years (about $48 million annually) – proves that. But he’d likely rather have more money than less. He’d also likely rather join his next long-term team sooner than later.

We’ll see how aggressive he gets about engineering that. So far, he’s presenting a more-passive approach.

Watch Luka Doncic record second career triple-double (VIDEO)

Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
DALLAS (AP) Even as a 19-year-old rookie, Dallas’ Luka Doncic continues to make his case for an NBA All-Star spot.

Kawhi Leonard is already one, and came through to spoil Doncic’s career-best game Sunday night.

Leonard, voted last week to start the All-Star Game for the third time, scored 33 points to help the Toronto Raptors overcome a triple-double from the Dallas rookie in a 123-120 win over the Mavericks.

Doncic, who will turn 20 on Feb. 28, finished with a career-high 35 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first teenager in NBA history with two triple-doubles.

However, he and his teammates faltered down the stretch, losing a seven-point, fourth-quarter lead after coming back from 12 down at halftime.

“For me, what matters is the victory,” Doncic said. “(The triple-double) was special for sure, but it would be even more if we got the win.”

Pascal Siakam‘s three-point play snapped a 108-all tie with 3:56 remaining as the Raptors recovered from a poor third quarter and a 92-85 deficit early in the fourth.

Danny Green‘s floater in the lane extended Toronto’s lead to 116-112 with 1:34 remaining. Harrison Barnes missed two critical free throws for the Mavericks, and Leonard scored on a driving lay-up and then converted a free throw after a turnover by Doncic. The Raptors iced the game at the line.

Leonard credited the team’s switch to a zone defense in the fourth quarter to help slow the Mavs down.

“I think it just helps us communicate more,” Leonard said. “We’re not too consistent in communicating when we’re guarding man to man, but the zone it makes us talk and make us get into positions to be in the help spots.”

Kyle Lowry scored 19 points for Toronto and Siakam had 14.

Trailing 70-58 at the half, Dallas turned the game around by outscoring Toronto 30-15 in the third quarter, one in which the Raptors missed their first 10 shots enroute to making only 4 of 19 field goals. Toronto was also assessed four technical fouls in the quarter – three for defensive 3-second violations.

“The third quarter, we got stagnant.” Leonard said. “Our defense got stagnant.”

MAKING HIS CASE

Doncic came in second to LeBron James in the fan voting for All-Star starters in the Western Conference but was not selected as a starter once media and player votes were counted. He once again turned the fourth quarter into a case for his inclusion, scoring 13 points, including a coast-to-coast dunk that gave Dallas a 99-93 lead.

When the Raptors pulled to 101-99, Doncic answered with a long 3 to reach 30 points for the sixth time this season. Doncic got his 10th assist to complete the triple-double by feeding DeAndre Jordan for an alley-oop dunk with 3:29 left in the fourth.

“We couldn’t get him out of rhythm because he was low and strong and crossing over,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “Then, with a burst he was into the paint. And when we did get enough help there, he’d hang in the air until the last second and throw that incredible two-handed pass out to the right corner. He’s something else.”

WINNING AT THE LINES

The Raptors made 17 of 34 3s to the Mavericks’ 11 for 36. And despite playing on the road, Toronto converted 32 of 38 free throws, while Dallas shot 23 of 34.

Every Mavericks player who attempted at least one free throw missed one, and even Dirk Nowitzki, a career 88 percent shooter from the stripe, missed 2 of 3.

“We certainly have guys that are capable of making free throws,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “It’s a bit of an uncharacteristic thing.”

TIP-INS

Raptors: Leonard has scored 20 or more points in 22 straight games but has been inactive eight times during his scoring streak.

Mavericks: Barnes scored 14 for the Mavericks and Dennis Smith Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith had 13 each. … Wesley Matthews became the first undrafted player in NBA history – and 31st overall – to make 1,500 3-pointers when he hit his second of the game with 5:36 left in the first quarter. … Smith received a technical foul in the first quarter when, after scoring a lay-up over a Serge Ibaka, flexed his muscles over the fallen Raptors player.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Milwaukee on Thursday night in a matchup of the East’s top two teams.

Mavericks: At New York on Wednesday night to open a three-game trip.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Steve Kerr says he lost a bet on DeMarcus Cousins’ first technical foul


By Dane DelgadoJan 28, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
The Golden State Warriors appear unbeatable now that things seemed to have smooth out between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Oh, plus they added DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins has played just three games with the Warriors since returning from an Achilles injury, but already he has earned himself a ton of praise for playing well within Golden State’s system. And as of Thursday, Cousins has earned his first technical foul.

The Warriors big man got his first tech after getting tangled up with Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant in the second quarter of their game in D.C. on Thursday. It wasn’t entirely unexpected from Cousins, who has a propensity for picking up technicals.

However, it did lose Golden State head coach Steve Kerr a little bet.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area and KNBR:

“Yeah, I lost a bet,” Kerr said Friday on KNBR 680. “I had Game 2 as his first technical. But it took three games.”

This is all to say that it is context or how the Warriors feel about Cousins. He will only be a positive to their hopeful championship run, and they are well aware of the detriment that he could bring to a team. The way to counter that, as Kerr clearly knows, is to let technical fouls just sort of roll off his back.

Three Things to Know: Paul George makes MVP case, Thunder bottle up Greek Freak in win


By Kurt HelinJan 28, 2019, 8:38 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Paul George makes MVP case, Thunder bottle up Greek Freak in win.Games like this make one think the Thunder truly are the second best team in the West.

They have the two qualities that make them elite. One is that they defend well — third best defense in the NBA on the season and on Sunday they focused everything on slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo. OKC players blocked seven Antetokounmpo shots in the game (the most blocks on any one player in a game this season) and they held him to 0-of-6 shooting in the first half. Mostly Thunder defenders were just in his face: The Greek Freak shot 3-of-15 on contested shots in the game (via NBA.com player tracking). Antetokounmpo still finished with 27 points and 18 boards — he is the Greek Freak, after all — but the Thunder reigned in one of the leading MVP candidates.

Then Paul George made his MVP case — including a massive dagger slam over Antetokounmpo.

George finished with 36 points on 21 shots and went 8-of-12 from three sparking the 118-112 Thunder win.

One game does not win anyone the MVP award (or even a vote), but George is having the best season of his career and was in the mix for a spot on the ballot already. This is the kind of big national game that sticks in voter’s minds when it comes time to cast a ballot in April. George also is in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year the way he has played this season.

Oh, and almost as an afterthought, Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.

2) Chris Paul returns, James Harden drops 40, Rockets get the win against the Magic. James Harden scored 40 points to continue his insane streak Sunday, and that wasn’t even the best news in the Rockets’ locker room.

Chris Paul is back.

The future Hall of Fame point guard missed 17 games with a strained hamstring, and while the Rockets went 12-5 in those games it was because Harden went supernova and carried the team. He needs some help (Harden can sustain this longer than some think, but remember how he’s worn down in the playoffs before?).

CP3 was solid: 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting, 2-of-5 from three, six assists and a key steal, all in 25 minutes of action. There were moments he looked rusty, but he was also making plays like this.

Harden was just Harden, where the amazing has almost become the expected.

3) Carmelo Anthony gets standing ovation back in New York. If ‘Melo needed something to build up his confidence, he got it.

Anthony — currently in NBA limbo on the Bulls’ roster but not with the team as they look for a trade, then after the Feb. 7 trade deadline they will buy him out — went to Madison Square Garden Sunday to watch his friend Dwyane Wade in his final New York appearance.

The reaction ‘Melo got was amazing, they still love him in NYC.

After a rough season of not fitting in, Anthony could use that.

Anthony said to reporters he just wants to go somewhere where he is happy. It’s hard to envision what that is in a way that would fit with teams and where his game is at, but hopefully he finds that place.