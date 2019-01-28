Pelicans release statement on Anthony Davis: “We will do this on our timeline”

Since early this morning the rumors have been flying: Anthony Davis first told his teammates then his agent informed Pelican’s management that he would not re-sign in New Orleans and wanted to be traded. Speculation flew around with trade scenarios from Boston to Los Angeles, and every market in between. There are reports Davis doesn’t want to go to the Celtics (clearly an effort to get him to the Lakers).
The seems the only people who hadn’t commented were the Pelicans.
That changed with a statement released Monday afternoon.
https://twitter.com/PelicansNBA/status/1090004873100312576
“This past weekend, Anthony Davis’ representatives informed us that Anthony does not wish to sign a contract extension with our team and subsequently has requested a trade. Although we are disappointed in this decision our organization’s top priority is to bring an NBA championship to our city and fans build our team for long-term success. Relative to specific talks of a trade, we will do this on our timeline. One that makes sense for our team and it will not be dictated by those outside of our organization. We have also requested the League to strictly enforce the tampering rules associated with this transaction.”
The “we will do this on our timeline. One that makes sense for our team” part feels a lot like a shot back at Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. Same with the bit about tampering at the end, as LeBron James (another Rich Paul client) and Davis dined after the Pelicans played the Lakers earlier this season.
There is going to be a ridiculous amount of noise between now and the Feb. 7 trade deadline about Davis, but the smart money is on this process dragging out into July. Sources have told me (and other reporters) the Pelicans will not be rushed in this process, and this statement back that up. They will wait for the right deal for them.